Monsters Are Real: Doctor Proudly Proclaims He Needs No Testing to Know if a Child Is 'Trans'

Remember when the left in America tried to convince everyone that no children were being 'transed'? Despite mountains of evidence that minors indeed were being mutilated with surgery and sterilized with life-changing drugs and hormones, they firmly insisted that it wasn't happening.

Obviously, that charade didn't last very long, so the left is now firmly entrenched in the 'it's good that it is' half of the 'It's not happening and it's good that it is' equation.

The new deception that the left tries to sell is that children are only given 'gender-affirming care' (a diabolical term if there ever was one) after careful, lengthy consultation with medical professionals and families.

You will not be surprised to learn that this is a complete lie as well.

Over the weekend, the Twitter account Mythinformed released a video of a private Zoom call featuring Dr. Robert Garofalo, a pediatrics professor at Northwestern University and the chief -- CHIEF -- of young adult medicine at Lurie Children's Hospital.

We are not being hyperbolic when we say that this individual is a monster. See for yourselves:

“I’ll turn to the child and be like, so yeah what gender identity do you have?”



Dr. Robert Garofalo of @LurieChildrens hospital proudly admits the horrible truth behind the process of transitioning children. pic.twitter.com/40s97I5TyI — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2024

How does he determine if a child is trans? He just asks them, dummy. No further inquiry needed.

This is cruel, this is criminal, this is abuse ... this is insane.

There is absolutely no safeguarding for struggling children before these abusers harm them for life.



“There's no form, there's no scale, there's no psychological battery of tests that needs to be done.”pic.twitter.com/1QSQLdjSo4 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 27, 2024

Twitchy readers may recall Jamie Reed, the whistleblower at Washington University St. Louis Children's Hospital, who exposed in 2023 that many young girls at that 'Transgender Center' were subject to almost no screening before being given life-altering, life-destroying drugs. Thankfully, due to Reed's intervention, Washington University halted all such services last year.

But Garofalo's arrogant, smug bragging in the video above shows that Washington University was not alone in its cavalier attitude toward abusing children. One has to wonder how much 'gender-affirming care' has fattened Garofalo's wallet.

The video caught the eye of J.K Rowling, who was understandably and rightfully outraged.

The Cass Report has revealed how very poor the evidence base is for transitioning children. We already know autistic, same-sex attracted and trauma-experienced youth are over-represented at gender clinics. Nevertheless, this man boasts about conducting zero psychological… https://t.co/VYnWMbkiJF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2024

Here is her full tweet:

The Cass Report has revealed how very poor the evidence base is for transitioning children. We already know autistic, same-sex attracted and trauma-experienced youth are over-represented at gender clinics. Nevertheless, this man boasts about conducting zero psychological evaluation of children, proud that there's no 'battery of tests', explaining that he simply asks the child what their (unprovable, unfalsifiable) 'gender identity' is. The subtext is clear: unlike the worried parents, he's the cool dude who really gets what kids want. How can anyone still believe this won't come to be seen as the medical scandal of the century?

France has already called it the worst medical scandal in history as that country, like many others in Europe, is in the process of ending these practices completely. When will the United States catch up?

There's no truth to it. We are drugging & cutting up the vulnerable, rewriting the laws of all societies to redefine women as a feeling men can have about themselves, & there's no truth to any of it. You can dig & dig: there's no there there. It's the greatest scandal in history. https://t.co/EgOPzx3JTz — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 28, 2024

And it gets even worse. Mythinformed also posted the full video where Garofalo says many other horrible things ... gleefully.

He also says things like we want to be a “one stop shopping” for transitioning kids. https://t.co/hGkDzJH1ii — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2024

Soon, older tweets resurfaced on Twitter where Garofalo admits that he DOES NOT KNOW the risks of these procedures or medications. But he happily administers them anyway.

Dr. Garofalo says they know very little about fertility risks, cancer potential, cardiac risks, but they want parents to take a leap of faith. They knew these risks were possibilities and they did it anyways. He also admits their informed consent forms are garbage. 9/ pic.twitter.com/2Np9er6Eb1 — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) September 22, 2023

And he also knows that children cannot provide informed consent. But he happily asks them for it anyway.

Here, the doctor admits kids can't consent to these experimental treatment interventions because they lack the maturity to weigh how they will feel about these decisions as an adult. Yet, this treatment protocol is solely built upon the child's self- ID. This is malpractice. 11/ pic.twitter.com/1w2RM9DtC2 — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) September 22, 2023

We can be pretty sarcastic here at Twitchy, but there is no sarcasm in the following question:

How is this man not in prison for the rest of his life for the lives he has destroyed?

PRISON FOR THE LOT OF THEM!!! PSYCHOS!!!



"Normally the young person comes in knowing exactly what they want."



Did you ever think that the doctors who swore "do no harm" would be signing up kids for irreversible slicing and dicing?"



I feel like we're already living in Hell. https://t.co/Y4uzp6YfqO — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) May 28, 2024

Any child or family that has visited Dr. Garofalo IS living in hell because of his 'care.'

Reed herself chimed in with an unfortunate 'I told you so.'

Remember that extensive biopsychosocial assessment everyone yammers on about?



Remember the whole concept of medicine- we treat conditions- conditions doctors diagnosis?



This is why I blew the whistle ⬇️ same bullsh*t, different hospital https://t.co/ud0bKrie0t — Jamie Reed Whistleblower (@JamieWhistle) May 27, 2024

We are certain she took no joy in issuing that 'I told you so,' though.

“There's no form, there's no scale, there's no psychological battery of tests that needs to be done.”



From a webinar with Amaze - an organization whose videos are marketed to minors in Comprehensive Sexuality Education in public, private, and charter schools across the country. https://t.co/Pc2nPzmI5U — Kelly S. (@kellyske) May 27, 2024

And these are not middle schools or high schools. Amaze videos are shown to elementary school students. Kids who are not even teenagers yet. It is another organization that needs to be investigated and prosecuted. And have all of their materials removed from EVERY school.

How can anyone, let alone a "Doctor" claim transitioning children is based on medical science?



This guy, along with every other "doctor" involved in mutilating children should have their medical licenses revoked, be locked up, sued into oblivion, and then exiled from civil… https://t.co/wKgVvmUwsx — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) May 28, 2024

Garofalo is not just any pediatrician, but the Division Head of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine.



The most powerful and protected have set their sights on the most innocent and vulnerable. They believe that no one, including the parents, should stand in their way. https://t.co/CGUKdGSiJe — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) May 27, 2024

This man, this 'doctor,' may actually be a demon. And we are not even kidding about that.

Notice that he keeps calling them a "young person"? He's INTENTIONALLY avoiding calling them children. For good reason. He knows this is wrong. He knows this is demented. And he knows it sounds f-ing RIDICULOUS to say that a CHILD knows exactly who they are & what they want. https://t.co/dbAqGWR7A4 — Zev (@zevonplant) May 28, 2024

They are experts at manipulation and it shows in their language.

The marriage of gender identity ideology and the for-profit medical industry has produced a dystopian nightmare. And I am nearly as horrified by the mob of “progressives” advocating for these abuses as I am of “gender-affirming care” itself. https://t.co/yG7DX44rcR — Ben Appel (@benappel) May 27, 2024

He might have the title or credential but he's as pseudo-scientific as Dr. Mengele.



Keep in mind that "gender identity" is a fiction. It means anything anyone wants it to mean at any point.



He's not a doctor. He's a pseudo-priest in the cult of gender. He's demented. https://t.co/HCNyXTJkMa — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) May 27, 2024

He is worse than demented. He is a predator. A predator just as evil as any killer or rapist. And he's preying on the most innocent and vulnerable among us.

We have many problems in America, particularly under the disastrous Biden administration over the past three years. But this writer has said many times that if we lose this battle -- the fight against the cult of 'gender ideology' -- that's the ballgame. There is no coming back from that.

The good news is that we are starting to win. But this battle demands nothing less than total victory. And that means people like Richard Garofalo in prison, with a revoked medical license, and never allowed around a child for the rest of his life.