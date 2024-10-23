Kamala Harris Points Out Things That Need to Be Done That Haven't Been Done

VIP
Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Anderson Cooper asked Kamala Harris during Wednesday night's CNN town hall why she hasn't done all of the things she's promising to do during her term as vice president. Harris served up some word salad.

We're half an hour in and she's back to the Hitler story.

Thirty-nine minutes in and we're hearing about Hitler again. Let's hear about the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments. Just one.

It's bad when Anderson Cooper is pressing Harris for actual answers.

***

