3 HOURS! TONIGHT?! Trump Went the Distance on the Joe Rogan Podcast

As Kamala 'Word Salad' Harris has been peppering the airwaves with claims that Trump is limiting his appearances and too tired to campaign, the former president went on Joe Rogan's podcast and recorded a three-hour show.

Advertisement

What about Harris's claims regarding Trump's stamina down the homestretch of the race for the White House? She's lying. You're shocked, we know.

Trump 🤝 Rogan.



Three hours.



Get hype. pic.twitter.com/Q9GNEGo8Dv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Trump spent three hours with Rogan. Kamala Harris's campaign decided they couldn't manage to do the podcast because of 'scheduling'. Sure, Jan.

Cowards. They know the VP couldn't handle Rogan's show because she has to speak out loud without handlers or a script.

It would be a colossal risk, given that she's blown so many other media appearances, including her latest attempt at a CNN town hall.

EPIC: President Trump just wrapped a 3 HOUR episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast!



We’re coming now, Michigan! pic.twitter.com/qmJrgJKCFy — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) October 25, 2024

The Donald put in three hours with Rogan and then jetted off to Michigan.

Trump just wrapped a 3+ hour podcast with Joe Rogan, after flying to TX to deliver a speech on the migrant crime epidemic, now getting ready to head to a packed nighttime rally in Michigan.



Kamala answered 3 softballs from reporters on her way to hanging out with some rich woke… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 25, 2024

Kamala answered 3 softballs from reporters on her way to hanging out with some rich woke celebs. She just doesn’t have the stamina or gravitas for the job.

If Harris can't sit down for the most popular and influential podcast in history, how can she be trusted to serve as the Commander-In-Chief?

Spoiler: She can't. She's just not cut out for the job … or maybe any job. She could always try working at McDonald's … you know … to try something she's never done before.

When you go back and tell your 2004 self as you’re watching Joe Rogan try to convince people to eat tarantula turds on Fear Factor, that he would have the biggest talk show since Oprah. And interviewing Donald Trump during his third presidential run as the GOP nominee. pic.twitter.com/H5pwUeuaOW — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 26, 2024

We live in interesting times, folks.

The 78-year-old ex-president is up to communicating with the public in a modern way. The 'young' 60-year-old current VP is not.

EXCLUSIVE: I can reveal Harris was in advanced talks w/ Rogan on joining the podcast this morning, spending TH night in ATX, taping today & then going to HOU. Advance was preparing & local law enforcement was notified.



Trump agreed to no limits on Rogan podcast. Harris wouldn’t. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) October 25, 2024

Advertisement

We haven't independently verified this, but it certainly sounds like the modus operandi of the Harris campaign, which has been very reluctant to release their windy word-wrecker into the wild.

Trump with no limits and three hours with Joe Rogan?

Waiting for the Trump and Joe Rogan Interview: pic.twitter.com/9R5N4BbBVz — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) October 25, 2024

This is going to be amazing.

Elon Musk claimed on Twitter/X the episode was dropping tonight.

Strap in, folks. We can't wait!