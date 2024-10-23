Kamala Harris Points Out Things That Need to Be Done That Haven't Been Done

Anderson Cooper asked Kamala Harris during Wednesday night's CNN town hall why she hasn't done all of the things she's promising to do during her term as vice president. Harris served up some word salad.
New world salad from Kamala Harris: "Well there was a lot that was done, but there's more to do Anderson. And I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done but need to be done." pic.twitter.com/6mEY32KWPp— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2024
CNN: You've been in the White House for four years. Why haven't you done any of this already?— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024
KAMALA: "I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done."
😳 pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX
Cooper: "You've been in the White House for four years... Why wasn't any of that done?"— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024
Kamala: "Well there was a lot that was done but there's more to do. I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done."pic.twitter.com/XT7CDKMkN1
Sounds like me explaining to my teacher why I didn't have my homework.— Dissident West (@dissidentwest) October 24, 2024
We're half an hour in and she's back to the Hitler story.
Cooked— Job Lane (@JobLaneUSA) October 24, 2024
I’m going to do the things we didn’t do while not doing the things we did. If you know what we did then you know what we didn’t do that we will be doing if I win. 🤣— Night (@Xisntfeespeech) October 24, 2024
Credit to Anderson for asking some actual questions.— Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) October 24, 2024
She is absolutely flailing and her campaign is on life support.
She is done.
The joy is over.— Matthew Cottrell (@MatthewLovesUSA) October 24, 2024
This is embarrassing— Pray for America 🇺🇸 (@Wastemaxx22) October 24, 2024
Thirty-nine minutes in and we're hearing about Hitler again. Let's hear about the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments. Just one.
October 24, 2024
She looks defeated— Mrs.Ambers🇺🇸 (@NorCalMAGAmom) October 24, 2024
It's bad when Anderson Cooper is pressing Harris for actual answers.
Unburdened by what has been.— Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) October 24, 2024
***
