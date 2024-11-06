'America Is Healing'! Here's Bette Midler's Last Post Before the Election (Now Her Account's Gone)

Before yesterday's presidential election, Bette Midler again felt compelled to make it clear that Donald Trump is not the wind beneath her wings, and that these were her drink choices for after a winner was announced:

Good morning @BetteMidler.



Just wanted to check in on this. pic.twitter.com/nY6ZeQjwKi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2024

Not long after posting that, something interesting happened. Midler's account disappeared.

What in the world could have sparked this?

Oh my gosh.



Bette Midler deleted her account.



America is already healing. pic.twitter.com/KFtq3sMhZW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 6, 2024

Maybe Bette decided to go spend some time at the beaches.

This is a "how it started/how it's going" for the ages:

A story in two parts pic.twitter.com/uPZZkFnxaw — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) November 6, 2024

Any bets on how long Midler can stand it while Trump's president before restoring her account?

Now there's just one more order of business to take care of:

I’ve got a list of celebs that I need to start keeping their promises to leave this country — Ob.Server (@selahdor) November 6, 2024

Well, anti-Trump celebs, we're waiting!