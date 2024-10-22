BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'

Since Kamala Harris was installed as the Democrat presidential nominee back in July, we've been informed that her campaign was all about 'vibes.'

We're not entirely sure what that even means, but since she brought it up, we thought two weeks out from the election would be a great time for a 'vibe check.'

Advertisement

In the past couple of weeks, Harris has skipped the Al Harris dinner because she doesn't know how to make jokes, kicked someone out of her rally for saying 'Jesus is Lord,' and has devolved into screaming about Trump in her (few) television interviews and at her rallies.

What happened to the 'joy'?

It has gotten so bad for Harris in recent polling that even The Hill is wondering if Biden wasn't the better candidate all along.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is gleefully serving McDonald's fries to people in Pennsylvania, slaying at the aforementioned Al Smith dinner, and getting an entire football stadium to shout 'U.S.A! U.S.A!' with him.

In short, Trump is having the time of his life, while Harris looks increasingly miserable with every passing day.

Recently, Trump invited the Nelk Boys on his private plane, Trump Force One, to demonstrate how much fun he is having running for President the third time around.

A day with Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/65Y1lRNzzf — Nelk Boys (@nelkboys) October 21, 2024

Full disclosure, this writer was not familiar with Nelk Boys before seeing this video. They are a group of merry pranksters who lean conservative and who are extremely popular with young people in America. Across their channels, they have more than 10 million followers, most of them Millenials or younger.

The full video above is fun to watch, as Trump laughs along with the boys to their video pretending to be Harris supporters, makes jokes at his own expense, and just seems perfectly comfortable in his own skin.

In other words, exactly what Harris is not.

If you can't watch the full 10 minutes though, this brief clip below hilariously illustrates all of the fun that was had as the Nelk Boys present Trump with a book of 'Kamala's Greatest Accomplishments.'

Watch:

Trump reads Kamala’s greatest achievements book pic.twitter.com/dr40l13j7t — Nelk Boys (@nelkboys) October 21, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

All blank pages, just like Harris herself.

New York Times best seller. 😂 — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) October 21, 2024

🤣🤣🤣 That's freaking hilarious — momoflegends🇺🇸 (@momoflegends_) October 21, 2024

Did you see how fast he read it? 🤯 — Aging Death ☠️ (@AgingDeath) October 21, 2024

LOL. He read it almost as fast as it took Harris to write it.

This has to be the one of the funniest jokes in a while boys!

from one Prankster to another, Impressive. 😂 https://t.co/a8QnbdIqBN — Terri American Mom (@TerriRobin43715) October 22, 2024

It was well-played. Trump started with a polite chuckle but then laughed a lot louder as the conversation went on.

Not everyone was happy about the book though. Some even accused the Nelk Boys of pulling a Claudine Gay.

Plagiarism! Every word in the book!@michaeljknowles — Robert Craigen (@RCsEvilTwin) October 21, 2024

The joke here is that The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles once 'wrote' a similar book called 'Reasons to Vote for Democrats' that was also filled with empty pages.

Advertisement

Someone should point out @realDonaldTrump gave @michaeljknowles’ excellent tome “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” a blurb too https://t.co/LyaABue7Z1 pic.twitter.com/2FFXaAWNm5 — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) October 21, 2024

Michael Knowles IS PISSED — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) October 22, 2024

Nah, we think Knowles will forgive the blatant plagiarism in this case.

At least there are no lies in the book pic.twitter.com/zvoOrqI3FJ — 🔴 (@MrRedpearl) October 21, 2024

Good point. Maybe that's why her campaign was hiding Harris for so long. She can't lie if she's not speaking.

That book is being generous and im thankful the Willie chapter isnt in it! — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) October 21, 2024

Eep.

Yes, no one needs to read that chapter.

This is great…don’t care who you are! LOL https://t.co/Mgueo9UoTP — Joan (@JoanL2244) October 22, 2024

We're guessing Harris would not have been amused. We're also guessing that her staff made sure she didn't see this video so she wouldn't start berating them for her inability to be funny.

As hilarious as the joke was though, it is impressive how Trump's engine does not seem to have an 'Off' switch during the election home stretch.

I dont have the stamina at 30 that this man has at 78 — Terry (@TruckinTerry) October 22, 2024

Bro this mans stamina is through the roof - when tf does he sleep lmao — 0xRecruiter (@0xRecruiter) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Remember when the Harris campaign and their complaint media hacks tried to debut a new strategy that Trump is 'exhausted'?

It might be (unintentionally) the funniest thing Harris has ever said.

Except we all have eyes and ears and can see the difference between her energy and Trump's energy as October draws to a close and Election Day approaches.

We can't predict what will happen on November 5. Things look pretty good for Trump-Vance right now, but we know that Democrats will be up to their usual dirty tricks wherever they think they can get away with them.

But no matter what happens, it is clear that Donald Trump is enjoying the last political campaign he will ever run.

Unlike the fake 'joy' that Harris tried to sell (and then abandoned), that kind of genuine and authentic positive outlook and attitude can only bode well for his chances of becoming the 47th President of the United States.