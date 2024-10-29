Fourth Quarter, You Say? Harris Campaign Posts ANOTHER Sports L With Doug Emhoff-Doc Rivers Ad

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Hoo, boy. Democrats and the Harris-Walz campaign are really worried about how badly they are losing men. And it's not just older white men who they have driven away. Most polls indicate that their numbers are down with young men, black men, Latino men, basically any man who does not wear a dress. 

Maybe part of the problem is that the party has spent decades demonizing men and is now trying to berate those same men into voting for Kamala Harris (who hates them) and Tim Walz (who doesn't get them).  

Don't expect any self-reflection from the party on that front though. Instead, they are trying to win back men with cringeworthy 'White Dudes for Harris' ads and -- far worse but just as hilarious -- trying to pretend they can relate to men about sports. 

Just yesterday, alleged former assistant coach Walz demonstrated (for the second time in two weeks) that he doesn't get men or football at all by recording a Twitch stream with AOC during Sunday afternoon NFL games and then claiming that AOC 'runs a pretty mean pick 6.'

As if that wasn't bad enough, Harris's husband -- and famous nanny impregnator and girlfriend slapper -- Doug Emhoff decided that he wanted to get in on the 'sportsball' too and tweeted this ad with Harris surrogate and former NBA coach Glenn 'Doc' Rivers. 

Watch: 

OK, this is a slight step up from the campaign's previous attempts to engage in sports-related content but to understand how big of a fail this was, you need to know a little about Rivers and Emhoff's choice of words in the tweet to say it's the 'fourth quarter.'

Rivers was an outstanding NBA player for 14 seasons and has been a successful head coach in the league since 1999. But to knowledgeable basketball fans, Rivers and the fourth quarter go together like bleach and ammonia. 

It never ends well and there is usually a lot of choking.

Rivers-coached teams have choked so often in the fourth quarter that it spawned the saying, 'Death, Taxes, and Doc Rivers Blowing Leads in the Fourth Quarter.'

He's got a pretty awful record with blowing series leads in the playoffs too. 

OOF. That is ... NOT a good record. 

Even some Democrats knew this wasn't a great look. 

No, it's not what you want. But it is perfectly symbolic of the Harris campaign's closing argument in these last weeks of the election. 

It is also worth mentioning that Rivers begins his huddle by saying, 'We have 30 seconds for one last play.'

The shot clock in the NBA is 24 seconds. 

Oops. 

We guess so. Then again, the Atlanta Falcons had a 'strategy' in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Patriots too.

Exactly.

Even one of the men in the huddle seemed to know that disaster was on the horizon with Rivers calling the plays. 

HA. Tony gave Rivers the 'J.D. Vance Face.' 

LOL. Sports are just not their thing. But it's funny to watch them pretend, assuming you can survive the cringe, that is.

They may be better off just forfeiting the game. 

Rivers has spent the last seven years of his coaching career with the Philadelphia 76ers and now the Milwaukee Bucks. Both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are two key swing states. 

Of course, this is why they tapped Rivers instead of a more successful coach like Greg Popovich or Steve Kerr, both of whom are also die-hard leftists.

(Well, that and Rivers' race, of course.)


But maybe they should have asked the fans of the teams in those states what they thought of Rivers before Emhoff sent out this ad. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump is also going to Wisconsin to campaign and he is bringing a sports celebrity with him too. 

His choice? Brett Favre. 

Now, THAT is how you reach men and sports fans. 

