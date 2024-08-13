LET'S GOOOOO! Elon Musk Wants to Help Donald Trump Cut Government Spending and Waste

Last night, 1.3 million listeners tuned in as Donald Trump made a dramatic return to Twitter in a live Spaces interview with Elon Musk. The conversation got going later than its planned 8 PM start time as Musk claimed that Twitter's servers had been subject to a DDOS attack to try to shut down the event.

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down.



Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

We don't have a lot of information about that this morning, but if any details come out, Twitchy will report on them. One thing is for sure. Both the media and Democrats were extremely nervous about the conversation ... and with good reason.

After a delay of about 30 minutes, Muskc began the interview by asking Trump about the recent attempt on his life by an assassin. Then, the two started talking about Washington and Trump's planned policies should he win the election in November, the disaster of the Biden-Harris administration, and the corruption of the mainstream media.

We won't recap all of that in this article, but rest assured that Twitchy will provide additional coverage today.

Maybe one of the biggest 'WHOA!' moments of the night came pretty early on in the conversation. Trump started talking about the waste and profligate spending in Washington (spending of our money, we needn't remind everyone) and Musk suggested that he would be happy to join a Trump administration to help fix that.

BREAKING: Elon Musk volunteers to serve on Government Efficiency Committee to rein in wasteful spending if Trump’s electedhttps://t.co/wWMqTIg6Od — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 13, 2024

Wow. Here is more context from The Post Millennial:

During an X Spaces with Donald Trump on Monday, Elon Musk offered to serve on a Government Efficiency Committee to rein in wasteful spending at the federal level.



Trump and Musk floated the idea of the government efficiency commission as they were speaking, and Musk then offered, "I'd be happy to help out on such a commission."



Appeared to be pleased by the idea, saying, "Well, you you're the greatest cutter. I mean, I look at what you do." The GOP nominee spoke about how Musk has gone into companies in order to make them more efficient and cut down costs.

Elon Musk suggests a Government Efficiency Commission and says "I'd be happy to help out on such a commission."



Trump says "I'd love it." pic.twitter.com/u6Vbn57Ac6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 13, 2024

This. Is. Awesome.

If anyone wants to know how good Musk is at cutting waste, all you have to do is look at what he did when he bought Twitter.

The guy who fired something like about 80% of Twitter’s workforce? LFG!!! https://t.co/8iP46gBFGZ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 13, 2024

Not only did Musk fire the vast majority of the do-nothing, woke staff at Twitter, but operationally, the platform works even better than it did before he came in and cleaned house. We're certain he could do the same with federal bureaucracies.

Twitter may not yet be the pure free-speech platform Musk would like it to be, but no one can question that he has made a vast improvement over previous ownership, while also introducing new features like ad revenue sharing with content creators.

This is a pretty huge commitment from Musk who, by his own admission to Trump, had never really been involved in politics before.

He also told Trump quite clearly at the end of the interview that a Trump administration is the path to prosperity, while a Harris administration would be an unmitigated disaster for America.

So much to cut pic.twitter.com/jTWND9XqCn — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) August 13, 2024

We can't lie. We got a little hot and bothered at the idea too.

We need to cut Government spending by 45%! So much waste! So much corruption! https://t.co/ka2y4Tc4fR — Patty Bishop (@bisho81841) August 13, 2024

Forty-five percent? Those are rookie numbers. We know Trump and Musk together could go a lot higher than that.

HA. We love it. We love just thinking about it.

On behalf of the entire country, please make this happen @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

Musk himself commented on the idea later last night. (Does Musk ever sleep?)

A tremendous amount of growth and opportunity would be created by deregulation and reduction of wasteful government spending — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Ain't that the understatement of the year.

YES. This is exactly what Javier Milei has done in Argentina and it is already benefitting that nation's people and economy tremendously.

Even just the thought of Musk joining the Trump administration had people in other nations wishing it could happen there.

Canada needs this to happen as well https://t.co/OY1pdpq5kH — Brendon (@Brendone5) August 13, 2024

LOL. Do you think people around the world are unhappy with how much their governments waste their money?

But back off and wait your turn, all you other countries. We've got Musk first.

Trump & Elon together will MAGA!! 💪 — WHO? (@soursillypickle) August 13, 2024

Is it getting clear yet why Democrats and the media were so nervous about this interview and so eager to trash it before, during, and after it took place?

Businessmen running gov’t!? You can’t get more efficient for the good of this country!!? 200yrs of Dem lies, waste, & destruction! Let’s try another better path!! — Christopher S.Blaise (@kitblaise) August 13, 2024

If Musk can make rockets reusable, maybe he can make bureaucracy efficient. This duo might just be the shake-up the government needs! — coldsire (@ColdsireSetup) August 13, 2024

As Breaking Bad's Walter White would say ...



We'll be watching Twitter today to see how much this proposed Government Efficiency Committee the media, the Harris campaign, and the deep state establishment in general throw hysterical tantrums.

We're guessing the answer is going to be: A LOT.

More than a million people heard Elon Musk and Donald Trump talk about this plan live last night. By the time today is over, with recordings, clips, and other re-broadcasts on Twitter (not to mention other platforms), Musk estimated that number could skyrocket as high as 200 million worldwide.

And every one of them who is a rational, normal-thinking person will love the idea of cutting government waste and spending.

Let's. F-ing. GO!