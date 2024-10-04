A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions

Someday, someone will write a book about Kamala Harris and why she was so extraordinarily bad at speaking on her feet. She's the queen of the word salads and speaking for long periods of time without saying anything of substance.

She's going to need a teleprompter at all times if she's elected (doubtful). And woe to her if it malfunctions in any way.

She's in Flint, MI at a campaign stop. Watch and see if you can pinpoint the moment the teleprompter cuts out:

Kamala Harris' teleprompter went out at the beginning of her speech in Michigan and she turned into a floundering mess until it came back on.



You can literally tell the moment it happened lmfaopic.twitter.com/zs0wAt02Gr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2024

Right there.

And yikes.

Tfw your life flashes before your eyes because you’re physically incapable of doing anything without a script pic.twitter.com/OktgQH4eB1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2024

Some campaign staffer is about to have a very bad Friday night.

Come on people seriously how can anyone vote for her? — mandala (@mandala_mandy) October 4, 2024

Because some people don't care about anything besides the (D) after her name or the fact she isn't Donald Trump.

Let me guess, 32 days? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 4, 2024

We think 32 days.

Man she is terrible. There is no way of spinnimg this. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 4, 2024

None whatsoever.

I just can't get past how happy she seems while people in NC and TN are dying and FEMA is blocking aid.

I will never forget this. This may be the biggest natural disaster in our lifetimes, and the first time ever that the ruling party quite literally didn't give a single f**k. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) October 4, 2024

Ain't nothing gonna stop her campaign of joy, apparently.

She gives the same speech at every event. Is she incapable of absorbing & retaining any of it? — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) October 4, 2024

Apparently not.

“We know we are the underdog”



Trump is polling higher than ever.



Her internal polling must be ATROCIOUS — MAGA Man (@MAGAMan2A) October 4, 2024

This flies in the face of everything the media and polls have been telling us, too.

Okay, this is genuinely hilarious. Truly a Veep moment. https://t.co/SWrwy2AbQS — Mike Coté 👻🎃👻🎃 (@ratlpolicy) October 4, 2024

We are living in an episode of 'Veep'.

Heaven help us.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a robot who does not have any thoughts or ideas of her own.



If she does not have a teleprompter she is lost, as this video shows. https://t.co/efway6ZETe — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 4, 2024

She is so incredibly vapid, it's actually painful.

Straight out of an episode of “Veep.” Actually happened to Selina Meyer while addressing a Joint Session. We’re living through a twisted sitcom. https://t.co/ExYJqjRDFk — Mike Gallagher Show (@GallagherShow) October 4, 2024

We sure are.

The accent, facial expressions, and gestures she affects are not “code switching” by the way. She’s f**king acting. https://t.co/Gl4okE5vIR — Ethical Hustler (@SaveTheLibs) October 4, 2024

She sure is.

The word “blithering” comes to mind. https://t.co/ZNJLwtsBcR — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 4, 2024

It sure does.

She just fall apart.

32 days. A significant passage of time. And that time is now. And it is in 32 days. And it is significant. So basically I grew up in a middle class family... 🤣



And did I hear her call herself the "underdog"? What's wrong Kamala, did all those fake polls not do the trick? 🤣 https://t.co/bQ3mviw2gX — David Wilson (@davidnwilson) October 4, 2024

They did not do the trick, we guess.