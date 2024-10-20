He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the Rest of the Campaign

Readers know how much we love James Woods here at Twitchy. We feature him often for his (usually hilarious) cultural or political tweets, like when he recently blasted Kamala Harris for her expensive fashion accessories as she talked about giving hurricane victims a pittance in financial relief. He also often posts the BEST memes.

But what some may not realize is how compassionate Woods also is.

Even though he is not a fan of Harris, he cares. And last night he cared enough to give her some of the wisest and most sound advice she has likely received this campaign season. (God knows, she's not getting any of that from her staff.)

Take a look:

You gotta lay off the sauce, lady. pic.twitter.com/L01gWRwJL9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 20, 2024

OOOOOOOOF!! LOL.

OK, maybe we were being just a little sarcastic about the 'compassion' part, but Woods, as usual, had us in stitches with this compilation of 'Drunk Kamala' images.

After all, as Michael Malice has recently noted, she is 'America's Wine Mom.'

The 'joy' comes in the early stages of the bottle. As The Right To Bear Memes depicted, it only goes downhill from there.

In Harris's defense, we've all kind of been there. But most of us only go there on occasion, not every single day.

People remember when you open the Ark of the Covenant, you MUST close your eyes 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/8Vlvw1ShHh — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) October 20, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.





We probably should feel bad about that reference. But we don't.

Most presidential candidates look older AFTER their term.



Just the campaign is killing Kamala. https://t.co/yWWZqg2CqA — NC ShangriLa 🏝 (@NCShangriLa) October 20, 2024

We don't think she is really up for this job. She should take some time and pursue her hobby of ... wait, does she even have any hobbies?

No, seriously. Does she?

She looks rode hard and put up wet. Like the barfly at the end of bar ready to keel over. — Stewie Griffin (@StewGriffin52) October 20, 2024

She does not look well.

And it's even funnier in the context of her campaign trying their newest strategy of claiming that Donald Trump is 'exhausted,' even though he regularly speaks at length in multiple events per day while she struggles to stay on a stage for even seven minutes.

And @KamalaHarris is telling her crowds that Pres Trump is tired! It looks like ole Kamala is the one that can’t keep up with Trump. https://t.co/YL8xNMX6te — WindyRidgeGirl (@gerikennerly) October 20, 2024

Trump looks downright sprightly compared to Harris.

I'm not gonna lie...Steve Tyler's lookin' kinda rough with that new tan. 😏 https://t.co/EWATyXqKs5 — Author D.A. Lamont (@Auth_DA_Lamont) October 20, 2024

Eep.

HA. We see what you did there.

Komrade Kamikaze Shots.

This ... would make a lot of things make sense, actually.

Maybe Woods would be willing to stage an intervention.

That's a brilliant video. Just brilliant.

The WH cocaine bag belongs to….!? https://t.co/JTjc6f4MfN — 🇺🇸✝️ “The Saint 1”👤 (@JuanTheSaint1) October 20, 2024

Hay, maybe we were too hard on Hunter. Maybe it wasn't his baggie after all.

At what point does it go from

“Kamala is drunk.” To

“Kamala is a drunk.”? https://t.co/iEECdYBiLe — Jill 🇺🇸 (@jillkeogh) October 20, 2024

Hmm ... good question. Whatever point that is, we're almost certainly past it.

She promised that is going to take it easier. pic.twitter.com/YZB3Xk5RE4 — Elduckymex (@imduckymex) October 20, 2024

OK, that one is giving this writer flashbacks to his teenage years.

I'm more concerned with what her supporters are on pic.twitter.com/xFnEsUjll3 — Disney Sheepherder (@Disney_Sheep) October 20, 2024

Good point. Right now, given how her campaign is going, they seem to be overdosing on 'copium.'

Brett Baier got a faceful of what happens when they hide her booze. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) October 20, 2024

Yes, that was downright scary.

How hard are you going this election season Mr. Woods?



2016 energy? pic.twitter.com/VIGEEEkLns — TheLateBell (@TheLateBell) October 20, 2024

These follow-up tweets from Woods today should answer that question:

No barroom ever gets quieter as midnight approaches. The boisterous laughter of morons shrieking at their own brilliant jokes becomes a symphony of chemical induced madness. pic.twitter.com/6dmTSoQhon — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 20, 2024

Drunk or drunk on power? pic.twitter.com/QiGrMIZtn6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 20, 2024

No, we've seen no signs that James Woods is going to let up on Harris or other Democrats at all between now and Election Day. He knows how important this election is.

And he isn't about to let the keys to the country be turned over to Harris, who looks like she would fail the field sobriety test AND the breathalyzer.

Keep going, James. We're with you.