DAAAAMN! Elon Musk Calls MSNBC 'Utter Scum of the Earth' for Its Coverage of Trump MSG Rally

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After dominating the news cycle all last week for his visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald's and then dominating the news cycle all weekend for his conversation with Joe Rogan, Donald Trump once again dominated the news cycle last night, with a week to go in the election, by holding a YUGE rally in Madison Square Garden.

The left's reaction to this rally was of course to act totally mature and behave like they are adults who should be taken seriously. 

HAHAHA. No, just kidding. They called him Hitler again. 

In the ultimate demonstration of grasping at straws, the legacy media (and elected Democrats) spent the weekend leading up to the rally crying fake tears and clutching fake pearls by comparing Trump's rally to a Nazi rally that was also once held in the world's most famous arena back in 1939.

They were frequently reminded that this same arena was the location of the Democratic National Convention in 1992 because, obviously, that was (D)ifferent. 

After the rally -- where there were black speakers and many Jewish people openly praying and carrying Israeli flags -- MSNBC decided to double down on the gaslighting by actually juxtaposing Trump's rally with Nazi rallies in 1939. 

Agit, meet prop. Watch: 

LOL. 

We're sorry, it's actually NOT funny that the media is this corrupt and has abandoned all pretense of being anything but Democrat Party apparatchiks, but it is so pathetic, we can't help but laugh at them. 

Ironically, we'd also like to remind MSNBC of how proud Joseph Goebbels would be of their efforts. 

Elon Musk, however, (who also spoke at the Trump rally) was decidedly not amused with this propaganda from MSNBC. He let the network have it with both barrels for their shameful, disgraceful coverage. 

Fact check: True. 

As low as our expectations always are for the media, this was a truly despicable display from MSNBC. In addition to the Jewish people we mentioned above, there was an actual Holocaust survivor at this event, supporting Trump's campaign. 

Collin Rugg responded with an outstanding idea: 

It can't be worth more than a couple of bucks anymore. Musk could easily afford it. 

An even better idea. 

The media doesn't care about that. 

It is truly remarkable that the Democrats have no closing message for the disastrous Harris-Walz campaign than to screech, point their fingers, and say, 'That guy is Hitler.' 

Desperation, as they say, is the world's worst cologne. And MSNBC reeks of it. (They're not alone there.)

They are openly inviting another assassination attempt and that should scare everyone. 

We cannot emphasize enough the importance of Musk's buying Twitter. Not only is it now an outlet where people can see the truth outside of the legacy media's insanely biased filters and lies, but it has also contributed to the inevitable -- and needed -- demise of that media's importance and authority. 

This could never have happened at Jack Dorsey's or Parag Agrawal's Twitter 1.0, which often colluded with the government to censor conservative speech. 

MSNBC will never tell you, but THIS is what the rally was really like: 

Sooooo many Nazis. LOL. 

The truth is that Harris is losing this election right now and the media simply cannot deal. 

As despicable as this coverage from MSNBC was, we expect even worse from them over the coming week. 

But we'll be here to call them out as directly and forcefully as Elon Musk just did. 

Note: Twitchy will have a LOT more coverage today of the Democrats' and media's panicked and shameful reaction to the Madison Square Garden rally last night. Stay tuned.

