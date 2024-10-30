NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a Stutter

A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

As you certainly know by now, on Tuesday night, during Kamala Harris' big rally, President Joe Biden intervened and called all Donald Trump supporters "garbage." You also know that the White House communications team and the mainstream media have gone into overdrive to make sure this isn't a "baskets of deplorables" moment for Harris.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, The Black List's Franklin Leonard appeared on CNN's panel discussion and reminded us that Biden has a stutter and it's obvious that he intended there to be an apostrophe after "supporters."

We thought that was pathetic, but then we saw the same argument from NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik, who said he listened to the clip several times and really didn't sense that Biden was calling Trump supporters garbage. After all, he's an octogenarian with a stutter … precisely the reason he was "eased" from the race.

Your mileage most definitely will vary.

When Biden was still the nominee, he was sharp as a tack … the best version of Biden we'd ever seen.

Advertisement

So the sitting president is an octogenarian with a stutter and a clarity problem. That's comforting. And Folkenflik really didn't get the sense that Biden was insulting Trump supporters, even after listening to the clip several times.

Defund NPR. Starting with this clown's salary.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN NPR

