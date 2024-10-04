Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in...
A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:31 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Someday, someone will write a book about Kamala Harris and why she was so extraordinarily bad at speaking on her feet. She's the queen of the word salads and speaking for long periods of time without saying anything of substance.

She's going to need a teleprompter at all times if she's elected (doubtful). And woe to her if it malfunctions in any way.

She's in Flint, MI at a campaign stop. Watch and see if you can pinpoint the moment the teleprompter cuts out:

Right there.

And yikes.

Some campaign staffer is about to have a very bad Friday night.

Because some people don't care about anything besides the (D) after her name or the fact she isn't Donald Trump.

We think 32 days.

None whatsoever.

Ain't nothing gonna stop her campaign of joy, apparently.

Apparently not.

This flies in the face of everything the media and polls have been telling us, too.

We are living in an episode of 'Veep'.

Heaven help us.

She is so incredibly vapid, it's actually painful.

We sure are.

She sure is.

It sure does.

She just fall apart.

They did not do the trick, we guess.

