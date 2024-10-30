Ratio Alert! CBS News' Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters Has It ALL

Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin
Doug P.  |  12:24 PM on October 30, 2024
Twitchy

It seems like the media has a running bet with just six days until the election to see which outlet can out-ratio the other. 

After President Biden's comments yesterday during which he called Trump supporters "garbage" the Dems and the Harris campaign immediately shifted into damage control mode. It must be comforting for the Democrats to know that when it comes to helping spin this, the media has their back. CBS News has a two-fer in this post about what Biden said -- or "appears" to have said:

Republicans are "seizing" again! And CBS News wasn't about to just admit what Biden said without helping run cover with "appearing to refer."

Yes it did:

For some reason we're guessing that if Trump called all Harris supporters "garbage" the CBS News spin would have been just a little different.

CBS News knows what their job is, and actual journalism and reporting isn't it.

