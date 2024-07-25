He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)

Yesterday was one of the most demoralizing days in recent memory for this writer. We watched in disgust as the media went full George Orwell trying to erase Kamala Harris' public history. We then watched in horror as legitimate pro-Hamas domestic terrorists burned American flags and defaced the Freedom Bell (and Democrat politicians said nothing about it, while the media again tried to excuse it). Finally, we watched in disbelief as a barely conscious Joe Biden finally appeared on camera after a week, only to deliver a campaign speech as he dropped out of the race for re-election (what?).

But when things seem their worst, we can always count on our good friend James Woods to give us a few laughs (even if they are rueful, cynical, sarcastic laughs).

Yesterday morning, Woods delivered the first of those laughs as he posted a hilarious re-enactment of the current palace coup going in in the White House, as high-powered Democrats gave Joe Biden the boot and installed Kamala Harris as the heir apparent -- without a single vote being cast for her. Watch:

Kamala nudges Joe into the waste bin of history… pic.twitter.com/nTix9uke0D — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

LOL. What a 'brat' she is, right?

We love Buitengebieden's videos, but this added context from Woods was the chuckle we needed.

Chef's kiss for the analogy.

The goat is much cuter. — Richard Marshall (@RichWr4u) July 24, 2024

HA. Hey, he said it, not us. (But he's right.)

Maybe Woods knew that yesterday was a struggle for us, though, because with that video, he was just getting started.

He then followed it up with a full day of tweets, memes, and videos to summarize what Democrats are doing to America, accompanied by his unique, wry sense of humor.

Chuck Schumer literally states that Kamala Harris was chosen “from the bottom up.”



He finally gets something right. pic.twitter.com/kJx2vQ4Bg5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

Ahem. Once again, we're going to go with 'He said it, not us' here.

This was truly the most humiliating and cringeworthy moment from Schumer since he claimed that Donald Trump 'inspired an erection.'

Remember when Democrats claimed that Republicans were 'throwing granny off a cliff' during the Obamacare debates?

Yesterday, Harris, Obama, Pelosi, and big-pocket donors genuinely threw Grandpa off a cliff.

Woods then retweeted a video from Dave McCormick, who is running against Bob Casey in Pennsylvania. Specifically, the video shows Harris in her own words, being endorsed by Casey.

Okay. Here she is in her own words: pic.twitter.com/cGDMUnzBKP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

This is the person the media wants to gaslight us into thinking is qualified and capable of being President of the United States.

Kamala Harris has never won a primary. pic.twitter.com/oSuUalkjge — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

Kamala Harris never even made it to Iowa.

The chyron guy deserves a raise! pic.twitter.com/2oMC6YiFR1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

LOLOLOLOLOL. We want to buy that chyron guy a beer ... or six.

Later in the day, when rumors started to circulate that Harris might be considering Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her running mate, Woods came up with the best hashtag ever.

Seriously. Best. Hashtag. EVER.

Buttigieg would be a disaster in terms of electoral politics, but he would be the darling of the media and the woke crowd, so it makes sense that's who Harris (or her handlers) are probably listening to.

But we kind of hope it happens. Because #HarriButt is comedy gold.

Now we now where she stands (and kneels)…



And the photo editor deserves a raise… pic.twitter.com/7Ztphxkggy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

OK. We're buying beers for the chyron guy AND the photo editor.

It's pretty weird how the party that has been lecturing us about 'defending democracy' for more than four years just curb-stomped democracy, without a moment's hesitation, like they were Edward Norton in American History X.

And remember how we reported the media trying to erase Harris' history as Biden's border czar? Yeah, Woods wasn't buying it for even a second.

Speaking of people who don't belong in this country, when domestic terrorists started desecrating Union Station and the American flag, Woods knew exactly who their political patron was.

In honor of Kamala Harris, the first American politician to disrespect our ally, Israel. https://t.co/4FXAdroLAV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

What was I thinking? Obama has been on a holy mission against Israel forever, but in the same sneaky way he did everything (pallets of cash to Iran in the middle of the night, etc.). https://t.co/hi2tyNwLbW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

An important correction. Give the godfather of bending the knee to Islamic terrorists his due.

Is there any doubt that a Harris presidency starting in 2025 would be, in fact, Obama's fourth term?

Woods then summed up the state of affairs in Washington pretty succinctly:

The President of the United States is missing in action, a DEI hire is leading the palace coup against him, the Middle East and Eastern Europe are at war, our border is wide open, armed assassins can lounge on rooftops, AND…



Congress is taking their summer vacation tomorrow! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

Hey, how about that? Well, we certainly wouldn't want any of them to work too hard now, would we?

Maybe these later tweets weren't as funny as the goat video, but Woods was on a roll yesterday.

Being the man that he is, though, he didn't want to leave us in the lurch. Woods finished the day with this more hopeful commentary as part of his valediction to President Biden:

I cant wait for a real president again who sees America as a nation, with an actual border, with citizens, whose jobs aren’t stolen by millions of unvetted illegal aliens invading at will, with a healthy economy untainted by socialist inflation, and free of rampant crime. #ByeJoe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 25, 2024

From your lips to God's ears, sir. From your lips to God's ears.

But thank you for lifting our spirits throughout a pretty awful day.

James Woods, you are The G.O.A.T.