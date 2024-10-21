Here We Go Donald, Here We Go! Acrisure Stadium IS Trump Country and Cue the SHRIEKING

On a brisk Sunday evening at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, 68,000 fans packed Acrisure Stadium to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets. The crowd roared and 'Terrible Towels' swirled over the heads of the fans as the home team took the field. But there was something different about some of those towels. What exactly do those towels say?

Advertisement

TRENDING: #Steelers fans are handing out Donald Trump Terrible Towels at the pregame tailgates.



“THE TRUMP TOWEL” pic.twitter.com/G6oVbWWpKS — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 20, 2024

Donald Trump, who spent the weekend campaigning in Pennsylvania, attended the game. He's riding a winning streak after a Saturday rally in Latrobe and picking up a side gig at McDonalds. So why not take in a game?

A lot happens before a football game, and Team Trump was ready.

First, Elon Musk held a pep rally at a local Pittsburgh school, with a Terrible Towel of his own in hand.

With the pep rally in the books, it's time for the tailgate party.

Trump will be making an appearance at the Jets/Steelers game tonight in Pittsburg, and the tailgate is essentially a Trump rally.



Trump merch everywhere. Trump towels are reportedly “selling like hotcakes”.



Trump is dominating the culture war.



Pennsylvania is going Red. pic.twitter.com/LTs0pixFwo — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 20, 2024

Steelers greats Le'Veon Bell and Antonio were back and were getting voters registered.

Something truly beautiful is happening in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania right now. Former Steelers Legends Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are registering hundreds of new Trump voters



The culture is with Trump all the way this time.

pic.twitter.com/U4BoCgTM1n — George (@BehizyTweets) October 20, 2024

And you know if voters are being registered in Pennsylvania then Twitchy favorite Scott Presler will be there!

Registered voters at the Steelers tailgate.



Tomorrow is the LAST day to register to vote in Pennsylvania.



📍Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/cNe37Nh8dI — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 21, 2024

All Trump had to do was show up and enjoy the game. Fans seemed to enjoy having him there!

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Acrisure Stadium to chants of U-S-A! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TaVUjTDuT9 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 21, 2024

The Steelers won 37-15. It was almost as if they had a 12th player on the field.

Le'Veon took the over. We should have too!

i’m taking the over tonight 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8z9iPIbRPZ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 20, 2024

It's the two-minute warning, the game is tied, and Team Trump has the ball. They have the momentum and they're driving. Can they get the ball across the goalline? If the performance in Pittsburgh is any indication, they're well on the way!

Here We Go!