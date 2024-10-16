The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ... It Was That Bad

How do you know the Kamala interview on Fox with Bret Baier was an unmitigated disaster? When Trump's official campaign account tweets out not just a clip or two, but the whole unedited interview. It was that bad.

Why haven't you posted any clips of the interview then?



Because this is a total lie — and every answer was an unmitigated disaster.



See for yourself:pic.twitter.com/fiLfiGyQeM https://t.co/jq5Ul54YVz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

When his campaign account is begging people to watch the interview in its entirety, it can't get much worse.

This had me dying 🤣🤣🤣 Such a 🤡 https://t.co/Tbbzstf0c7 — Glitch 👽 (@Glitch_Capital) October 17, 2024

The Kamala Campaign IS OVER https://t.co/hOP1KJnplr — Ronnie Lucero (@RonnieLuceroNM) October 17, 2024

At least it should be.

Is Bakari a Democratic Bot? Which interview did you watch. She was awful, looked pissed off, and didn't answer the questions. If it was so great, why were her handlers trying to shut it down clown. https://t.co/6pDuefRLxs — Bob of The GW North (@byejustinnotrth) October 17, 2024

Hey @SecondGentleman, does she ever just answer a question? https://t.co/Ckw7BPS2RP — Lynn Hof (@LynnH32599) October 17, 2024

Well, allegedly Emhoff slaps his women when they don't behave, so maybe she knows not to be mouthy.

The Dems have lost the plot, and the election.



Sad to see a once great party struggle to find leadership material who can speak coherently and be articulate and educated about ideas and methods. https://t.co/lDc3MYjYxl — Sub-Zero | 低于零 (@AlphaSierraPapa) October 17, 2024

The party has been taken over by far left weirdos. There is no coming back.

It's do or die at this point.



She needs to fire her coaching staff, hope for a Hail Mary pass, or start working on her consolation speech for when she accepts the Lead Medal in the Politiks Olympiks. https://t.co/ZEyvqtrg1t — Fat Cheque Me Here ⬆️ 🏴‍☠️ (@EhWire) October 17, 2024

Did she answer a single question or just deflect to Trump on every one…….. this is unbelievably embarrassing and should sync the campaign if spread around. https://t.co/WIYzyQQZhG — etf maximalist (end the fed) (@cocacoleie) October 17, 2024

The campaign is a train wreck.

Harris respectfully to all Democrats, is just a very bad politician & a liar.

I just don’t understand why anyone could vote for her. https://t.co/gguxWKIeiW — Enzo Sacchetti (@sacchetti_enzo1) October 17, 2024

She was foisted on the Democratic voting base. They didn't want her.

They’re too scared to post clips because it was an absolute disaster—just another puppet getting exposed. Pathetic — John (@johnEiid) October 17, 2024

We just witnessed Bret Baier reclaim credibility. pic.twitter.com/w2m9Sfdx7k — D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) October 17, 2024

This interview was embarrassing for the Kamala campaign, and I think they need to rethink a whole Lotta strategy over the night — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 17, 2024

There is no coming back from that.

It's easy to spot the paid trolls after that disaster of an interview - nobody would defend that without making a buck. — GenXforTrump2024 (@GenX4Trump24) October 17, 2024

It better be a good amount of money if they are totally tanking their credibility.