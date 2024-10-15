Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies...
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM...
HYPOCRITE: Kamala Harris Criticizes Kamala Harris for Putting People in Prison for Smoking...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE...
VIP
Democrats ... STOP Trying to Make The Villages HAPPEN for You. LOL, It's...
Jake Tapper & Margaret Brennan Stunned by the Receipts! Trump on Top!
Two Left Feet? Demented Democrats' Tired Spin No Match for Dancing Donald
'James Carville POOPED His Pants': List of 10 Signs of Democratic Desperation Is...
'We Can Keep GOING'! Chris Rufo Drops Even MORE Instances of 'Significant Plagiarism'...
OUCH! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Weeks Gets Worse As List of Her...
Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for...
Dems Don't Give a DAMN! Megyn Kelly OWNS Molly Jong-Fast for Not Asking...
Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ Abou...
CNN Panel Rages After Conservative Exposes Election Denying Democrats

BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on October 15, 2024
Twitchy

The mood in Kamala Harris's campaign headquarters must be getting pretty desperate. After a couple of months of avoiding all media and hoping to win on 'vibes,' it became clear in September that was not working. Next, the campaign decided to do a media 'blitz' but only with hosts who would toss her squishy softballs, like Stephen Colbert, The View, Howard Stern, and something known as 'Call Her Daddy.' But Harris blew all of those opportunities too, with the result being a slew of new Donald Trump campaign ads that just featured her speaking. 

Advertisement

With all of the momentum on Trump's side just a few weeks out from the election, Harris is now doing the unthinkable. She is going to let Bret Baier of Fox News interview her tomorrow. Oh, we can't wait to see how that goes. 

Also, over the weekend, rumors began to surface that Trump was going to appear on the uber-popular Joe Rogan Experience later this month. This is far and away the most-watched podcast in the U.S., with 14.5 million viewers on Spotify and another 16.5 million on YouTube. 

So, naturally, as she did with 'no taxes on tips,' Harris decided to copy Trump ... well, maybe. 

It is only a rumor at this point, but last night, a couple of reliable accounts on Twitter, including Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, reported that Harris may want to go on Rogan's show as well this month:

At this point, we don't know if that will happen. We don't even know if Trump will appear on the show. 

But Twitter had a grand old time last night imagining the possibilities of Harris trying to get through two to three hours of a conversation with Joe Rogan, which is the average length of most of his shows. 

Recommended

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Advertisement

We think her head might explode (figuratively, of course). 

She'd curl up in a corner after fifteen minutes, let alone three hours. 

Somehow, we don't think Rogan would feed her his questions in advance like Oprah did. 

That's another factor that would make this hilarious. Rogan doesn't do 'interviews,' not like anything Harris is used to. He has conversations. Nothing is scripted, anything is open for discussion and there is no editing out awkward silences, cackles, or meaningless word salads. 

Trump has shown he can do this again and again. He just had a long conversation with another popular podcaster, Theo Von. 

Advertisement

Harris has never done anything close to this. 

Also, Rogan would never agree to avoid certain uncomfortable topics. 

HAHAHAHAHA. We can only imagine. 

Rogan might even offer her a blunt while he asked her that question. Heck, Elon Musk smoked one on his show once. 

Whoops. Harris would wither under any probing from Rogan about the Biden-Harris COVID policies. 

Subject matter aside, it's doubtful it would happen for one simple reason: 

Advertisement

He would absolutely interrupt her if she started rambling. Again and again. And she would lose it when that happened. 

Rogan wouldn't tolerate that 'middle-class' lie even once, let alone multiple times.

But you know it would be bad for Harris when conservatives are begging for it to happen. 

It's worth noting once again that this is just a rumor at this point. 

And we never get to have nice things anymore. 

But ... pretty please? 

Of course, the fact that this is even a rumor tells us many things about the numbers the Harris campaign must be seeing internally. 

Advertisement

This seems like the only logical reason Harris would even consider doing this show. 

Still, some users had a genius idea for the podcast: 

YESSSSS. Make. This HAPPEN. LOL. 

The truth is, Rogan is very fair when it comes to his guests. He wouldn't deliberately try to sabotage Harris, he would just let her talk. And that would spell disaster for her.

Let's not forget how one of his recent guests, Michael Malice, characterized Harris: 

America's wine mom. LOL. That will never get old. 

And make no mistake, The Joe Rogan Experience wouldn't exactly be a safe space for Trump either. Rogan still considers himself a traditional liberal and would challenge a lot of Trump's positions and statements as well. 

Advertisement

But as we said earlier, Trump is used to that sort of thing. Harris would react to it like she had just been dropped on Mars. 

That's why we're skeptical that this rumor would ever come to fruition in her case (maybe not in Trump's case either, but at least that possibility is more realistic). 

But it sure is fun imagining the train wreck that would result if Kamala Harris did get desperate enough to sit down with Joe Rogan. 

Tags: JOE ROGAN KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST RUMORS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON
Sam J.
Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies Are Epic
justmindy
'James Carville POOPED His Pants': List of 10 Signs of Democratic Desperation Is Brutally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
OUCH! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Weeks Gets Worse As List of Her 'Accomplishments' Goes Viral
Sam J.
Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for Her Fox News Interview
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris Sam J.
Advertisement