'Journalists' Rush to Save Kamala Campaign After Joe Biden Calls All Trump Supporters 'Garbage'

Kamala Harris and her flailing campaign were hit by an October Surprise Tuesday night - and it came from her own boss. President Joe Biden in a Zoom call with Latino leaders called Trump supporters 'garbage'. Biden's exact words were, 'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters!' The video quickly spread across X as 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats scrambled to put out the Kamala campaign-consuming fire ignited by Uncle Joe.

Here's the video. (WATCH)

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

This all comes on the heels of the ongoing media firestorm which erupted over the weekend when a comedian at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally shared a joke about Puerto Rico being a 'floating island of garbage'. A comedian, not President Donald Trump. Now, we have an actual sitting President declaring that ALL of Trump's millions of supporters are garbage.

Here's Trump responding to Biden's hateful claim at a rally and on X. (WATCH & READ)

BREAKING: Trump responds to Biden calling 74 million Americans “garbage”



Trump says that Biden’s comment is worse than Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorable” pic.twitter.com/hEPtEAYAof — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2024

While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2024

… Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters 'garbage.' You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States. I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people.

As Trump mentioned, in 2016 Hillary Clinton did something equally disastrous during her own presidential campaign when she called Trump supporters 'a basket of deplorables'.

Seeing that the crystal clear Biden audio and video could derail Kamala's campaign, 'journalists' quickly rushed to lie in order to protect Kamala from the fallout. Here's Politico's Jonathan Lemire desperately trying and falling to convince us we didn't hear what we just heard.

Nice try, but a fail nonetheless.

The full Biden quote from the Zoom tonight, which is being taken out of context: pic.twitter.com/fHT9PvVjiO — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 30, 2024

Lemire says he heard an apostrophe! Will wonders never cease?!

In the transcript's context, that apostrophe doesn't even make sense grammatically since it's followed by 'his'. Biden said 'supporters' plural not 'supporter's' possessive. No one is buying Lemire's pathetic lies.

Commenters were quick to set the record straight.

If you’ll lie when there’s video evidence proving you wrong, what won’t you lie about? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 30, 2024

What he actually said: pic.twitter.com/4EiCtvKNGu — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 30, 2024

Biden is saying two things:



- Trump's people are garbage.



- Trump's alleged demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and un-American.



His lackeys are spinning that the garbage line goes on Trump's rhetoric.



Cheap Goebbles knock offs. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 30, 2024

If Kamala needs saving you know CNN can't be far behind. The cable 'news' outlet dove into the fray for Kamala and Joe. Of course, they blamed his stutter. No, seriously!

This is so predictable. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! A CNN panelist just said Joe Biden called Trump supporters “GARBAGE” because he has “a stutter”



You can’t make this stuff up 😂🤣



Luckily, he got absolutely BODIED by @ScottJenningsKY for pulling this pathetic stunt 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Zof53bFDxP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 30, 2024

Good job, Scott!

There's no way of denying what Biden clearly said, although 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats will foolishly try. The Trump campaign just got an instant commercial which they will most assuredly use to sink the Kamala/Walz campaign. Thanks, Joe!