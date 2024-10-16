The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ... It Was That Bad

How do you know the Kamala interview on Fox with Bret Baier was an unmitigated disaster? When Trump's official campaign account tweets out not just a clip or two, but the whole unedited interview. It was that bad.
Why haven't you posted any clips of the interview then?— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024
Because this is a total lie — and every answer was an unmitigated disaster.
See for yourself:pic.twitter.com/fiLfiGyQeM https://t.co/jq5Ul54YVz
When his campaign account is begging people to watch the interview in its entirety, it can't get much worse.
This had me dying 🤣🤣🤣 Such a 🤡 https://t.co/Tbbzstf0c7— Glitch 👽 (@Glitch_Capital) October 17, 2024
The Kamala Campaign IS OVER https://t.co/hOP1KJnplr— Ronnie Lucero (@RonnieLuceroNM) October 17, 2024
At least it should be.
Is Bakari a Democratic Bot? Which interview did you watch. She was awful, looked pissed off, and didn't answer the questions. If it was so great, why were her handlers trying to shut it down clown. https://t.co/6pDuefRLxs— Bob of The GW North (@byejustinnotrth) October 17, 2024
Hey @SecondGentleman, does she ever just answer a question? https://t.co/Ckw7BPS2RP— Lynn Hof (@LynnH32599) October 17, 2024
Well, allegedly Emhoff slaps his women when they don't behave, so maybe she knows not to be mouthy.
The Dems have lost the plot, and the election.— Sub-Zero | 低于零 (@AlphaSierraPapa) October 17, 2024
Sad to see a once great party struggle to find leadership material who can speak coherently and be articulate and educated about ideas and methods. https://t.co/lDc3MYjYxl
The party has been taken over by far left weirdos. There is no coming back.
It's do or die at this point.— Fat Cheque Me Here ⬆️ 🏴☠️ (@EhWire) October 17, 2024
She needs to fire her coaching staff, hope for a Hail Mary pass, or start working on her consolation speech for when she accepts the Lead Medal in the Politiks Olympiks. https://t.co/ZEyvqtrg1t
Did she answer a single question or just deflect to Trump on every one…….. this is unbelievably embarrassing and should sync the campaign if spread around. https://t.co/WIYzyQQZhG— etf maximalist (end the fed) (@cocacoleie) October 17, 2024
The campaign is a train wreck.
Harris respectfully to all Democrats, is just a very bad politician & a liar.— Enzo Sacchetti (@sacchetti_enzo1) October 17, 2024
I just don’t understand why anyone could vote for her. https://t.co/gguxWKIeiW
She was foisted on the Democratic voting base. They didn't want her.
They’re too scared to post clips because it was an absolute disaster—just another puppet getting exposed. Pathetic— John (@johnEiid) October 17, 2024
We just witnessed Bret Baier reclaim credibility. pic.twitter.com/w2m9Sfdx7k— D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) October 17, 2024
This interview was embarrassing for the Kamala campaign, and I think they need to rethink a whole Lotta strategy over the night— Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 17, 2024
There is no coming back from that.
It's easy to spot the paid trolls after that disaster of an interview - nobody would defend that without making a buck.— GenXforTrump2024 (@GenX4Trump24) October 17, 2024
It better be a good amount of money if they are totally tanking their credibility.
