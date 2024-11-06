They Don't Get It: 'Big Short' Director Says He's Left the Democratic Party (for ALL the Wrong Reasons)

There has to be a reckoning for the Democratic Party. After the absolute trouncing in the presidential election yesterday, they need to take a few minutes and reflect on how and why they got to where they are today, and what they're going to do going forward.

They won't, most likely, but they should. Even their own members think it's time to abandon them, but for precisely the wrong reasons:

'The Big Short' and 'Don’t Look Up' director Adam McKay says it's 'time to abandon' the Democratic Party.



'Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing… pic.twitter.com/qh7DELom7P — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2024

More from Variety:

'The Big Short' and 'Don’t Look Up' director Adam McKay took to social media as Donald Trump edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential election, saying he plans to leave the Democratic Party. In a post on X, he shared a link for updating voter registration and wrote: 'It is time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.' McKay has previously supported the Democratic Party, and endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2016 and 2020. However, in 2019 he said he had also joined the Democratic Socialists of America. He has been vocal about the need for climate action and signed an open letter to Joe Biden in October 2023 calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Democrats lost last night because they're so radically Left, and this clown thinks they didn't go far enough.

Good luck with that.

Campaigning with Cheney cost them exactly nothing.



Biden was elected to serve one term, and he held on way too long, and put the party in an unrecoverable position.



I don’t like the Dems policies either, but that’s not why they lost. — Scott McMillan (@_scott_mcmillan) November 6, 2024

Biden isn't to blame, either. The Democrats' embrace of radical Leftism, however, is.

Why did Democrats think they could align with Dick Cheney and that would all of a sudden be cool? — Ben (@NugsFan88) November 6, 2024

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

That last sentence is frankly one of the reasons the Dems lost.



"A year long slaughter of children in Gaza".



F**K OFF. It is stuff like that that emboldens Hamas and other Iranian proxies for this bloodshed. Part of that is on you for being their useful idiot.



Hope you wake up… — (((LDH))) (@ldhasson) November 6, 2024

The post concludes:

Hope you wake up one day and understand how broken you have become, and that it is the main reason why Dems lost: supported by broken people who can't handle reality.

Nailed it.

heartbreaking: the middest director you know just made a great point https://t.co/t6MMnlQd82 — fruns (@damonatorfrel) November 6, 2024

Heh.

No mention of calling 75 million people Nazis for 8 years, or running on mass shame?



At least he grabbed the "protecting Democracy by holding a fake convention" bit.



Maybe if Hollywood elites re-brand themselves as even more betterer than everyone as their industry collapses. https://t.co/V6k5AdD8DU — Steven Kelliher (@Steven_Kelliher) November 6, 2024

In McKay's mind, the Dems didn't go hard Left enough.

Let that sink in.