Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'

Fox News' Bret Baier interviewed Kamala Harris as if 1) she'd been vice president for the past three-and-a-half years and 2) she's running for the highest office in the land. This editor kept waiting for Harris to say, "I'm speaking." Baier asked follow-up questions that Harris did not want to answer, instead pivoting to Donald Trump and the danger he poses to Democracy.
Hot Air's Ed Morrissey:
Wow, wow, wow. I didn't think it was going to be THIS bad.— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 16, 2024
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough:
Yep. He was shockingly rude. https://t.co/ts7KK2emsz— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 16, 2024
And Scarborough blocked replies.
Shut down replies because he knows he is lying. That is the @MSNBC brand. https://t.co/F5hcuQmqyZ— 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) October 16, 2024
I've never understood why anyone thinks Scarborough is worth taking seriously. He's the guy at the cocktail party who's read ONE book and wants to make sure you know it. https://t.co/ckHl38avIm— ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) October 16, 2024
Incredible. Simply incredible how dishonest Joe is. https://t.co/XxhtbDSd5a— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 16, 2024
Yep. Joe lives in an alternate backwards reality. “I’m speaking”— Matt (@UofMKwn) October 16, 2024
Answer the damn question you ignorant bitch. https://t.co/JS0iMzd3N1
This is how bad that interview was for Harris. Scarborough calling Baier rude for asking tough, journalistic questions that Americans actually want answers to. https://t.co/UYVs1TF6jL— Megan Basham (@megbasham) October 16, 2024
Apparently he was supposed to spend the first 15 minutes graciously thanking her for shining her light on the cold empty darkness of Fox News and then ask her to give him advice on how to be more like NBC. https://t.co/qHFFJtVgtq— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 16, 2024
The state of American journalism.— Clarence Scalia (@ScaliaClarence) October 16, 2024
Journalists criticizing other journalists for being “rude” to a candidate running for President. https://t.co/v5xWDbrE7B
“Bret Bair was shockingly rude” is a whole new level of cope.— Chris Braly (@chrisbraly) October 16, 2024
This will be the Morning Mika narrative in the morning. https://t.co/9RSu3WOJa7
Joe needs some tissue y’all. 😂😂 https://t.co/tmYwf2lUsD pic.twitter.com/7yY7VNLJrl— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) October 16, 2024
He was an actual journalist who conducted the interview with professionalism and relevant questions. Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/HVBEtMwsJb— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2024
Yup, no kneepad journalism here.— Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) October 16, 2024
She can’t answer questions.
She has a quiver full of “Yeah, but Trump” arrows and not a one of them landed. https://t.co/RfmyUY0UYD
She's not the only one melting down I see. https://t.co/nPKZyCUYTQ— Cryssie (@CryssieGA) October 16, 2024
https://t.co/LTxWBDzpH2 pic.twitter.com/PvYDNCBtg3— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 16, 2024
Baier gave Harris plenty of opportunities to explain her record and her policies. The fact that she tried to filibuster isn't Baier's fault.
Scarborough can cry tomorrow morning on his show.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member