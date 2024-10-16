The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on October 16, 2024
Fox News

We're watching Bret Baier interview Kamala Harris and it's rough going for her. Baier started out with illegal immigration, which stung.

Baier is daring to speak over her.

… if anybody can break through that it's him. He has a great chance here.

Will she support taxpayer-funded sex change operations for incarcerated illegal immigrants as she said in 2019? "We will follow the law," she says. Baier has to remind her that as president she would have a say.

She's being very clear that hers will not be another Joe Biden presidency after being shown the video where she says nothing comes to mind that she would have done differently.

OK, she just used the "suckers and losers" hoax.

Kamala HQ actually thought this was a win:


Agreed. This was brutal.

***

KAMALA HARRIS

