NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview

By now, we have all had a chance to digest (uncomfortably) Kamala Harris's dumpster fire of an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News earlier this week.

It was so bad that J.D. Vance even suggested that the Democrats might want to consider switching candidates again, back to the elderly man they threw out of the window this summer.

Advertisement

And we have also seen how the leftist shills in the media have tried to run cover for Harris, saying that Baier was 'rude' or, of course, that the whole interview was 'sexist and racist.' (Because what we really want in a Commander-In-Chief is a petulant whiner who can't stand up to hard questions or even the mildest of pushback.)

But yesterday, we saw a HILARIOUS summary of the interview that captures not just her poor performance, but also the media reaction ... all in just over a minute.

This outstanding cartoon comes to us from our friends at FreedomToons. But we have to warn you: don't drink anything while you are watching this ... unless you want that drink to come spurting out of your nose.

You'll see what we mean. Take a look:

Media says Kamala "REKT" Bret Baier ???🤣 pic.twitter.com/46wYUJcKcO — FreedomToons (@Freedom_Toons) October 18, 2024

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Nailed it. Absolutely NAILED IT.

Ain't it, though?

Of course, you can count on leftists to be humorless scolds about the cartoon, as they always are.

Legitimately who thinks this is funny? Not the way they portrayed Harris.. I’m not shocked and don’t care… but from any objective standpoint how is this supposed to be comedic or worth making in any sense whatsoever? — Seth Kafila (@seth_kafila) October 19, 2024

LOL. Seth did the meme. The left always does the meme.



As the saying goes, it was funny until you got mad. Now, it's HILARIOUS.

Most normal people agreed. Even former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell got a kick out of it.

As funny as the portrayal of Harris was, the reaction of the 'pundits' at the end of the video might be even better.

🤣 Perfect summary! https://t.co/UXQTQXlScc — Erika Stephens, Free Speech Enthusiast (@BalkyHillMama) October 19, 2024

The line between reality and parody has never been blurred so much as it was with the media trying to claim Harris was a 'strong girl boss' in this interview.

HAHAHA. J.D. Vance called it.

Kamala: u kno what i'm sayin'



Bret: no, actually, I don't know what you're saying pic.twitter.com/UmrHWL2kae — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 18, 2024

Harris had plenty of bad moments with Baier, but this one is still probably our favorite.

It's brilliant. Hang it in the Smithsonian.

Over 7 million people witnessed this disaster... https://t.co/3nF2f5QM01 — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) October 18, 2024

And what's even funnier is that Harris's cringe surrogate account Kamala HQ was actually bragging about that fact.

Advertisement

We just posted this on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/Nh1sN3gbqr — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 17, 2024

So, 10.1 million Trump voters? Got it. (They are SOOOOOO bad at this.)

We'd like to give FreedomToons the proverbial 'chef's kiss.'

A solid finger point from Donald Trump will have to suffice.

WTH? How lazy is this? You didn't even make a cartoon for this one you just reposted the interview!!! — tocque sul (@tocquesul) October 18, 2024

Aaaah, we see what you did there. Well played.

It's amazing that the media cannot understand how ridiculous they sound when we can see them all reading from the same talking points in real-time.

😂😂😂😂😂😂



OMG I can’t breathe 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dyyeUZJmlC — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) October 19, 2024

🤣 just keeps getting better the more you watch it. 😂 https://t.co/rBFsKLj9Ek — Alaskan Rants (@AlaskanRants) October 18, 2024

Yep. We're dead too. LOL.

Advertisement

My dog won’t stop barking, and I can’t stop laughing. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/D8DmSjZtFx — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 19, 2024

HA. OK, in deference to all of the wonderful doggos out there, we will take mercy on the pups and stop now.

For everyone else, we hope you took our advice and weren't drinking anything as soon as you heard Harris 'speak.' Our condolences to your phone or keyboard if you did have a beverage in hand.

Congratulations to FreedomToons for creating one of the funniest -- and highly accurate -- takes on the interview and media reaction to it that we've seen all week.

Crack open a beer or pour a whisky. You earned it.