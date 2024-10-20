Stepford Candidate: Trump Campaign Posts DEVASTATING Video of How Scripted and Phony Kamala Is

Keeps. Getting. BETTER (for Trump)! Oil and Gas Workers Association OWNS Kamala Harris...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on October 20, 2024
Twitchy

We don't need to remind anyone of how embarrassing Kamala Harris is when she doesn't have a script to follow. We saw it firsthand on a recent campaign stop when she completely froze after her teleprompter went out for a few seconds

Then, of course, there was her recent interview with Bret Baier on Fox News where she totally lost her temper and just began repeating, 'Trump! Trump! Trump!' when she couldn't answer any of Baier's questions honestly. 

Quite simply, Harris cannot operate without every word she says -- and every gesture she makes -- being scripted for her. 

Last night, the Trump War Room brought this reality into stark relief when they tweeted a compilation video showing just how rehearsed Harris is whenever she is speaking in public. Watch: 

We apologize for the cacophony you just had to endure, but WOW. 

It took only thirteen seconds to demonstrate that Harris is less of a human being and more of a programmed automaton. 

Call her the Stepford Candidate (that's an old movie reference for you young'uns). 

Performing a sketch BADLY, we might add. 

Creepy, right? We hope she doesn't go all Westworld on us when she loses in November, like Yul Brynner. 

She's already starting to glitch. 

LOL. We love the 'buffering' wheel over her head. 

That tweet concludes with '... and on November 5, the show will close.' 

God, we hope so. 

We're bringing out ALL the old movies today to try to describe Harris. (Don't worry. We won't make you look up Forbidden Planet.)

As accurate as the video is, many people were a little upset with the Trump War Room for making them endure it. 

We're definitely sleeping with one eye open and the lights on tonight so the creepy Kamala-Bot doesn't come for us. 

HA. We're pretty sure that would be considered torture and a violation of the Geneva Conventions. 

The potential for 'enhanced interrogation techniques' aside though, the video is outstanding and, like so many Trump ads this election cycle, it's all just Harris in her own words. 

Her own scripted, rehearsed, and completely programmed words and gestures. 

The more Kamala Harris speaks, the more she reveals how truly unqualified and unfit she is for the office she is seeking. 

It may punish our ears, but we'll recover. We hope she never shuts up between now and the election. 

