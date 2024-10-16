'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris

We're watching Bret Baier interview Kamala Harris and it's rough going for her. Baier started out with illegal immigration, which stung.

.@BretBaier is already doing more journalism in the first 90 seconds than anyone else I've seen with Harris. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 16, 2024

So the Kamala interview on FOX News is going well. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 16, 2024

Oh my God, this is impossible. She's going into another word salad after he contradicts her about passing something on immigration on day one when it was about a path to citizenship is what they were passing. And now she's gone right back into a word salad — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 16, 2024

Baier opens by asking Harris specific immigration questions. She goes straight to her talking points. He tries to push her off of the comments we’ve heard many times before, but she won’t budge. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2024

Brett Baier is on the attack and Harris is looking nasty and unprepared. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 16, 2024

Baier is daring to speak over her.

She's mad that he's expecting specifics and let's see if that affects his approach. She's just trying to Bigfoot him it's just not good. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 16, 2024

The @FoxNews interview with @BretBaier is not going well for @KamalaHarris, who is trying to deflect from executive decisions by the administration to bills that were proposed in Congress. She’s (deliberately) confusing different pieces of legislation and blaming @realDonaldTrump — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 16, 2024

Kamala is just blathering and filibustering



Total nonsense



Baier keeps trying to get an actual answer, she gets nasty and spews robotic talking points — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 16, 2024

She's losing her cool but she's also once again trying to run out the clock. That's what she does all the time. Filling up the space with words that do not answer questions or provide perspective. This is going to be very important for Bret because if anybody can break through… — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 16, 2024

… if anybody can break through that it's him. He has a great chance here.

Wow - Kamala can’t deal with follow-ups - she’s using the same language verbatim from her town hall yesterday to filibuster.



Catastrophically bad. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris is pointing out that they were incapable of passing legislation to address border security. So… they failed. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 16, 2024

She’s already floundering. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 16, 2024

Will she support taxpayer-funded sex change operations for incarcerated illegal immigrants as she said in 2019? "We will follow the law," she says. Baier has to remind her that as president she would have a say.

I’ve seen enough



Kamala is done



Trump is winning this election



Zero doubts — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 16, 2024

Bret Baier being unexpectedly confrontational in his Kamala interview, though the questions are obvious. Still, Kamala is visibly wilting. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) October 16, 2024

KAMALA'S CAMPAIGN IS OVER — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2024

She's being very clear that hers will not be another Joe Biden presidency after being shown the video where she says nothing comes to mind that she would have done differently.

Blaming Donald Trump for an immigration issue you never looked at for 3 and a half years until you needed it for an election is laughable. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 16, 2024

She's not used to anyone wanting her to answer a real question. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 16, 2024

He's asking about Laken Riley, she says these are "tragic cases" talks about the pain of the families… But is refusing to address Bill Clinton's comment that if there had been vetting Laken would likely not have been murdered. And Kamala moves into gibberish. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 16, 2024

"i'm so sorry for her loss but..." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2024





Harris’s “I’d like to finish” flex doesn’t land well with audiences who aren’t predisposed to defer to it when she’s deliberately filibustering her way through an unsatisfying answer. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2024

. @BretBaier doing a great job pushing VP Harris on top issues voters care about — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 16, 2024

He’s got her dead to rights and she’s filibustering — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 16, 2024

WOW.



Kamala Harris gets nasty during her interview with Bret Baier when asked about her open border policies. pic.twitter.com/PT2fAnMhhV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2024

Baier: You repeatedly said the border was secure. When did it become a crisis?



Harris: It’s been imperfect and needs to be fixed.



Then why did she repeatedly call the border “secure,” mid-crisis? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2024

This is genuinely uncomfortable to watch. Not because Kamala is getting beaten up on, but because you can see it in her body language and hear it in her voice she's at a loss for words because she has no good answer on the border. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris is really trying to blame the guy who WASN’T President for her and Biden’s failure to secure the border.



This is why she hides from real interviews. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 16, 2024

In the first 2 minutes of her interview with @BretBaier, Kamala Harris will not say how many illegal immigrants her administration has let into the country or if she regrets reversing Remain in Mexico on day one. — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris just ran into a Bret Baier buzz saw when asked about the number of illegal aliens in the country:



“I'm not finished” she complained. pic.twitter.com/Xmv427UMlP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2024

Kamala getting absolute COOKED on Fox News right now is the closest Kamala has ever been to working the fries. — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 16, 2024

Kamala is trying to filibuster through this interview. She is saying Brett is cutting her off but it's because she won't stop talking — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 16, 2024

Harris: All my positions on immigration from five years ago were five years ago. We will enforce the law.



She says she now opposes decriminalizing illegal border crossings. That was not her position last time she ran for president. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2024

good lord, she is insufferable. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 16, 2024

OK, she just used the "suckers and losers" hoax.

This interview is brutal. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris sounds nervous, completely unprepared and has zero idea how to answer these questions from Baier on illegal immigration and the failures of this administration,



She’s never been pressed like this before. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2024

Kamala HQ actually thought this was a win:

Fox host: What are you turning the page from?



Vice President Harris: We want to turn the page from the last decade in which we have been burdened with the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump that has been designed to divide our country pic.twitter.com/puCansOWkv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024

This is a bloodbath. Harris may be the most unprepared presidential candidate in history.



There’s nothing here. She’s the epitome of an empty suit, talking in circles, desperately trying to hide her vapidity. pic.twitter.com/lsN6muXGkG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 16, 2024

This line from Kamala Harris is going to cost her the election:



"You got to take responsibility for what happened in your administration" pic.twitter.com/b3suASDznW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2024

Bret is crushing this and she is incapable of defending her deadly border policies







— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 16, 2024

Bret asks a very simple question about why Americans trust Trump more on the economy than her and she just melts into gibberish. And just repeats nonsense about Trump things that I've already been debunked. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 16, 2024

Baier: "When did you first notice that Joe Biden's mental faculties were diminished?"



Kamala: "I have watched him from the Oval Office to the Situation Room. And he has the judgement and the experience to do what he has done."pic.twitter.com/QpWwuaQrpg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 16, 2024

Harris DESPERATELY tries to distance herself from Joe Biden.



"Let me very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency." pic.twitter.com/gB0Su1RITS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

Kamala's interview was such a disaster that her handlers had to frantically end it so she didn't look like a bigger idiot than she already did.pic.twitter.com/tVCdoCaliZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 16, 2024









Gotta admit, I didn’t see Bret Baier going this hard. Beautiful — brit (@pashedmotatos) October 16, 2024

Agreed. This was brutal.

***