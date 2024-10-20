Carry That Water, Tony! Wisconsin Governor Evers Tells Martha Raddatz the Economy Is...
The Party of Tolerance: Pennsylvania Trump Supporters Receive VIOLENT Intimidation Letter

He's a Wise Man: James Woods Offers Kamala Some Sound Advice for the Rest of the Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on October 20, 2024

Readers know how much we love James Woods here at Twitchy. We feature him often for his (usually hilarious) cultural or political tweets, like when he recently blasted Kamala Harris for her expensive fashion accessories as she talked about giving hurricane victims a pittance in financial relief. He also often posts the BEST memes

But what some may not realize is how compassionate Woods also is. 

Even though he is not a fan of Harris, he cares. And last night he cared enough to give her some of the wisest and most sound advice she has likely received this campaign season. (God knows, she's not getting any of that from her staff.)

Take a look: 

OOOOOOOOF!! LOL. 

OK, maybe we were being just a little sarcastic about the 'compassion' part, but Woods, as usual, had us in stitches with this compilation of 'Drunk Kamala' images. 

After all, as Michael Malice has recently noted, she is 'America's Wine Mom.'

The 'joy' comes in the early stages of the bottle. As The Right To Bear Memes depicted, it only goes downhill from there.

In Harris's defense, we've all kind of been there. But most of us only go there on occasion, not every single day. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Face Melting Indiana Jones GIFfrom Face Melting GIFs


We probably should feel bad about that reference. But we don't.

We don't think she is really up for this job. She should take some time and pursue her hobby of ... wait, does she even have any hobbies? 

No, seriously. Does she? 

She does not look well. 

And it's even funnier in the context of her campaign trying their newest strategy of claiming that Donald Trump is 'exhausted,' even though he regularly speaks at length in multiple events per day while she struggles to stay on a stage for even seven minutes

Trump looks downright sprightly compared to Harris. 

Eep. 

HA. We see what you did there. 

Komrade Kamikaze Shots.

This ... would make a lot of things make sense, actually. 

Maybe Woods would be willing to stage an intervention. 

That's a brilliant video. Just brilliant.

Hay, maybe we were too hard on Hunter. Maybe it wasn't his baggie after all. 

Hmm ... good question. Whatever point that is, we're almost certainly past it. 

OK, that one is giving this writer flashbacks to his teenage years. 

Good point. Right now, given how her campaign is going, they seem to be overdosing on 'copium.'

Yes, that was downright scary

These follow-up tweets from Woods today should answer that question:

No, we've seen no signs that James Woods is going to let up on Harris or other Democrats at all between now and Election Day. He knows how important this election is. 

And he isn't about to let the keys to the country be turned over to Harris, who looks like she would fail the field sobriety test AND the breathalyzer. 

Keep going, James. We're with you. 

