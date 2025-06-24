Linda Sarsour Resurfaces, Still Preaching Martyrdom While Safely Stateside

It's been a while since we talked about Linda Sarsour. As a reminder, she is the raging anti-Semite activist who apparently the Democrats have kept on the back burner because she is so damaging. Welp, she has seen the light of day again and it was not good.

Advertisement

Linda Sarsour — friends with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — talks about Islam and glorified martyrdom, and say she would be proud to d!e as an Islamic martyr.pic.twitter.com/QEEqsCFvaL — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 24, 2025

That's a terrifying sentiment.

Remember when mainstream people insisted I take this woman seriously as an activist and leader? https://t.co/jwZTDQASmc — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 24, 2025

Oh, it wasn't that long ago.

The people who say this are always the people who don’t. https://t.co/GxCoYwACKu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2025

Of course not! She just wants other people to do her dirty work.

Yet they'll cry about "genocide" when you give them the martyrdom they ask for 😂 https://t.co/d42g2EpmDb — Dar Al Harb Enjoyer 🇳🇬🇮🇱🎗🧡📟🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) June 24, 2025

Then, they'll blame Israel for it.

GP I'm sure there are many who would be happy to oblige her fond wish. https://t.co/dsqaOIP1MP — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2025

That's the terrifying part.

When is her flight to Gaza? https://t.co/V7E8lcSdeU — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2025

Surely many people would be willing to raise funds for her trip.

She’s welcome to do so.



She would not be missed. https://t.co/8gAWz1WVX0 — Dork Ages Arc (@UltraJohnus) June 24, 2025

Linda Sarsour is a Zohran Mamdani donor. NYC is screwed if they don't get out and vote against him. https://t.co/y534kBf2fi — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) June 24, 2025

Unfortunately, there are too many others in New York who think just like her.

I’ve been telling y’all multiple times. Our enemies are already here. Within our government and communities.

Head-on-a-swivel https://t.co/mIeMxbc9Mg — Major Mike Whiskey Delta, 30 Sec’s Out Pop-Smoke! (@MajorWatchDawg) June 24, 2025

That's why Iran will never stop. It's in their DNA. — Doctor DD (@TheOnlyRampart1) June 24, 2025

Sarsour is from Brooklyn.

She isn't making any effort to go to the Middle East and be a martyr. — Spaghetti Think (@SpaghettiThink) June 24, 2025

She has no interest in actually doing what she preaches. She just wants to yap.

She will be absolutely giddy if Mamdani wins in NY wins- — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

That's the scary part.

So what's stopping her then?

All talk! — SocratesWarrioR🌴🧩 (Steve) (@SocratesWarrioR) June 24, 2025

Wow I forgot all about nasty Linda Sarsour. Nice to see she’s still slithering about! — Chief Iron Principles (@Connecticotian) June 24, 2025

Hissing as she goes.

Demons walk among us. — MAK (@ChavaProduction) June 24, 2025

More concerned about dying than living a good life of compassion. The opposite of goodness. — SAGEofZED (@TheSAGEofZED) June 24, 2025

Politics is her religion.

Big talk. If she really wanted to d¡e as a martyr, she'd take the next flight to Gaza, pick up a gun and start shooting at IDF forces. — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) June 24, 2025

Instead, she will be having coffee and brunch and pretending she cares about people in Gaza by the weekend.