NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a Stutter

As you certainly know by now, on Tuesday night, during Kamala Harris' big rally, President Joe Biden intervened and called all Donald Trump supporters "garbage." You also know that the White House communications team and the mainstream media have gone into overdrive to make sure this isn't a "baskets of deplorables" moment for Harris.

As we reported earlier, The Black List's Franklin Leonard appeared on CNN's panel discussion and reminded us that Biden has a stutter and it's obvious that he intended there to be an apostrophe after "supporters."

We thought that was pathetic, but then we saw the same argument from NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik, who said he listened to the clip several times and really didn't sense that Biden was calling Trump supporters garbage. After all, he's an octogenarian with a stutter … precisely the reason he was "eased" from the race.

You know, having listened to this several times, I think you have an octogenarian with a stutter for whom clarity is an increasing challenge.



Precisely why Biden was eased from race for reelection.



Really don’t sense he’s calling Trump supporters garbage. Ymmv. https://t.co/RpdEh09fmh — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 30, 2024

Your mileage most definitely will vary.

'Stutter.



My God, you're actually doing this. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 30, 2024

"octogenarian with a stutter"



"eased from race for reelection"



There is enough manure in this defense of the #garbage statement to fertilize Iowa — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 30, 2024

Are you embarrassed to call yourself a journalist? If not, you should be. — Spencer (Florida/Man) (@IslandDog) October 30, 2024

He didn’t stutter when he said this. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 30, 2024

How many times of listening to it did it take for you to talk yourself into this position? — Raoul_Duke_Nukem (@NukemRaoul) October 30, 2024

"an octogenarian with a stutter for whom clarity is an increasing challenge"



Should NOT be President of the United States — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) October 30, 2024

"eased from race for reelection"



that's creative way to describe a coup. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) October 30, 2024

You went out of your way to say how cogent and capable Biden was mere months ago. Nobody believes you on this. — JG (@J_2the_G) October 30, 2024

When Biden was still the nominee, he was sharp as a tack … the best version of Biden we'd ever seen.

Eased from the race? He was forced out after resisting calls to step down for nearly a month. He literally said it would take an act of God for him to quit.



And please stop with the "stutter" excuse. We all heard what he said in the video. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 30, 2024

Ah, the magical stutter. Causes “misunderstandings” when aimed at one half of the country and “easing” from races when it’s hurting the Dems. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 30, 2024

It’s sad, but we suspect you once had dreams of being a serious journalist, breaking news and holding the powerful accountable.



Instead, you’re a washed-up propagandist on the classical music station. — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) October 30, 2024

So the sitting president is an octogenarian with a stutter and a clarity problem. That's comforting. And Folkenflik really didn't get the sense that Biden was insulting Trump supporters, even after listening to the clip several times.

Defund NPR. Starting with this clown's salary.

