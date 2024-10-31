Garbage Media Alert! CBS Evening News Opened With Trump 'Giving No Grace' to...
Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against...
Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'
VIP
'60 Minutes' Runs Sympathetic Puff Piece About Illegal Alien Family
Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
NPR Reports That 'Republicans Pounce' on President Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
Kamala's Out of Touch Spokesman Claims the Wildly Popular Trump Appearances are 'Dukakis'...
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro

OH NO! ... Anyway: TV Executive Worries That a Trump Victory Would Be the Death of the Media

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 31, 2024
Twitchy

It's difficult to imagine how the legacy media could have embarrassed and disgraced themselves any more than they have during this election season, particularly in the month of October. 

Advertisement

They kicked the month off with a 3-on-1 vice presidential debate where J.D. Vance still managed to trounce not just Tim Walz, but Walz's allies Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan

And then McDonald's happened

And then Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden happened

And then Jeff Bezos happened

And then ... garbage happened

And these are just a few lowlights from the multitude of rakes the legacy media stepped on over the past month. 

They have no credibility left except among the far left (who, by the way, also don't like them because they aren't extreme enough). 

But according to one unnamed television executive, if Trump wins, the mainstream media will be dead.

LOL. Who wants to tell him? Or her? We can't be sure because most of the reporters and executives that New York Magazine's Intelligencer spoke with for this article are unnamed. 

But you can feel the panic in Brian 'Potato' Stelter's fingers as he relayed this dire news on Twitter.

Because nearly everyone is anonymous, there is at least a little honesty in the article that analyzes Bezos' letter in The Washington Post: 

Recommended

Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against Voting for Trump
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Efforts to limit Trump’s reach in the past have, one TV executive argues, blown up in the mainstream media’s face. 'The left-wing attempt to deplatform Trump after the 2020 election was the single biggest mistake because it forced him to create his own alternative-reality ecosystem,' they said, 'and it only accelerated our own irrelevance.'

Close, but not quite. YOU accelerated your irrelevance by your own actions which you admit to. 

Of course, even in anonymity, the comments were all laced with irrational fear and loathing of Trump.

Endorsements are among a series of concerns gripping newsrooms as they brace for the potential reelection of a president who declared the press the 'enemy of the people' and has vowed retribution against the media in a second term — threatening, on the campaign trail and in interviews, to throw reporters in jail and revoke television networks’ broadcast licenses.

Retribution? No, the word you are searching for is accountability. And no, Trump has not 'threatened' to throw reporters in jail.

All of this leads up to the money quote at the end that Stelter included in his tweet above. And it is a reflection of the media's utter lack of self-awareness that they don't recognize how, in many ways, the legacy media is already dead. 

Advertisement

They loved sowing season for years. Now that reaping season has arrived? Not so much.

Reality is undefeated. Even if it takes longer than we would like sometimes, reality always ends up winning. 

LOL. Say, that sounds like a certain current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Ahem. Moving on ...

And salt the earth above them. 

The media has always been liberal, even back to the time of Walter Cronkite. The difference today is that the media has abandoned traditional liberalism and fully embraced far-left extremism. 

Advertisement

HA. There they go again, threatening us with a good time. 

BINGO. 

With the rise of independent media, the legacy outlets not only are no longer needed but they have been exposed for spreading the very 'disinformation' that they claim to denounce. 

All you have to do to understand that is look at how happy everyone was to read the quote in Stelter's tweet. 

HA. We'll buy that for a dollar. Which is more than we would pay for any mainstream newspaper subscription or network streaming service. 

Advertisement

[cough -- CNN+ -- cough]

All the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post did was refuse to anoint one presidential candidate. And the reporters and editors in their newsrooms lost their freaking minds. 

Novel idea: Maybe the media shouldn't be in the business of endorsing candidates. Maybe they should focus on reporting the actual news and let voters decide for themselves.

But they can't do that. Because they think they are better than us and we need them to tell us what to believe. 

Sorry, Charlie. Those days are OVER. 

We've got some bad news for you, legacy media. You are dead regardless of whether Trump wins or not. 

You're just the last ones to know it.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP JEFF BEZOS MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEW YORK (MAGAZINE)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against Voting for Trump
Grateful Calvin
Garbage Media Alert! CBS Evening News Opened With Trump 'Giving No Grace' to Biden
Doug P.
Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night
Grateful Calvin
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
justmindy
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
Brett T.
Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against Voting for Trump Grateful Calvin
Advertisement