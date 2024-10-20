Stepford Candidate: Trump Campaign Posts DEVASTATING Video of How Scripted and Phony Kamala Is

We don't need to remind anyone of how embarrassing Kamala Harris is when she doesn't have a script to follow. We saw it firsthand on a recent campaign stop when she completely froze after her teleprompter went out for a few seconds.

Advertisement

Then, of course, there was her recent interview with Bret Baier on Fox News where she totally lost her temper and just began repeating, 'Trump! Trump! Trump!' when she couldn't answer any of Baier's questions honestly.

Quite simply, Harris cannot operate without every word she says -- and every gesture she makes -- being scripted for her.

Last night, the Trump War Room brought this reality into stark relief when they tweeted a compilation video showing just how rehearsed Harris is whenever she is speaking in public. Watch:

Every single thing she does is scripted.



She simply cannot function without one. pic.twitter.com/JpZ4IDRpRD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

We apologize for the cacophony you just had to endure, but WOW.

It took only thirteen seconds to demonstrate that Harris is less of a human being and more of a programmed automaton.

Call her the Stepford Candidate (that's an old movie reference for you young'uns).

When you put them all together like this it’s pretty wild.



She’s just a theater kid performing a sketch. https://t.co/AZxUBnuAYG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 20, 2024

Performing a sketch BADLY, we might add.

Even the hand gestures are the same. My God, it's a robot. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) October 20, 2024

Creepy, right? We hope she doesn't go all Westworld on us when she loses in November, like Yul Brynner.

She's already starting to glitch.

LOL. We love the 'buffering' wheel over her head.

Introducing @KamalaHarris

Hollywood created, vacuous, vapid, fake, and insincere. Every word is pre-written for her, and every gesture and emotion is rehearsed and disingenuous. She manufactures cackles and anger. Yet, she is not delivering an award-winning performance, and… — Cym (@cymg769) October 20, 2024

That tweet concludes with '... and on November 5, the show will close.'

God, we hope so.

Absolutely. It’s painfully obvious she’s just reciting lines, not leading with any real conviction. Without a script, she seems completely lost. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 20, 2024

Manchurian candidate — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) October 20, 2024

We're bringing out ALL the old movies today to try to describe Harris. (Don't worry. We won't make you look up Forbidden Planet.)

She sound like a robot and speaks the same phrases every time. She doesn’t have her own opinions. — Ryne Hunter (@HunterRyne816) October 20, 2024

As accurate as the video is, many people were a little upset with the Trump War Room for making them endure it.

Here you go. Nightmares for everyone tonight. https://t.co/Sihr2Xz1ns — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 20, 2024

Advertisement

Oh my Lordy... this is like a scary movie has come to life..

I'll probably have nightmares tonight. 🤦🏽‍♀️😬😂 — 🇺🇸 ɱεɠα♡ҡεℓℓƶ♡007 (@MegaKellz007) October 20, 2024

We're definitely sleeping with one eye open and the lights on tonight so the creepy Kamala-Bot doesn't come for us.

They should use this at Gitmo https://t.co/TtFRcHj3YX — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 20, 2024

HA. We're pretty sure that would be considered torture and a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

The potential for 'enhanced interrogation techniques' aside though, the video is outstanding and, like so many Trump ads this election cycle, it's all just Harris in her own words.

Her own scripted, rehearsed, and completely programmed words and gestures.

This is brilliant 🎯 https://t.co/D005QHNSsK — Christy Kelly (@Kelly4Humanity) October 20, 2024

The more Kamala Harris speaks, the more she reveals how truly unqualified and unfit she is for the office she is seeking.

It may punish our ears, but we'll recover. We hope she never shuts up between now and the election.