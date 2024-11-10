Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a...
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Mart...
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)
J.K. Rowling: 'My Values Haven't Changed; What's Changed is the Political Landscape'
Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady
Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Bill Kristol Hopes to Overcome Election Disappointment by Repeating Lies That Helped Elect...
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Participation Trophy? Former Harris Staffer Wants Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be...
All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID...
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on...
Sen. JD Vance: 'Happy Birthday to My Fellow Marines! 249 Years and Counting!'

'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump Hat On' California Teacher Loses It on a Student

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on November 10, 2024
AI/Grok

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. If you've gorged yourself on MSNBC and convinced yourself that Donald Trump is the LITERAL EMBODIMENT OF LITERALLY HITLER, you may have a mental illness. We've always had liberals among us. They are our neighbors and friends. That said, this era of social media and left-wing misinformation has turned many of them into a  broken and rage-filled mess.

Advertisement

Mainstream media has infused the idea that we're on the edge of the fascistic rise of Hitler 2.0. And many people of sub-average intelligence have bought into it, hook, line and sinker. Forget the fact that Orange Hitler had four years to implement the End of Democracy™ and didn't. But as Bullwinkle said to Rocky, "this time for sure!"

Which brings us to a teacher in Southern California who loses it on a student wearing a MAGA cap. Thanks to school choice evangelist, Corey DeAngelis and a student who recorded this exchange:

Progressives fancy themselves as more evolved, more enlightened people - up until the moment they find someone who doesn't agree with them.

Recommended

Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is your brain on MSNBC. Note his open hatred for Christians, which very likely precedes Trump's election in 2016.

Here's this editor's promise to you - if Trump does 1/100th of what these fever-brained paranoiacs believe, he'll quit Twitchy and delete his Twitter account.

If the teacher doesn't rage-quit, he will hopefully be fired. But this is California, he'll probably end up working in Senator-elect Schiff's office.

Advertisement

Like the Energizer Bunny of Batsh*t, he just keeps going.

Dear lort, he has all the far-left talking points. We wonder if he starts class every day with a land acknowledgement.

Well, at least Principal Miller and the school district are aware of the problem. If they're not 100% in his corner, this may lead to actual consequences. We shall see.

Our weird and unhinged teacher was paid quite well.

Advertisement

Usually, we include some of the delicious snark that follows, but we think Corey DeAngelo's post and this teacher's unhinged rant speaks for itself.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA EDUCATION TDS COREY DEANGELIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Amy Curtis
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a Four-Year Cruise
Warren Squire
Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It
Eric V.
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Amy Curtis
Beach Bum Jill? President Joe Biden's Sad Sandy Struggle Ignored By First Lady
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech Amy Curtis
Advertisement