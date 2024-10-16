Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'

Fox News' Bret Baier interviewed Kamala Harris as if 1) she'd been vice president for the past three-and-a-half years and 2) she's running for the highest office in the land. This editor kept waiting for Harris to say, "I'm speaking." Baier asked follow-up questions that Harris did not want to answer, instead pivoting to Donald Trump and the danger he poses to Democracy.

Advertisement

Hot Air's Ed Morrissey:

Wow, wow, wow. I didn't think it was going to be THIS bad. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 16, 2024

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough:

Yep. He was shockingly rude. https://t.co/ts7KK2emsz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 16, 2024

And Scarborough blocked replies.

Shut down replies because he knows he is lying. That is the @MSNBC brand. https://t.co/F5hcuQmqyZ — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) October 16, 2024

I've never understood why anyone thinks Scarborough is worth taking seriously. He's the guy at the cocktail party who's read ONE book and wants to make sure you know it. https://t.co/ckHl38avIm — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) October 16, 2024

Incredible. Simply incredible how dishonest Joe is. https://t.co/XxhtbDSd5a — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 16, 2024

Yep. Joe lives in an alternate backwards reality. “I’m speaking”



Answer the damn question you ignorant bitch. https://t.co/JS0iMzd3N1 — Matt (@UofMKwn) October 16, 2024

This is how bad that interview was for Harris. Scarborough calling Baier rude for asking tough, journalistic questions that Americans actually want answers to. https://t.co/UYVs1TF6jL — Megan Basham (@megbasham) October 16, 2024

Apparently he was supposed to spend the first 15 minutes graciously thanking her for shining her light on the cold empty darkness of Fox News and then ask her to give him advice on how to be more like NBC. https://t.co/qHFFJtVgtq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 16, 2024

The state of American journalism.

Journalists criticizing other journalists for being “rude” to a candidate running for President. https://t.co/v5xWDbrE7B — Clarence Scalia (@ScaliaClarence) October 16, 2024

“Bret Bair was shockingly rude” is a whole new level of cope.



This will be the Morning Mika narrative in the morning. https://t.co/9RSu3WOJa7 — Chris Braly (@chrisbraly) October 16, 2024

He was an actual journalist who conducted the interview with professionalism and relevant questions. Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/HVBEtMwsJb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2024

Yup, no kneepad journalism here.



She can’t answer questions.



She has a quiver full of “Yeah, but Trump” arrows and not a one of them landed. https://t.co/RfmyUY0UYD — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

She's not the only one melting down I see. https://t.co/nPKZyCUYTQ — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) October 16, 2024

Baier gave Harris plenty of opportunities to explain her record and her policies. The fact that she tried to filibuster isn't Baier's fault.

Scarborough can cry tomorrow morning on his show.

***