MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy

Are you tired of reading about all of the meltdowns from the left today? 

Good, because we aren't either. 

We've seen Democrats lose their ever-loving minds today after Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election last night. Elected officials, the media, Democrat strategists, all of them have become completely unhinged. 

But there is something a little more 'schadenfreudelicious' when the fits of rage come from celebrities. Probably because they spend most of their time thinking that they are better than us and deluding themselves that we all look up to them.

Bette Midler has apparently deleted her account over the trauma (and she's not alone). Director Adam McKay announced that he was leaving the Democrat Party forever (umm, OK?). Whoopi Goldberg (and the rest of The View) dressed up for a funeral for their show today. And Jon Stewart blew his lid all over pollsters and pundits 

OK, we did kind of enjoy that last one. 

But hang on, everyone. Here comes Christina Applegate to say, 'Hold my beer.' 

Early this morning, the actress best known for her role as the ditsy Kelly Bundy on Married With Children went completely nuclear on Twitter. And not just on anyone. She attacked her own followers.  

Her tweet concluded with, '... because this is sick.'

We're not sure why she is railing about disability rights. It is true that Applegate suffers from multiple sclerosis. But we looked pretty darn hard and we couldn't find any instances of that mean old Trump promising to take away the rights of the disabled. Or take away any female rights, for that matter. 

Oh, but it gets far more crazy. After that first tweet, Applegate followed up with an even more unhinged rant where she brought her daughter into the conversation. 

We very much doubt that her daughter was sobbing and if she was, it is Applegate's fault for brainwashing her with lies about 'female rights.'

It should also be pointed out that Applegate's daughter is 13 years old. Why is she so concerned with providing unfettered access to abortion for a 13-year-old? 

Finally, it's worth mentioning that no state in the union bans abortions outright. Some just have greater restrictions than others. And voters can change that if enough of them want to. Applegate also happens to live in Hollywood. California still has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the nation and likely always will (unfortunately). 

Where she really went batpoop insane though was in replies where anyone tried to challenge her. 

No, not with that attitude, you won't have a 'better seat.'

This is pretty low. We feel bad for Applegate with her MS, but she cannot attack people and then hide behind a disability so that her argument becomes unassailable. Especially not to another disabled person. 

First of all, Trump was not making fun of a disabled person. That has been debunked. And even if he was, how does that impact any policies for disabled people or 'compromising' the Americans with Disabilities Act? In his first term, Trump only strengthened the ADA and provided more support to people with disabilities. 

This is just completely irrational rage from Applegate.

She even lashed out at people who wanted to support her. 

Yikes. 

We actually support her deleting her fan sites though. She should dedicate herself to getting the full-time psychiatric care she needs. 

We had to screenshot one more rant of hers because of the language and the violent threats it contained. 

OK, we will grant that the person in her replies was pretty rude and inappropriate. But based on many of the replies, he was likely trying to have a little fun at her expense. In her enraged state, Applegate unleashed a slew of profanity and threats. 

Of course, that didn't stop many others from also giving her some well-deserved education (and a little derision).

LOL. That's a pretty good question. 

This is true. Maybe, in the immortal words of Jon Lovitz, Applegate was just ... 'ACTING!' 

It's not really logical, is it? 

To be honest, we don't really know what Applegate has been doing in recent years or if she is still even working as an actress. But we imagine that -- like so many other Hollywood stars (or former stars) like her -- she is used to mostly adulation and affirmation from her fans. 

Anyone challenging her false dogma about 'female rights' is probably pretty alien to her. 

In that case, we have to agree that Twitter is really not the place for Christina Applegate. 

We would say that we will miss her, except that we never even knew she was on Twitter in the first place. 

Tags: ABORTION CELEBRITIES DONALD TRUMP MELTDOWN 2024 ELECTION

