J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview

If you missed Bret Baier's interview with Kamala Harris on Fox News earlier tonight, it didn't ... well, it didn't go well.

Twitchy provided immediate coverage of all of the clips from the interview where Harris either tried to filibuster (Baier wouldn't let her), change the subject (Baier wouldn't let her), or blame Donald Trump for literally everything (and Baier wouldn't let her do that either.)

Advertisement

When all of that failed, she just went ahead and lost her temper and started shouting and screaming at Baier.

If you want to know how bad it was for Harris, Joe Scarborough immediately took to Twitter to say that Baier was 'rude.' And Scarborough was so confident of that opinion, he immediately locked replies to his tweet.

It was so bad, in fact, that according to Baier, Harris's staff was BEGGING him to shut it down.

By the way, the interview lasted only about 20 minutes and it was still a dumpster fire. And this woman wants to do a three-hour conversation with Joe Rogan? LOL. Please, make that happen.

Twitter has been on fire with reactions to the interview tonight, but maybe one of the most hilarious tweets came from Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who is really, really, really, good at this sort of thing. Take a look:

To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2024

Ha.

Ha-ha.

HAHAHA.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Hey, he's just trying to help.

Of course, the topic of Biden came up in the interview with Harris refusing to answer why he is not the nominee and instead shouting, 'Joe Biden is not on the ballot!'

Gee whiz Kamala, why isn’t Joe Biden on the ballot anymore? https://t.co/5Fcv7kKUvL — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 16, 2024

Harris wouldn't answer that question, but maybe Vance is right. Maybe he should be.

He couldn't be doing any worse.

Have we mentioned how good Vance is at this? Twitter thought so too.

That look. That perfect look. It will live forever.

And if Biden is not available for the swap, there were other suggestions too.

Maybe Democrats should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Jimmy Carter. https://t.co/sjt13UFIRp — cobra (@cobracommandr15) October 16, 2024

Hey, he only served one term. He's still eligible. And even at 100, he seems more qualified than Biden or Harris.

Advertisement

At least Joe could blame his incompetence on being old as dirt.



Kamala is just an idiot.



Screw it, what’s Hillary up to. Bring her back out for another run 😭 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 16, 2024

On behalf of everyone in America, we say, 'NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.'

At this point, the Democrats ought to simply run Hillary Clinton wearing a blackface. https://t.co/DrFxz0AG7v — Donald Ward (@WardoftheStates) October 16, 2024

HA. OK, we take our previous comment back. We would pay to see that. After all, 'she ain't in no ways tired.' And she's already got the hot sauce in her purse. Because that's not at all racist and is sure to win over black men.

The staffer who set up this interview for Kamala Harris definitely lost their job tonight. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 16, 2024

Except no one ever gets fired under Biden and Harris. That's part of the problem.

LOL. Probably.

Well, Kamala said he was capable. Not sure why they pulled him, then. — Pam D (@soirchick) October 16, 2024

It's a real mystery, right? As complicated as any mystery we ever watched on Scooby Doo.

Advertisement

Hello, 911? I'd like to report a murder. https://t.co/XvPDNbAjyv — Mark (not that) Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) October 16, 2024

No jury would convict him.

'ViceGOAT.' We like that. Vance does know how to send out a viral, hilarious tweet.

Ha!! JD wins the internet tonight https://t.co/QrOhNad9N0 — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) October 16, 2024

We're more than happy to give him the title.

He earned it.