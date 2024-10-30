WaPo: Joe Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Defense ‘Is Entirely Plausible’

Whoever writes President Joe Biden's social media posts tried to erase the fact that he called Trump supporters "garbage" with a lame post on X: "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say." Sure, Jan. When did Donald Trump demonize Latinos? At his Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden? An insult comic made a joke about Puerto Rico — that's not Trump's supporters demonizing Latinos. (Whatever happened to Latinx?)

As we reported, CBS News' attempt to spin away the comment was embarrassing, saying that "Republicans seized" on what "appeared to be" Biden calling Trump supporters garbage. "Hold my beer," said the Washington Post, which reported that Republicans "have long strained" for a new Hillary Clinton-"deplorables" moment, but Biden's defense "is entirely plausible."

Did Biden call Trump supporters ‘garbage’? It comes down to an apostrophe. https://t.co/Xe8DwXkNte — Post Politics (@postpolitics) October 30, 2024

This is a far more embarrassing thing to publish than any endorsement or non-endorsement of a presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/xRn9wo7M0O — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) October 30, 2024

It's "entirely plausible" except for the fact that it makes no sense. And it's on video. — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) October 30, 2024

This is moronic. So if there was an apostrophe it's still wrong because it denotes possessive of a singular -- because the idiotic WH staffer forgot to pluralize "supporter." Get seriously absolutely bent. https://t.co/XqbxjzzlsF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 30, 2024

They couldn't even alter the transcript correctly. And Biden has no defense, even though at least two pundits have blamed his alleged stutter.

You mean it comes down to whether other people can rewrite what he said. — Jean-Luc Canard (@JLCanard) October 30, 2024

I must have missed the English class lesson where they taught us to hear apostrophes. Then again, I’m just garbage. — The U.S. Dept. of Memes Department (@USDeptofMeme) October 30, 2024

There is no grand mystery as to the reason Americans loathe journos more than anyone else on Earth. — The Ratio Hunter (@TheRatioHunter) October 30, 2024

You must have super hearing. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) October 30, 2024

He said it, he didn't write it.



You're trying to skip past the key part. — Jester (@quaintjester) October 30, 2024

Seriously? — Tree Hugger Samuel Alito (@GorsuchMaskless) October 30, 2024

Thank you, WaPO.

Without you all I would make the mistake of believing my eyes and ears. — ARMILLARY (@armillary) October 30, 2024

That’s absurd. It was the end of a sentence. — DmitriThaSheep (@DmitriThaSheep) October 30, 2024

The apostrophe is made up. It comes down to a simple declarative sentence he made on video that clearly has a distinct pause at the end where the sentence ended. Stop defending the indefensible @JeffBezos — Matt Wright (@mattwr) October 30, 2024

It doesn’t come down to an apostrophe, because he didn’t write the remark out. He spoke it. And he clearly spoke it as a complete sentence, and ended it with the word “supporters.” Voice dropped, ended sentence, left a space, then started a new sentence.



Stop fucking lying. — Guitarish (@DavidInFlalala) October 30, 2024

You clowns. You're going to end up not existing at all. — Pat Drisbuckle (@drisbuckle) October 30, 2024

So it comes down to an apostrophe. Even if you do wrangle an apostrophe into the transcript, as the White House did, he comes out saying that Trump supporters demonize Latinos. That's not much better.

***