'America Is Healing'! Here's Bette Midler's Last Post Before the Election (Now Her Account's Gone)

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on November 06, 2024
AngieArtist

Before yesterday's presidential election, Bette Midler again felt compelled to make it clear that Donald Trump is not the wind beneath her wings, and that these were her drink choices for after a winner was announced:

Not long after posting that, something interesting happened. Midler's account disappeared.

What in the world could have sparked this?

Maybe Bette decided to go spend some time at the beaches. 

This is a "how it started/how it's going" for the ages:

Any bets on how long Midler can stand it while Trump's president before restoring her account?

Now there's just one more order of business to take care of:

Well, anti-Trump celebs, we're waiting!

