President Biden Campaigns From the Oval Office in Address to Nation

President Joe Biden is currently delivering a campaign speech either from the Oval Office or the fake Oval Office studio he had made. It's hilarious and sad to hear him talk about having a choice between unity and division.
People noticed that Biden is orange again Wednesday night.
The return of the Orange Man!— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 25, 2024
Damn, Biden looks unwell and waxy.— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 25, 2024
Biden looks very different this evening.— Kambree (@KamVTV) July 25, 2024
He's orange again— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 25, 2024
That's a lot of makeup— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 25, 2024
and a lot of gaslighting about 'unity'— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 25, 2024
Oh boy.— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 25, 2024
So now we just use the Oval Office for campaign speeches, I guess.— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2024
Yep. Just tell us you're dropping out in your own words and leave us alone.
This is a political speech, not a farewell address.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 25, 2024
He doesn’t know any other way— e-beth (@ebeth360) July 25, 2024
Is he still running? What’s the point of this?— Jeremy Allen (@JeremyLshow) July 25, 2024
Campaigning from the Oval Office— Courtney Law (@msBehavingChick) July 25, 2024
This is a disgrace— J.D. Piro (@BriefingBook) July 25, 2024
This campaign speech for Kamala might be more effective if Biden was a more compelling speaker at his age— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 25, 2024
I busted out laughing when Biden said that Harris is tough and capable. Capable of what ✊🏻— Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) July 25, 2024
BIDEN: My record is so good, I've "decided" to drop out of the presidential race pic.twitter.com/PT2frQEPjx— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024
Crooked Joe Biden looks like he's about to speak at his own funeral after being deposed in a coup pic.twitter.com/K9cklCuLQa— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024
He is NOT unburdened by what has been.— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 25, 2024
I honestly don't care what Biden is saying tonight.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 25, 2024
He is history.
He sure sounds like he's still in the race. He's listing all of his fabulous accomplishments, like lowering crime and getting the border under control.
