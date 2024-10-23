Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a Fascist (Yawn) at CNN Town Hall

CNN's Anderson Cooper is hosting a town hall with Kamala Harris Wednesday night. Asked what she would tell undecided voters, Harris kicked off by listing every accusation against Donald Trump: that he's a fascist who will declare himself a dictator on day one. Harris says to just ask any of the people who have worked with him: they'll tell you he's a fascist.

This is pretty desperate.

Cooper: "Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



Kamala: "Yes I do."



This is what desperation looks like.pic.twitter.com/45n6ylUB0D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024

Ask her to define fascism, Anderson! Do it! — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 24, 2024

The proper follow up would be define fascist. — Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) October 24, 2024

Now ask her to define fascism. — Christine Trimpe (@KetoChristineMI) October 24, 2024

They are either desperate or want somebody to assassinate him.



That's the only explanation for this. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024

All Anderson had to do was "define fascist for me" after he asked her that. — Generic Midwesterner (@GenericMidwest) October 24, 2024

Panic at the DNC. New band name. pic.twitter.com/iNqumiLzRo — Blaine S🇺🇸 (@BlaineS8675309) October 24, 2024

What an unhinged answer. — Sky (@SkyTheViking) October 24, 2024

She forgot to mention that he's a convicted felon. What a lost opportunity.

The actual people who know him best say exactly the opposite and all of this is just fluff to her already extensive portfolio of lies. — Leatherneck13 (@devil_dog1313) October 24, 2024

Harris and Walz have absolutely nothing to run on. Not one thing. — Truthmattersla (@truthmattersla) October 24, 2024

She's running on the same platform that Joe Biden did in 2020: "I'm not Donald Trump."

Ok, so no follow up from that joker of a reporter? Why do you believe that? What is your definition of a fascist? What did he do during his first term that would qualify him to be a fascist? — David Karim (@davidkarim) October 24, 2024

This is psychosis. — Blake (@yup_blake) October 24, 2024

This isn't moving the needle for anyone. They're voting for the fascist.

***