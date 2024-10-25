3 HOURS! TONIGHT?! Trump Went the Distance on the Joe Rogan Podcast

Donald Trump SHAMES The Atlantic, Brings Vanessa Guillen's Family to Presser to Set...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:30 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Kamala 'Word Salad' Harris has been peppering the airwaves with claims that Trump is limiting his appearances and too tired to campaign, the former president went on Joe Rogan's podcast and recorded a three-hour show.

What about Harris's claims regarding Trump's stamina down the homestretch of the race for the White House? She's lying. You're shocked, we know.

Trump spent three hours with Rogan. Kamala Harris's campaign decided they couldn't manage to do the podcast because of 'scheduling'. Sure, Jan.

Cowards. They know the VP couldn't handle Rogan's show because she has to speak out loud without handlers or a script.

It would be a colossal risk, given that she's blown so many other media appearances, including her latest attempt at a CNN town hall.

The Donald put in three hours with Rogan and then jetted off to Michigan.

Kamala answered 3 softballs from reporters on her way to hanging out with some rich woke celebs. She just doesn’t have the stamina or gravitas for the job.

If Harris can't sit down for the most popular and influential podcast in history, how can she be trusted to serve as the Commander-In-Chief?

Spoiler: She can't. She's just not cut out for the job … or maybe any job. She could always try working at McDonald's … you know … to try something she's never done before.

We live in interesting times, folks.

The 78-year-old ex-president is up to communicating with the public in a modern way. The 'young' 60-year-old current VP is not.

We haven't independently verified this, but it certainly sounds like the modus operandi of the Harris campaign, which has been very reluctant to release their windy word-wrecker into the wild.

Trump with no limits and three hours with Joe Rogan?

This is going to be amazing.

Elon Musk claimed on Twitter/X the episode was dropping tonight.

Strap in, folks. We can't wait!

