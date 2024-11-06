Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
They Don't Get It: 'Big Short' Director Says He's Left the Democratic Party (for ALL the Wrong Reasons)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 06, 2024
Meme

There has to be a reckoning for the Democratic Party. After the absolute trouncing in the presidential election yesterday, they need to take a few minutes and reflect on how and why they got to where they are today, and what they're going to do going forward.

They won't, most likely, but they should. Even their own members think it's time to abandon them, but for precisely the wrong reasons:

More from Variety:

'The Big Short' and 'Don’t Look Up' director Adam McKay took to social media as Donald Trump edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential election, saying he plans to leave the Democratic Party.

In a post on X, he shared a link for updating voter registration and wrote: 'It is time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.'

McKay has previously supported the Democratic Party, and endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2016 and 2020. However, in 2019 he said he had also joined the Democratic Socialists of America. He has been vocal about the need for climate action and signed an open letter to Joe Biden in October 2023 calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Democrats lost last night because they're so radically Left, and this clown thinks they didn't go far enough.

Good luck with that.

Biden isn't to blame, either. The Democrats' embrace of radical Leftism, however, is.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

The post concludes:

Hope you wake up one day and understand how broken you have become, and that it is the main reason why Dems lost: supported by broken people who can't handle reality.

Nailed it.

Heh.

In McKay's mind, the Dems didn't go hard Left enough.

Let that sink in.

