Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on October 16, 2024
Townhall Media

Fox News' Bret Baier interviewed Kamala Harris as if 1) she'd been vice president for the past three-and-a-half years and 2) she's running for the highest office in the land. This editor kept waiting for Harris to say, "I'm speaking." Baier asked follow-up questions that Harris did not want to answer, instead pivoting to Donald Trump and the danger he poses to Democracy.

Hot Air's Ed Morrissey:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough:

And Scarborough blocked replies.

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Baier gave Harris plenty of opportunities to explain her record and her policies. The fact that she tried to filibuster isn't Baier's fault.

Scarborough can cry tomorrow morning on his show.

