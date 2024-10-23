Kamala Harris Points Out Things That Need to Be Done That Haven't Been Done

Anderson Cooper asked Kamala Harris during Wednesday night's CNN town hall why she hasn't done all of the things she's promising to do during her term as vice president. Harris served up some word salad.

Advertisement

New world salad from Kamala Harris: "Well there was a lot that was done, but there's more to do Anderson. And I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done but need to be done." pic.twitter.com/6mEY32KWPp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2024

CNN: You've been in the White House for four years. Why haven't you done any of this already?



KAMALA: "I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done."



😳 pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

Cooper: "You've been in the White House for four years... Why wasn't any of that done?"



Kamala: "Well there was a lot that was done but there's more to do. I'm pointing out things that need to be done that haven't been done that need to be done."pic.twitter.com/XT7CDKMkN1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024

Sounds like me explaining to my teacher why I didn't have my homework. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) October 24, 2024

We're half an hour in and she's back to the Hitler story.

Cooked — Job Lane (@JobLaneUSA) October 24, 2024

I’m going to do the things we didn’t do while not doing the things we did. If you know what we did then you know what we didn’t do that we will be doing if I win. 🤣 — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) October 24, 2024

Credit to Anderson for asking some actual questions.



She is absolutely flailing and her campaign is on life support.



She is done. — Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) October 24, 2024

The joy is over. — Matthew Cottrell (@MatthewLovesUSA) October 24, 2024

This is embarrassing — Pray for America 🇺🇸 (@Wastemaxx22) October 24, 2024

Thirty-nine minutes in and we're hearing about Hitler again. Let's hear about the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments. Just one.

She looks defeated — Mrs.Ambers🇺🇸 (@NorCalMAGAmom) October 24, 2024

It's bad when Anderson Cooper is pressing Harris for actual answers.

Unburdened by what has been. — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) October 24, 2024

***