Alex Padilla’s Sob Story: California’s Economy Tanks Without Illegals—Boo Freakin’ Hoo

justmindy
justmindy | 12:50 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Senator Alex Padilla, California's drama queen, infamous for his flopping antics in front of Kristi Noem, is at it again with his emotive displays.  

The mass deportation of California’s undocumented residents could slash $275 billion from the state’s economy, eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue, and severely disrupt key industries such as agriculture, construction and hospitality, according to a new study released on Tuesday.

The report, published by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute in partnership with UC Merced public health professor Maria-Elena De Trinidad Young, outlines the sweeping economic consequences of increased federal immigration enforcement.

It finds that undocumented immigrants — who make up 8% of California’s workforce — are integral to the state’s $4.1 trillion economy, the fourth largest in the world. 

“Immigrants, both documented and undocumented, are deeply and intricately woven into our overall economic fabric,” said study co-author Abby Raisz, research director for the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “The impact of losing 8% of California’s workforce would have a crippling effect on the state economy. The impacts would extend far beyond California’s borders, with labor shortages contributing to higher food prices nationwide.”

The study draws on federal data, economic modeling, and nearly 40 interviews with business leaders, elected officials, and community advocates across the state.

Perhaps if your state economy depends on using underpaid labor in America illegally, there is a problem with your state economy. 

What a concept!

California is lawless? How shocking!

That seems like a fair conclusion!

Who will keep the cops and firefighters busy if the illegals are kicked out? It seems like they have job security for first responders. 

Democrats are the party of slavery. Some things will never change. 

That seems to be precisely what they are saying. 

ALEX PADILLA CALIFORNIA ECONOMY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

