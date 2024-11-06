MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win

Are you tired of reading about all of the meltdowns from the left today?

Good, because we aren't either.

We've seen Democrats lose their ever-loving minds today after Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election last night. Elected officials, the media, Democrat strategists, all of them have become completely unhinged.

But there is something a little more 'schadenfreudelicious' when the fits of rage come from celebrities. Probably because they spend most of their time thinking that they are better than us and deluding themselves that we all look up to them.

Bette Midler has apparently deleted her account over the trauma (and she's not alone). Director Adam McKay announced that he was leaving the Democrat Party forever (umm, OK?). Whoopi Goldberg (and the rest of The View) dressed up for a funeral for their show today. And Jon Stewart blew his lid all over pollsters and pundits

OK, we did kind of enjoy that last one.

But hang on, everyone. Here comes Christina Applegate to say, 'Hold my beer.'

Early this morning, the actress best known for her role as the ditsy Kelly Bundy on Married With Children went completely nuclear on Twitter. And not just on anyone. She attacked her own followers.

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Her tweet concluded with, '... because this is sick.'

We're not sure why she is railing about disability rights. It is true that Applegate suffers from multiple sclerosis. But we looked pretty darn hard and we couldn't find any instances of that mean old Trump promising to take away the rights of the disabled. Or take away any female rights, for that matter.

Oh, but it gets far more crazy. After that first tweet, Applegate followed up with an even more unhinged rant where she brought her daughter into the conversation.

Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

We very much doubt that her daughter was sobbing and if she was, it is Applegate's fault for brainwashing her with lies about 'female rights.'

It should also be pointed out that Applegate's daughter is 13 years old. Why is she so concerned with providing unfettered access to abortion for a 13-year-old?

Finally, it's worth mentioning that no state in the union bans abortions outright. Some just have greater restrictions than others. And voters can change that if enough of them want to. Applegate also happens to live in Hollywood. California still has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the nation and likely always will (unfortunately).

Where she really went batpoop insane though was in replies where anyone tried to challenge her.

Bye. And sorry. See ya on the other side. I’m sure I will have a better seat — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

No, not with that attitude, you won't have a 'better seat.'

Oh I’m whining??? Really. If you don’t know who I am yet you follow me then f*ck off. I am disabled. Everyday of my life is hard. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

This is pretty low. We feel bad for Applegate with her MS, but she cannot attack people and then hide behind a disability so that her argument becomes unassailable. Especially not to another disabled person.

Oh him making fun of a disabled person. Maybe that? And also read between the lines. That the ADA is going to be compromised. And if you don’t know what that is the f*cking look it up — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

First of all, Trump was not making fun of a disabled person. That has been debunked. And even if he was, how does that impact any policies for disabled people or 'compromising' the Americans with Disabilities Act? In his first term, Trump only strengthened the ADA and provided more support to people with disabilities.

This is just completely irrational rage from Applegate.

She even lashed out at people who wanted to support her.

Nowhere. Come morning all fan sites will be gone because of this piece of human garbage — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Yikes.

We actually support her deleting her fan sites though. She should dedicate herself to getting the full-time psychiatric care she needs.

We had to screenshot one more rant of hers because of the language and the violent threats it contained.

In which Christina Applegate provides more evidence that women might not be emotionally stable enough to be President.

Thanks a lot, Chrissy. pic.twitter.com/f7ShnT911U — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) November 6, 2024

OK, we will grant that the person in her replies was pretty rude and inappropriate. But based on many of the replies, he was likely trying to have a little fun at her expense. In her enraged state, Applegate unleashed a slew of profanity and threats.

Of course, that didn't stop many others from also giving her some well-deserved education (and a little derision).

Nope we voted for Trump so that female rights might be restored. pic.twitter.com/TvPTH8fytV — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) November 6, 2024

Why do we need to Unfollow you if you plan on leaving this platform anyway? — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) November 6, 2024

LOL. That's a pretty good question.

The temper tantrum from Hollywood is as more entertaining than any body of work they’ve put out in a long time 😌 https://t.co/4AUPXpUqZG — HannahB (@hannahbrokaw) November 6, 2024

This is true. Maybe, in the immortal words of Jon Lovitz, Applegate was just ... 'ACTING!'

If you really want to stick it to the fascist, racist rubes you... checks notes... shut down all of your fan accounts. https://t.co/BbzazAxBl5 pic.twitter.com/gheb0u6Kjr — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 6, 2024

It's not really logical, is it?

To be honest, we don't really know what Applegate has been doing in recent years or if she is still even working as an actress. But we imagine that -- like so many other Hollywood stars (or former stars) like her -- she is used to mostly adulation and affirmation from her fans.

Anyone challenging her false dogma about 'female rights' is probably pretty alien to her.

In that case, we have to agree that Twitter is really not the place for Christina Applegate.

We would say that we will miss her, except that we never even knew she was on Twitter in the first place.