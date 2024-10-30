Ratio Alert! CBS News' Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters Has It ALL

It seems like the media has a running bet with just six days until the election to see which outlet can out-ratio the other.

After President Biden's comments yesterday during which he called Trump supporters "garbage" the Dems and the Harris campaign immediately shifted into damage control mode. It must be comforting for the Democrats to know that when it comes to helping spin this, the media has their back. CBS News has a two-fer in this post about what Biden said -- or "appears" to have said:

Republicans seized on comments made by President Biden appearing to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage." https://t.co/j59zOmNx22 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2024

Republicans are "seizing" again! And CBS News wasn't about to just admit what Biden said without helping run cover with "appearing to refer."

What is the word "appearing" in that headline? It's on video. It happened. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 30, 2024

Yes it did:

"Appearing?!"

It's literally on video you absolute hacks. pic.twitter.com/a1pyHIGkEi — Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 30, 2024

For some reason we're guessing that if Trump called all Harris supporters "garbage" the CBS News spin would have been just a little different.

“Seized”

“Appearing to”



CBS News seized on the opportunity to white knight for the democrats despite inappropriate rhetoric from the president.



There! — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) October 30, 2024

Why do they keep saying “appearing”. It’s on tape. https://t.co/7Sv6AARyIn — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) October 30, 2024

CBS News knows what their job is, and actual journalism and reporting isn't it.