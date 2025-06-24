Alex Padilla’s Sob Story: California’s Economy Tanks Without Illegals—Boo Freakin’ Hoo

Senator Alex Padilla, California's drama queen, infamous for his flopping antics in front of Kristi Noem, is at it again with his emotive displays.

A $275 billion hit to our economy. $23 billion in lost tax revenue. Devastated industries.



Mass deportations in California aren't just cruel, they’d be catastrophic. https://t.co/TYCGQkO9mQ — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 24, 2025

The mass deportation of California’s undocumented residents could slash $275 billion from the state’s economy, eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue, and severely disrupt key industries such as agriculture, construction and hospitality, according to a new study released on Tuesday. The report, published by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute in partnership with UC Merced public health professor Maria-Elena De Trinidad Young, outlines the sweeping economic consequences of increased federal immigration enforcement.



It finds that undocumented immigrants — who make up 8% of California’s workforce — are integral to the state’s $4.1 trillion economy, the fourth largest in the world. “Immigrants, both documented and undocumented, are deeply and intricately woven into our overall economic fabric,” said study co-author Abby Raisz, research director for the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “The impact of losing 8% of California’s workforce would have a crippling effect on the state economy. The impacts would extend far beyond California’s borders, with labor shortages contributing to higher food prices nationwide.” The study draws on federal data, economic modeling, and nearly 40 interviews with business leaders, elected officials, and community advocates across the state.

Perhaps if your state economy depends on using underpaid labor in America illegally, there is a problem with your state economy.

GP Maybe you shouldn't have gotten comfortable with basing a large part of your economy on a workforce legally unable to work in the United States. https://t.co/tsnM4H6Rmu — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2025

What a concept!

So Jose, you are saying the California economy is based on lawlessness. I know I am shocked. Speaking of lawlessness: Image what we will find out about elections in CA? https://t.co/D8xx6UHDC3 — TullyJustTully (@TullyJust) June 24, 2025

California is lawless? How shocking!

Did you consider not building your state's economy on the back of illegal activity, Alex? https://t.co/utGarA2MI4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2025

The conclusion to make here is that California is a failed state - so fragile that it will crumble if illegal labor is eliminated. https://t.co/rhOqRSleFP — Aaron Bergh (@realAaronBergh) June 24, 2025

That seems like a fair conclusion!

Who will keep the cops and firefighters busy if the illegals are kicked out? It seems like they have job security for first responders.

This is false information. It does not include the cost of taking care of immigrants.



Attached is a study done by the National Academy of Science. Because of health care inflation, the deficit we PAY for current immigrants is even worse. https://t.co/FZU2Pdoppd pic.twitter.com/FaWHMGm7UD — Skippy Stone - Rollin on (@SkippyStone) June 24, 2025

Democrats are the party of slavery. Some things will never change.

So you’re saying your state can’t survive without illegal immigrant serf class labor? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 24, 2025

That seems to be precisely what they are saying.