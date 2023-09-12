Bro, take the L! Kyle Griffin claims there's no 'direct evidence' proving Biden's...
Winning: Washington University halts all 'gender affirming' medications for minors

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:40 AM on September 12, 2023

The fight to protect children scored a big victory when officials at Washington University in St. Louis announced they were halting ALL gender-affirming medications for minors. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was happy to share the news. 

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: 

Citing 'unacceptable' legal liability, Washington University officials announced Monday the school’s physicians will stop providing gender-affirming medications to minors who are technically eligible for those treatments under a new Missouri law.

Last month, Missouri passed legislation outlawing all gender surgery for minors as well as banning medical professionals from prescribing puberty blockers or hormones to minors. The law contained a loophole, however, that allowed medications to continue for minors who had already started the process. Today, Washington University announced that it was ceasing all treatments, even for exempted minors, though they would be referred to other hospitals. University officials claimed, even with the exemption, the law created 'unsustainable liability for health care professionals.'

To which we say: Good. It should. 

Sam J.

There were many users on Twitter celebrating the win, but perhaps none more than Jamie Reed. 

You may recall Reed as the whistleblower who disclosed back in February the extremely unethical practices engaged in by the transgender center at Washington University, including ignoring comorbidities such as depression and eating disorders in teenage girls, referring those girls for transgender care after meeting with a counselor only once or twice, and downplaying the negative side effects of puberty blockers to those girls as well. 

Many thanked Reed for her work and applauded her for her courage and this vindication of her stance. 

Of course, many people also hate Reed for telling the truth. You can be the judge of whether their reactions reflect on her or on them. 

I think we know which side we want to be on here.

As many noted, this is only one victory in the fight to protect children from mutilation and sterilization, but that's how victories happen: one at a time. And there are starting to be a lot more of them.

