Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers
Tim Walz Warns Federal Government Employees That Trump's Plans for Them Are 'Terrifying'
Harris Camp: Prisons Provided Gender-Affirming Care Under Trump
Twitter Imagines Questions Joe Rogan Might Ask Kamala After Her Cringe Worthy Performance...
J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
VIP
Kamala HQ: Trump Using the Military Against ‘the Enemy From Within’ Is Project...
The Associated Press Called Out for Differences in Coverage of Trump and Biden's...
VIP
How Do You Know Dems Are Lying When They Scream 'Voter Suppression'? Their...
Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During...
New Horror Movie Plot Just Dropped! Watch Ohio Cops Battle Giant, Runaway Inflatable...
HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview...
J.D. Vance Rolls Out an EPIC Meme Trolling Martha Raddatz and Her Heartless...
The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'

The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ... It Was That Bad

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:50 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

How do you know the Kamala interview on Fox with Bret Baier was an unmitigated disaster? When Trump's official campaign account tweets out not just a clip or two, but the whole unedited interview. It was that bad.

Advertisement

When his campaign account is begging people to watch the interview in its entirety, it can't get much worse.

At least it should be.

Well, allegedly Emhoff slaps his women when they don't behave, so maybe she knows not to be mouthy.

Recommended

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The party has been taken over by far left weirdos. There is no coming back.

The campaign is a train wreck.

Advertisement

She was foisted on the Democratic voting base. They didn't want her.

There is no coming back from that.

It better be a good amount of money if they are totally tanking their credibility.

Tags: BRET BAIER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Grateful Calvin
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Twitter Imagines Questions Joe Rogan Might Ask Kamala After Her Cringe Worthy Performance on Fox
justmindy
HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish
Sam J.
Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During Baier Interview
justmindy
Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement