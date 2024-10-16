J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview

Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:10 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

If you missed Bret Baier's interview with Kamala Harris on Fox News earlier tonight, it didn't ... well, it didn't go well. 

Twitchy provided immediate coverage of all of the clips from the interview where Harris either tried to filibuster (Baier wouldn't let her), change the subject (Baier wouldn't let her), or blame Donald Trump for literally everything (and Baier wouldn't let her do that either.) 

When all of that failed, she just went ahead and lost her temper and started shouting and screaming at Baier. 

If you want to know how bad it was for Harris, Joe Scarborough immediately took to Twitter to say that Baier was 'rude.' And Scarborough was so confident of that opinion, he immediately locked replies to his tweet. 

It was so bad, in fact, that according to Baier, Harris's staff was BEGGING him to shut it down. 

By the way, the interview lasted only about 20 minutes and it was still a dumpster fire. And this woman wants to do a three-hour conversation with Joe Rogan? LOL. Please, make that happen. 

Twitter has been on fire with reactions to the interview tonight, but maybe one of the most hilarious tweets came from Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who is really, really, really, good at this sort of thing. Take a look: 

Ha. 

Ha-ha.

HAHAHA. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Hey, he's just trying to help. 

Of course, the topic of Biden came up in the interview with Harris refusing to answer why he is not the nominee and instead shouting, 'Joe Biden is not on the ballot!'

Harris wouldn't answer that question, but maybe Vance is right. Maybe he should be. 

He couldn't be doing any worse. 

Have we mentioned how good Vance is at this? Twitter thought so too. 

That look. That perfect look. It will live forever. 

And if Biden is not available for the swap, there were other suggestions too. 

Hey, he only served one term. He's still eligible. And even at 100, he seems more qualified than Biden or Harris. 

On behalf of everyone in America, we say, 'NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.'

HA. OK, we take our previous comment back. We would pay to see that. After all, 'she ain't in no ways tired.' And she's already got the hot sauce in her purse. Because that's not at all racist and is sure to win over black men. 

Except no one ever gets fired under Biden and Harris. That's part of the problem. 

LOL. Probably. 

It's a real mystery, right? As complicated as any mystery we ever watched on Scooby Doo

No jury would convict him. 

'ViceGOAT.' We like that. Vance does know how to send out a viral, hilarious tweet. 

We're more than happy to give him the title. 

He earned it. 

