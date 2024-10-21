NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release...
Here We Go Donald, Here We Go! Acrisure Stadium IS Trump Country and Cue the SHRIEKING

Eric V.  |  8:55 AM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On a brisk Sunday evening at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers, 68,000 fans packed Acrisure Stadium to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets. The crowd roared and 'Terrible Towels' swirled over the heads of the fans as the home team took the field. But there was something different about some of those towels. What exactly do those towels say?

Donald Trump, who spent the weekend campaigning in Pennsylvania, attended the game. He's riding a winning streak after a Saturday rally in Latrobe and picking up a side gig at McDonalds. So why not take in a game? 

A lot happens before a football game, and Team Trump was ready. 

First, Elon Musk held a pep rally at a local Pittsburgh school, with a Terrible Towel of his own in hand.

With the pep rally in the books, it's time for the tailgate party.

Steelers greats Le'Veon Bell and Antonio were back and were getting voters registered.

And you know if voters are being registered in Pennsylvania then Twitchy favorite Scott Presler will be there!

All Trump had to do was show up and enjoy the game. Fans seemed to enjoy having him there!

The Steelers won 37-15. It was almost as if they had a 12th player on the field. 

Le'Veon took the over. We should have too!

It's the two-minute warning, the game is tied, and Team Trump has the ball. They have the momentum and they're driving. Can they get the ball across the goalline? If the performance in Pittsburgh is any indication, they're well on the way!

Here We Go!

