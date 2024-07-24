President Biden Campaigns From the Oval Office in Address to Nation

Court Dismisses Defamation Case Brought by 'Mary Poppins of Misinformation'
Brett T.  |  8:35 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

President Joe Biden is currently delivering a campaign speech either from the Oval Office or the fake Oval Office studio he had made. It's hilarious and sad to hear him talk about having a choice between unity and division.

People noticed that Biden is orange again Wednesday night.


Yep. Just tell us you're dropping out in your own words and leave us alone.

He sure sounds like he's still in the race. He's listing all of his fabulous accomplishments, like lowering crime and getting the border under control.

***

Tags: ELECTION JOE BIDEN OVAL OFFICE SPEECH

