OH NO! ... Anyway: TV Executive Worries That a Trump Victory Would Be the Death of the Media

It's difficult to imagine how the legacy media could have embarrassed and disgraced themselves any more than they have during this election season, particularly in the month of October.

They kicked the month off with a 3-on-1 vice presidential debate where J.D. Vance still managed to trounce not just Tim Walz, but Walz's allies Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

And then McDonald's happened.

And then Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden happened.

And then Jeff Bezos happened.

And then ... garbage happened.

And these are just a few lowlights from the multitude of rakes the legacy media stepped on over the past month.

They have no credibility left except among the far left (who, by the way, also don't like them because they aren't extreme enough).

But according to one unnamed television executive, if Trump wins, the mainstream media will be dead.

Anonymous TV exec: "If half the country has decided that Trump is qualified to be president, that means they're not reading any of this media, and we’ve lost this audience completely. A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form." https://t.co/zWiIqKYx1b — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 30, 2024

LOL. Who wants to tell him? Or her? We can't be sure because most of the reporters and executives that New York Magazine's Intelligencer spoke with for this article are unnamed.

But you can feel the panic in Brian 'Potato' Stelter's fingers as he relayed this dire news on Twitter.

Because nearly everyone is anonymous, there is at least a little honesty in the article that analyzes Bezos' letter in The Washington Post:

Efforts to limit Trump’s reach in the past have, one TV executive argues, blown up in the mainstream media’s face. 'The left-wing attempt to deplatform Trump after the 2020 election was the single biggest mistake because it forced him to create his own alternative-reality ecosystem,' they said, 'and it only accelerated our own irrelevance.'

Close, but not quite. YOU accelerated your irrelevance by your own actions which you admit to.

Of course, even in anonymity, the comments were all laced with irrational fear and loathing of Trump.

Endorsements are among a series of concerns gripping newsrooms as they brace for the potential reelection of a president who declared the press the 'enemy of the people' and has vowed retribution against the media in a second term — threatening, on the campaign trail and in interviews, to throw reporters in jail and revoke television networks’ broadcast licenses.

Retribution? No, the word you are searching for is accountability. And no, Trump has not 'threatened' to throw reporters in jail.

All of this leads up to the money quote at the end that Stelter included in his tweet above. And it is a reflection of the media's utter lack of self-awareness that they don't recognize how, in many ways, the legacy media is already dead.

We told you over and over, you and the rest of the MSM are not relevant. https://t.co/EEs2Dfju4y — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) October 31, 2024

NEWSFLASH: You lost the audience years ago.

All you had to do was report the news without bias.

Without left-wing narrative.

Without lies.

Well....

You didn't.

You couldn't.

And now, you are irrelevant.

Congratulations. https://t.co/uKnp4cl483 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) October 30, 2024

They loved sowing season for years. Now that reaping season has arrived? Not so much.

Reality is undefeated. Even if it takes longer than we would like sometimes, reality always ends up winning.

“Mainstream media”: Dead but too dumb to lie down. https://t.co/twlWt8uVL1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 31, 2024

LOL. Say, that sounds like a certain current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ahem. Moving on ...

One thing that unites the country is hatred for the propaganda press. They clearly must be utterly destroyed for the republic to thrive and to return tolerance, respect, and free speech to the land. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 31, 2024

And salt the earth above them.

When you picked a side, you were no longer reporting the news. You became activists and actually destroyed yourselves. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 31, 2024

The media has always been liberal, even back to the time of Walter Cronkite. The difference today is that the media has abandoned traditional liberalism and fully embraced far-left extremism.

I’ve already voted for Trump. You don’t have to convince me. https://t.co/DFXkK2mrfo — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) October 31, 2024

HA. There they go again, threatening us with a good time.

And they let the secret out of the bag



They’re not here to inform you, they’re here to lie to you and force you to vote a certain way… journalists don’t get it, they’re never will… you guys lost the trust of the public because we know you lie https://t.co/402XF4axEq — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 31, 2024

BINGO.

With the rise of independent media, the legacy outlets not only are no longer needed but they have been exposed for spreading the very 'disinformation' that they claim to denounce.

All you have to do to understand that is look at how happy everyone was to read the quote in Stelter's tweet.

And this wouild be a good thing. Mainstream media has been nothing more than the propaganda arm for the DNC since the early 1990's if not longer. pic.twitter.com/j80Kd8q3Xs — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) October 31, 2024

HA. We'll buy that for a dollar. Which is more than we would pay for any mainstream newspaper subscription or network streaming service.

[cough -- CNN+ -- cough]

Maybe if you all stopped the emotional hysterics and simply reported the news this would not be an issue.

Instead it’s daily promises of the end of the country and 2 major papers in meltdown mode for simply taking a neutral position.

A return to professionalism would do wonders. https://t.co/ZsX6OKs1El — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 31, 2024

All the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post did was refuse to anoint one presidential candidate. And the reporters and editors in their newsrooms lost their freaking minds.

Novel idea: Maybe the media shouldn't be in the business of endorsing candidates. Maybe they should focus on reporting the actual news and let voters decide for themselves.

But they can't do that. Because they think they are better than us and we need them to tell us what to believe.

Sorry, Charlie. Those days are OVER.

We've got some bad news for you, legacy media. You are dead regardless of whether Trump wins or not.

You're just the last ones to know it.