That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up With Tim Dillon

There is no question that Joe Rogan and Donald Trump broke the internet this weekend, as they say. Their three-hour conversation that dropped on Friday night already had more than 22 million views in 24 hours and has been the dominant topic on Twitter all weekend.

It is reminiscent of Trump's two-hour conversation with Elon Musk back in August that garnered 1.3 million live views and more than 100 million views on rebroadcasts. The Rogan-Trump podcast was so big, it managed to dwarf even Beyoncé this weekend (maybe in part because Beyoncé didn't actually sing, she just got on stage to lecture everyone, like most Kamala Harris supporters seem to be doing lately).

With all of the furor surrounding the Rogan-Trump podcast, it is understandable if not as many people know that Trump's running mate J.D. Vance also went on a very popular podcast this weekend, The Tim Dillon Show.

Sen. JD Vance | The Tim Dillon Show #414 https://t.co/Nh6ogVWiYh pic.twitter.com/odiSkVdSK4 — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) October 26, 2024

No one approaches Rogan in terms of audience size, but Dillon -- the popular libertarian-leaning comedian -- still averages about one million viewers a week for his show.

The full 90-minute conversation is available on Dillon's YouTube channel, but we wanted to highlight a few clips to remind everyone again how insanely good at this Vance is. (Have we mentioned that before?) He is totally at ease, joking around with Dillon while also making some very serious points.

JD Vance comments on Hunter Biden and Kamala Harris on Tim Dillon's podcast:



"You know who I bet is fun?... Hunter Biden... I don't know about Kamala Harris... There's too much of a school marm thing going on... Kamala Harris is the person who, when you tell a really funny joke,… pic.twitter.com/Qgg91zwgUX — AF Post (@AFpost) October 26, 2024

LOL. Hunter Biden might be a little too much fun to hang around with.

Vance and Dillon also had a few laughs at the expense of the deep state and intelligence agencies.

🚨 JD Vance: “Something I’ll say in Kamala Harris’ defense is that yes she has made it harder for Americans to get housing but it has been in service of the CIA being more easily able to spy on Americans.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/sAsLFyioFl — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 26, 2024

HA. That one hits.

They also mocked the idea of woke ideology and the left's laughable efforts to export it to places like Afghanistan.

🚨 JD Vance and Tim Dillon on woke ideology being used to fund wars:



“We’re funding programs to tech people that there are non binary genders. I’m sure the Taliban had fun learning about 87 genders. They are trying to get us to use our tax dollars to fund these woke programs in… pic.twitter.com/siZ4Ig56GZ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 26, 2024

Who needs running water when you have to learn about 728 different 'genders,' right?

But jokes aside, Vance takes the issue of 'gender ideology' seriously when it comes to children and he laid waste to the trans activists destroying kids' lives while lying to them.

🚨 JD Vance on Gender Transition for Minors:



Vance: “What radicalized me on this issue is that they are saying hormonal therapy for minors is totally reversible. They say it just delays puberty but when you stop taking the drugs everything resumes as normal.



That is totally… pic.twitter.com/8brojWsbzQ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 26, 2024

He also made some damning points about military leadership and the permanent bureaucracy.

🚨 JD Vance explains what the “deep state” apparatus is and how the machine works. pic.twitter.com/0KnRGxThDp — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 26, 2024

Vance is a Marine. He takes any betrayal from a military leader extremely seriously.

Perhaps that is why he reserved one of his most blistering attacks for Dick Cheney (and the hypocrisy of Democrats' embracing him just because they don't like the 'Bad Orange Man').

🚨 JD Vance on Dick Cheney:



“Dick Cheney is the single worst Vice President of my lifetime. He was effective at destroying the country. Maybe that’s why he’s endorsing Kamala Harris because he’s thinking finally someone has come along who has been even worse than I have.”



“The… pic.twitter.com/wd3OmU6Yaq — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 26, 2024

OUCH.

No lies detected.

What a week. Trump on Rogan, JD vance on @TheoVon and then @TimJDillon. They really accelerate on the pod universe. — Max Layn Stein Cohen (@maxlayn) October 26, 2024

The world of media is changing and Trump and Vance are embracing it. Meanwhile, Harris and Tim Walz appear in brief, choreographed, scripted interviews on CNN or 60 Minutes.

Mainstream media died this weekend https://t.co/guN03d7upm — William Gaius (@nohegaylians) October 27, 2024

It can't die soon enough.

Of course, it was fun. Because Trump and Vance know how to have fun. They can not only hold lengthy conversations but do so while being completely comfortable in their own skins. And they can make very serious points about how they plan to help America while they are having fun.

Harris and Walz cannot fake that, no matter how hard they try. And when they do try [cough--loading a shotgun--cough], it makes them look even worse.

The Harris-Walz closing message with 10 days to go until Election Day seems to be screaming at America that men are bad, Trump is Hitler, and Vance is Hitler Lite.

All you have to do is listen to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance talk on these lengthy podcasts with Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon to know that is just gaslighting.

And a losing strategy.