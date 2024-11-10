'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. If you've gorged yourself on MSNBC and convinced yourself that Donald Trump is the LITERAL EMBODIMENT OF LITERALLY HITLER, you may have a mental illness. We've always had liberals among us. They are our neighbors and friends. That said, this era of social media and left-wing misinformation has turned many of them into a broken and rage-filled mess.

Mainstream media has infused the idea that we're on the edge of the fascistic rise of Hitler 2.0. And many people of sub-average intelligence have bought into it, hook, line and sinker. Forget the fact that Orange Hitler had four years to implement the End of Democracy™ and didn't. But as Bullwinkle said to Rocky, "this time for sure!"

Which brings us to a teacher in Southern California who loses it on a student wearing a MAGA cap. Thanks to school choice evangelist, Corey DeAngelis and a student who recorded this exchange:

BREAKING: A California public school teacher had a meltdown in class on Election Day.



He lashed out at a student for wearing a Trump hat, called Christians a "bunch of losers" for voting for him, called him a "child molester" and "rapist" & MORE.



I have the audio.

Buckle up👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

Progressives fancy themselves as more evolved, more enlightened people - up until the moment they find someone who doesn't agree with them.

"A child molester, huh? Vote for that freaking rapist. I have a daughter, three nieces, and he'd rape them, and people are voting for him. Christians are voting for him, bunch of losers. Fake Christians." pic.twitter.com/QR4VpMz16g — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

This is your brain on MSNBC. Note his open hatred for Christians, which very likely precedes Trump's election in 2016.

"Just do the warm-up, I'm pissed. People voting for a freaking rapist and I'm pissed off.. I don't care, fire the hell out of me. I'm fighting for my daughter, my nieces, their rights." pic.twitter.com/ATKHyjgH5n — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

Here's this editor's promise to you - if Trump does 1/100th of what these fever-brained paranoiacs believe, he'll quit Twitchy and delete his Twitter account.

"TURN IT OFF AND GO BACK TO YOUR FREAKING SEAT NOW! GO! Can you send security up? I have a boy who has a Trump hat on & I'm not going to tolerate it today.. Tell [Principal] Miller 'I should have the right to vote for a rapist and a child molester,' go for it. I don't give a F!" pic.twitter.com/oKkaiPShYx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

If the teacher doesn't rage-quit, he will hopefully be fired. But this is California, he'll probably end up working in Senator-elect Schiff's office.

"Tell [Principal] Miller that you're allowed to wear a freaking rapist hat. Go for it! Tell your mom. Get out of my class. You can't take a teacher that stands up for girls' rights." pic.twitter.com/UPQxdWThdz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

Like the Energizer Bunny of Batsh*t, he just keeps going.

"Excuse me! WHAT'S WRONG WITH ME?! .. Trump. The rapist.. they just vote for him to get rid of the 20 million immigrants. You know who should get out? You know who owns this land? Native Americans. He should leave." pic.twitter.com/gp3g3jbDYB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

Dear lort, he has all the far-left talking points. We wonder if he starts class every day with a land acknowledgement.

I have obtained an email to a parent indicating, "The Chino Unified School District is aware of the situation regarding Mr. Colinco .. [HR] is working with Chino High School .. I have asked [Principal] Miller to contact you regarding your complaint and provide a resolution." pic.twitter.com/oPu1Gxhuyb — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

Well, at least Principal Miller and the school district are aware of the problem. If they're not 100% in his corner, this may lead to actual consequences. We shall see.

Total pay and benefits: $119,795 pic.twitter.com/SbyjV6zNkH — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2024

Our weird and unhinged teacher was paid quite well.

Usually, we include some of the delicious snark that follows, but we think Corey DeAngelo's post and this teacher's unhinged rant speaks for itself.

