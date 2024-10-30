WaPo: Joe Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Defense ‘Is Entirely Plausible’

Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 30, 2024
Twitter

Whoever writes President Joe Biden's social media posts tried to erase the fact that he called Trump supporters "garbage" with a lame post on X: "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say." Sure, Jan. When did Donald Trump demonize Latinos? At his Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden? An insult comic made a joke about Puerto Rico — that's not Trump's supporters demonizing Latinos. (Whatever happened to Latinx?)

As we reported, CBS News' attempt to spin away the comment was embarrassing, saying that "Republicans seized" on what "appeared to be" Biden calling Trump supporters garbage. "Hold my beer," said the Washington Post, which reported that Republicans "have long strained" for a new Hillary Clinton-"deplorables" moment, but Biden's defense "is entirely plausible."

They couldn't even alter the transcript correctly. And Biden has no defense, even though at least two pundits have blamed his alleged stutter.

So it comes down to an apostrophe. Even if you do wrangle an apostrophe into the transcript, as the White House did, he comes out saying that Trump supporters demonize Latinos. That's not much better.

***

