Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a Fascist (Yawn) at CNN Town Hall

Brett T.  |  9:35 PM on October 23, 2024
Townhall Media

CNN's Anderson Cooper is hosting a town hall with Kamala Harris Wednesday night. Asked what she would tell undecided voters, Harris kicked off by listing every accusation against Donald Trump: that he's a fascist who will declare himself a dictator on day one. Harris says to just ask any of the people who have worked with him: they'll tell you he's a fascist.

This is pretty desperate.

She forgot to mention that he's a convicted felon. What a lost opportunity.

She's running on the same platform that Joe Biden did in 2020: "I'm not Donald Trump."

This isn't moving the needle for anyone. They're voting for the fascist.

***

