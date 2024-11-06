'America Is Healing'! Here's Bette Midler's Last Post Before the Election (Now Her Account's Gone)

Before yesterday's presidential election, Bette Midler again felt compelled to make it clear that Donald Trump is not the wind beneath her wings, and that these were her drink choices for after a winner was announced:
Good morning @BetteMidler.— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2024
Just wanted to check in on this. pic.twitter.com/nY6ZeQjwKi
Not long after posting that, something interesting happened. Midler's account disappeared.
What in the world could have sparked this?
Oh my gosh.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 6, 2024
Bette Midler deleted her account.
America is already healing. pic.twitter.com/KFtq3sMhZW
Maybe Bette decided to go spend some time at the beaches.
OMG @bettemidler just deleted her account pic.twitter.com/nO9zzMXqlW— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2024
This is a "how it started/how it's going" for the ages:
A story in two parts pic.twitter.com/uPZZkFnxaw— Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) November 6, 2024
Any bets on how long Midler can stand it while Trump's president before restoring her account?
Now there's just one more order of business to take care of:
I’ve got a list of celebs that I need to start keeping their promises to leave this country— Ob.Server (@selahdor) November 6, 2024
Well, anti-Trump celebs, we're waiting!
