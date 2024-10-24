'Word Salad City': Even David Axelrod Couldn't Believe How Bad Kamala Was in CNN Townhall

You know the old political saw. 'When you've lost David Axelrod ...'



OK, that's not actually a political adage, but if the rapidly sinking Titanic that is the Kamala Harris presidential campaign continues on its present trajectory, it may become one after the 2024 election is said and done.

Last night, to the abject misery of everyone who watched it, the current vice president appeared at a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper where her primary closing message to voters seemed to consist of 'Orange Man Bad!' and 'That's an interesting question, so I will proceed to not answer it and just prattle on about nothing for five minutes.'

Harris's non-answers were so bad, in fact, that 'Obama's Brain' David Axelrod went on CNN afterward and labeled it with a phrase so damning -- and accurate -- we would not be surprised to see his words in a Trump ad later this week. Watch:

Top Democrat strategist David Axelrod on Kamala Harris' town hall performance:



“When she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city”



“She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration's policies and that's a mistake”



“You… pic.twitter.com/kT2uQrpPWp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2024

Oof.

OOF!

To make things even worse, remember that Harris actually paused her campaign for TWO DAYS to 'prepare' for that appearance. You know, just like President Xi would delay an invasion of Taiwan for a few days so she could get ready for it.

Axelrod can’t even defend this performance on CNN tonight by Kamala Harris.



No recovery. None. Save this post. https://t.co/LUSumTsjxN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 24, 2024

In retrospect, Harris hiding from any and all press interviews like she did for the first six or seven weeks since she was installed seems like it would have been the better strategy.

WORD SALAD CITY! - David Axelrod https://t.co/jfkfeztqWW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 24, 2024

Like we said, the Trump ad basically writes itself.

When you’ve lost CNN and Axelrod… https://t.co/VUVh7tSqQb — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 24, 2024

HEY. That was our line, Miller. LOL.

Make no mistake. Axelrod is a die-hard Democrat and a loyal Obama flack. But we have to believe that, deep down, as a political pro, Harris's endless gibberish answers cut him to the quick. And he just had to let it out.

They keep hopping she can be someone that she’s not mentally capable of being.



They so desperately want a female Obama, but instead they got a B-grade actress whose only ability is memorizing a handful of lines and repeating them like a vomit machine.



Deep down they most know… https://t.co/S6M8muselY — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 24, 2024

That tweet ends with 'It must be painful.' And that sums up Axelrod's reaction. He was in pain.

Like every important thing in Kamala’s life, she “blew it.” — 🇺🇸 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) October 24, 2024

Eep.

Hey, he said it, not us.

Axelrod throwing in the towel. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) October 24, 2024

We don't think he's going to be alone there over the next two weeks.

Axelrod is already jumping ship because he doesn’t want to get dragged into this debacle and wants to be able to say ‘I told you so.’ The situation for the Dems is grim. — HOMO EDENS (@homoedens) October 24, 2024

Kamala can be mayor of Word Salad City. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 24, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

That office seems more her speed. But we're not sure she could win that election either.

At this point, the only chance for Kamala Harris, is a stolen election.



She will go down as the most unqualified, and unintelligent presidential candidate in modern day history — Jackson Peeven 🇺🇸 (@JPeeven1) October 24, 2024

Those are some pretty big clown shoes to fill, given that the Democrats' last candidate was Joe Biden.

But even Biden, amid rapid-onset dementia in the 2020 election, could manage more coherent answers than Harris can. (Well, sometimes.)

Word Salad City is going to be my next band's name!! — 1776% Kat Black (@katinbootz) October 24, 2024

LOL. Maybe your group could open for the E Street Band the next time Bruce Springsteen desperately tries to save Harris with a concert.

Whew lads, that’s friendly fire — biz (@bizmarktini) October 24, 2024

There will be many other long knives coming out soon if the momentum of the election keeps moving toward Trump.

Post one clip where Kamala directly and fully answers a question. — dystopian.news ✡︎ (@letsgetdystopic) October 24, 2024

We looked. It hurt us severely, but we looked. Such a clip simply does not exist.

“She was giving set pieces too much.”



Set pieces are all she has. Quite literally. https://t.co/iO0Vr672SN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2024

That is really the only critique of Axelrod's analysis. He claimed that Kamala Harris goes to 'Word Salad City' when she doesn't want to answer a question.

In reality, she hops on the bus to that destination with EVERY question, even the ones she does want to answer.

And as we all know, the wheels on that bus go 'round and 'round.