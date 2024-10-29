Fourth Quarter, You Say? Harris Campaign Posts ANOTHER Sports L With Doug Emhoff-Doc Rivers Ad

Hoo, boy. Democrats and the Harris-Walz campaign are really worried about how badly they are losing men. And it's not just older white men who they have driven away. Most polls indicate that their numbers are down with young men, black men, Latino men, basically any man who does not wear a dress.

Maybe part of the problem is that the party has spent decades demonizing men and is now trying to berate those same men into voting for Kamala Harris (who hates them) and Tim Walz (who doesn't get them).

Don't expect any self-reflection from the party on that front though. Instead, they are trying to win back men with cringeworthy 'White Dudes for Harris' ads and -- far worse but just as hilarious -- trying to pretend they can relate to men about sports.

Just yesterday, alleged former assistant coach Walz demonstrated (for the second time in two weeks) that he doesn't get men or football at all by recording a Twitch stream with AOC during Sunday afternoon NFL games and then claiming that AOC 'runs a pretty mean pick 6.'

As if that wasn't bad enough, Harris's husband -- and famous nanny impregnator and girlfriend slapper -- Doug Emhoff decided that he wanted to get in on the 'sportsball' too and tweeted this ad with Harris surrogate and former NBA coach Glenn 'Doc' Rivers.

Watch:

Fourth quarter huddle with the legendary Doc Rivers. We need everyone on our team to show up for Kamala in this final stretch: https://t.co/BGPyZXgUlv. pic.twitter.com/xyNpzzNnjw — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 27, 2024

OK, this is a slight step up from the campaign's previous attempts to engage in sports-related content but to understand how big of a fail this was, you need to know a little about Rivers and Emhoff's choice of words in the tweet to say it's the 'fourth quarter.'

Rivers was an outstanding NBA player for 14 seasons and has been a successful head coach in the league since 1999. But to knowledgeable basketball fans, Rivers and the fourth quarter go together like bleach and ammonia.

It never ends well and there is usually a lot of choking.

"We love black men. Black men have to vote for us. Black men love basketball. Also here's hoping no black man knows WHO DOC RIVERS IS IN THE 4TH QUARTER" https://t.co/mqL39wQ6Fv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2024

Rivers-coached teams have choked so often in the fourth quarter that it spawned the saying, 'Death, Taxes, and Doc Rivers Blowing Leads in the Fourth Quarter.'

He's got a pretty awful record with blowing series leads in the playoffs too.

4th quarter huddle with the coach with the most blown 3-1 series leads in nba playoff history? Did nbacentel organize this — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) October 29, 2024

Known clutch head coach doc rivers pic.twitter.com/deLHHXf71L — Pitless (@pitlessball) October 28, 2024

OOF. That is ... NOT a good record.

Even some Democrats knew this wasn't a great look.

I’m a Democrat but Doc Rivers in the 4th is NOT what you want pic.twitter.com/bQH3X9uCdK — iconic training arc ⚛️ (@missed_3pointer) October 28, 2024

No, it's not what you want. But it is perfectly symbolic of the Harris campaign's closing argument in these last weeks of the election.

Doc Rivers, known for his excellence in the home stretch of the game.



Between this & the Walz "Pick 6 defense," it's no wonder Dems are losing the male vote. https://t.co/De4V9KHWvz — Mike Coté 👻🎃👻🎃 (@ratlpolicy) October 29, 2024

This is so cringe omg. https://t.co/WDcEMA42uy — 🎃Spooky Jess 🦇 (@LadyJessMacBeth) October 29, 2024

It is also worth mentioning that Rivers begins his huddle by saying, 'We have 30 seconds for one last play.'

The shot clock in the NBA is 24 seconds.

Oops.

Selecting one of the all time choke artists is a strategy https://t.co/iDcQ8pO3y7 — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) October 29, 2024

We guess so. Then again, the Atlanta Falcons had a 'strategy' in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Patriots too.

For those who don't know the NBA, this is the equivalent of asking Kyle Shanahan to hold onto a 4th quarter lead in the Super Bowl https://t.co/c9FoW3LuKG — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) October 28, 2024

Exactly.

If Doc Rivers is calling plays for you in the 4th Quarter… you are so cooked 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pqicBUWU0v — Billy Grant 🇮🇱 (@RealBillyGrant) October 28, 2024

If Doc Rivers is in charge of your 4th quarter gameplan you might as well call it a day buddy https://t.co/SeENHNqiBw — Ki Holo 🌊 (@KingOfCantSleep) October 28, 2024

Even one of the men in the huddle seemed to know that disaster was on the horizon with Rivers calling the plays.

HA. Tony gave Rivers the 'J.D. Vance Face.'

"Ok, guys. We're gonna pull the goalie and run a pick-six offense, featuring pick-and-rolls all the way across midfield." https://t.co/CsLkjYaxvw — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) October 29, 2024

LOL. Sports are just not their thing. But it's funny to watch them pretend, assuming you can survive the cringe, that is.

They may be better off just forfeiting the game.

You bring out Doc Rivers when you are trying to win PENNSYLVANIA??? https://t.co/zvgP5fFXUG — Nelson (@nvasconcelos) October 28, 2024

As a Bucks fan, I know all about Doc Rivers' when the game is on the line https://t.co/W24VMgNGIO — Crit (@CritsBigSausage) October 28, 2024

Rivers has spent the last seven years of his coaching career with the Philadelphia 76ers and now the Milwaukee Bucks. Both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are two key swing states.

Of course, this is why they tapped Rivers instead of a more successful coach like Greg Popovich or Steve Kerr, both of whom are also die-hard leftists.

(Well, that and Rivers' race, of course.)





But maybe they should have asked the fans of the teams in those states what they thought of Rivers before Emhoff sent out this ad.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump is also going to Wisconsin to campaign and he is bringing a sports celebrity with him too.

His choice? Brett Favre.

Now, THAT is how you reach men and sports fans.