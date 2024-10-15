BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast

The mood in Kamala Harris's campaign headquarters must be getting pretty desperate. After a couple of months of avoiding all media and hoping to win on 'vibes,' it became clear in September that was not working. Next, the campaign decided to do a media 'blitz' but only with hosts who would toss her squishy softballs, like Stephen Colbert, The View, Howard Stern, and something known as 'Call Her Daddy.' But Harris blew all of those opportunities too, with the result being a slew of new Donald Trump campaign ads that just featured her speaking.

Advertisement

With all of the momentum on Trump's side just a few weeks out from the election, Harris is now doing the unthinkable. She is going to let Bret Baier of Fox News interview her tomorrow. Oh, we can't wait to see how that goes.

Also, over the weekend, rumors began to surface that Trump was going to appear on the uber-popular Joe Rogan Experience later this month. This is far and away the most-watched podcast in the U.S., with 14.5 million viewers on Spotify and another 16.5 million on YouTube.

So, naturally, as she did with 'no taxes on tips,' Harris decided to copy Trump ... well, maybe.

It is only a rumor at this point, but last night, a couple of reliable accounts on Twitter, including Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, reported that Harris may want to go on Rogan's show as well this month:

SCOOP: @KamalaHarris may appear on @joerogan show, sources tell me and @nanditab1, as the @VP works to bolster her reach with male voters. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 15, 2024

BREAKING: Kamala Harris is reportedly considering appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, per Reuters. pic.twitter.com/uFgHeIjgm7 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 15, 2024

At this point, we don't know if that will happen. We don't even know if Trump will appear on the show.

But Twitter had a grand old time last night imagining the possibilities of Harris trying to get through two to three hours of a conversation with Joe Rogan, which is the average length of most of his shows.

Harris can’t manage to riff for 40 seconds when her teleprompter briefly goes down, how the hell does she think she can extemporaneously talk for a 3 hour Rogan interview? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 15, 2024

We think her head might explode (figuratively, of course).

She’d never make it for three hour interview with Joe Rogan. She being a fetal position when he was done asking her questions. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 15, 2024

She'd curl up in a corner after fifteen minutes, let alone three hours.

BREAKING NEWS - Kamala Harris is so desperate she's now considering going on the Joe Rogan Experience, a completely unscripted environment. This is essentially the worst case of political self immolation the world has ever seen. And I'm loving it 🤣 — DissocialSpace (@DissocialSpace) October 15, 2024

Somehow, we don't think Rogan would feed her his questions in advance like Oprah did.

That's another factor that would make this hilarious. Rogan doesn't do 'interviews,' not like anything Harris is used to. He has conversations. Nothing is scripted, anything is open for discussion and there is no editing out awkward silences, cackles, or meaningless word salads.

Trump has shown he can do this again and again. He just had a long conversation with another popular podcaster, Theo Von.

Advertisement

Harris has never done anything close to this.

Also, Rogan would never agree to avoid certain uncomfortable topics.

“Jamie pull up that clip where she says she wants to give taxpayer funded sex change surgeries to illegal immigrants in jail” https://t.co/GPtczgQbCb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 15, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA. We can only imagine.

Rogan: so why did you like…lock up all those people for smoking weed? I mean it’s kinda nuts bro



Harris: hahahahahahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahahahahhahahhahahahah https://t.co/xr4FqPi1wB — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) October 15, 2024

Rogan might even offer her a blunt while he asked her that question. Heck, Elon Musk smoked one on his show once.

Joe Rogan? Joesph Rogan? the guy who the entire media and Biden admin said took Horse Paste and people boycotted Spotify over? https://t.co/gJBRNXxQ5C pic.twitter.com/xOg46i7uzV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2024

Whoops. Harris would wither under any probing from Rogan about the Biden-Harris COVID policies.

Subject matter aside, it's doubtful it would happen for one simple reason:

I don’t think Rogan has the patience for word salad responses. https://t.co/3bLHlgcqGo — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

He would absolutely interrupt her if she started rambling. Again and again. And she would lose it when that happened.

Please do it, @KamalaHarris. Please.



There’s only so many times you can say you grew up in a middle class family in a 3 hour interview before you run out of scripted answers! https://t.co/Ld22GnkAIu — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) October 15, 2024

Rogan wouldn't tolerate that 'middle-class' lie even once, let alone multiple times.

But you know it would be bad for Harris when conservatives are begging for it to happen.

If she goes on, please Lord let it be for a 3hr MINIMUM. https://t.co/KIfqyNk1JP pic.twitter.com/92MkPLG8Cd — Mr. Jason Mironchuck (@MironchuckNOW) October 15, 2024

Lmfao please do it — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) October 15, 2024

This would be one of the worst decisions her campaign has made since her retard3d VP pick and please, Lord, let it happen https://t.co/waelBm28TW — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs (@chrissiemayrsb1) October 15, 2024

It's worth noting once again that this is just a rumor at this point.

And we never get to have nice things anymore.

But ... pretty please?

Of course, the fact that this is even a rumor tells us many things about the numbers the Harris campaign must be seeing internally.

Their internal polling must be catastrophic. https://t.co/byeETSm3P0 — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

We’re talking historic-level internal polling collapse. https://t.co/ui0TdsYb2O — Red Pilled America (@RedPilled_USA) October 15, 2024

The internals must look like a nuclear wasteland https://t.co/pbY8ASq6y7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 15, 2024

This seems like the only logical reason Harris would even consider doing this show.

Still, some users had a genius idea for the podcast:

Imagine: she goes on rogan, the show is live, 30 minutes in, rogan says, "btw I have a surprise guest," and trump comes on for debate 2, cage match boogaloo.



Just... fing IMAGINE! — If you're feeling Adventurous... (@xIYFAx) October 15, 2024

YESSSSS. Make. This HAPPEN. LOL.

The truth is, Rogan is very fair when it comes to his guests. He wouldn't deliberately try to sabotage Harris, he would just let her talk. And that would spell disaster for her.

Let's not forget how one of his recent guests, Michael Malice, characterized Harris:

Kamala Harris in one lesson pic.twitter.com/UjrWNGER2J — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 1, 2024

America's wine mom. LOL. That will never get old.

And make no mistake, The Joe Rogan Experience wouldn't exactly be a safe space for Trump either. Rogan still considers himself a traditional liberal and would challenge a lot of Trump's positions and statements as well.

Advertisement

But as we said earlier, Trump is used to that sort of thing. Harris would react to it like she had just been dropped on Mars.

That's why we're skeptical that this rumor would ever come to fruition in her case (maybe not in Trump's case either, but at least that possibility is more realistic).

But it sure is fun imagining the train wreck that would result if Kamala Harris did get desperate enough to sit down with Joe Rogan.