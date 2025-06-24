Linda Sarsour Resurfaces, Still Preaching Martyrdom While Safely Stateside

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:20 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's been a while since we talked about Linda Sarsour. As a reminder, she is the raging anti-Semite activist who apparently the Democrats have kept on the back burner because she is so damaging. Welp, she has seen the light of day again and it was not good.

That's a terrifying sentiment. 

Oh, it wasn't that long ago.

Of course not! She just wants other people to do her dirty work. 

Then, they'll blame Israel for it.

That's the terrifying part. 

Surely many people would be willing to raise funds for her trip. 

Unfortunately, there are too many others in New York who think just like her. 

She has no interest in actually doing what she preaches. She just wants to yap.

That's the scary part. 

Hissing as she goes.

Politics is her religion. 

Instead, she will be having coffee and brunch and pretending she cares about people in Gaza by the weekend. 

