POLITICO: 'Republicans POUNCE' on Pro-Hamas Protesters Burning US Flags

As Twitchy reported earlier, pro-Hamas protesters protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress (which many Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, blew off), pulled down the American flags in front of Union Station in Washington and raised Palestinian flags in their place. They also burned the American flags while chanting "Allahu Akbar." The Capitol Police insisted no flags were burned under their watch, as Union Station isn't their jurisdiction.

POLITICO was the first to go with the "Republicans pounce" angle.

Republicans pounce after Netanyahu protesters burn U.S. flags – and wave Hamas ones instead https://t.co/EySPCyVQSF — POLITICO (@politico) July 24, 2024

Republicans are “pouncing” on pro-Hamas agitators burning American flags pic.twitter.com/TBzYFfAePJ — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) July 24, 2024

It seems that POLITICO has since changed its headline to read, "Republicans condemn Netanyahu protesters for burning US flags — and waving Hamas ones instead." They still seize, though, in Anthony Adragna's piece:

Republicans seized immediately on images of burning U.S. flags and vandalism at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station following Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech as evidence of widespread antisemitism and a harbinger of what can happen under Democratic control of government. “Pro-terror, anti-Israel agitators are vandalizing federal property, removing American flags, and replacing them with Palestinian flags steps away from the United States Capitol,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), a member of Senate GOP leadership, on X. “This is inexcusable, and I expect them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” … Other GOP lawmakers tried to tie the protests and vandalism — without evidence — to Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president. “The people Kamala Harris is courting burn the American Flag,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). “Shame on them.”

This is why Harris didn't attend the speech — because this is her base and she needs the votes. Democrats feared voters might stay home rather than vote for "Genocide Joe."

Did they also seize? — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 24, 2024

Yes, that was literally the first two words of the piece.

We are at "Republicans pounce!" stage already? Wow that was probably a bad display. Usually it takes a couple of days. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) July 24, 2024

Democrats, on the other hand, don’t care at all — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) July 24, 2024

Of course Democrats couldn’t care less. — Rambo (@CadiG2) July 24, 2024

Bringing “Republicans pounce” out of the dustbin 🙄 — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) July 24, 2024

It's absolutely unprecedented for Americans to get mad when people burn the flag our grandfathers, fathers and children fought and secured our freedom under. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 24, 2024

Well, you know, burning American flags and waving terrorists' causes us to pounce. As one does. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) July 24, 2024

Pounce on this, bitches. Your democrat comrades are dangerous terrorists. pic.twitter.com/Y5ApaHgJQS — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) July 24, 2024

How the fuck is this your story? Republicans pounce? — Paul Lynd (@allyallpaul) July 24, 2024

“Republicans pounce” DRINK



Also, to fix your headline:



“Antisemitic progressives burn U.S. flags in protest to Netanyahu’s address to Congress.”



Periodic reminder that the mainstream media is the enemy of the people — big yikes industry lobbyist (@Swags_McGee_96) July 24, 2024

Would it have been so difficult to make that the headline? "Terrorist sympathizers carrying Hamas flags burned U.S. flags and vandalized Union Station."

This guy pounced:

A man saves a smoldering American flag from the center of the protest and is nearly tackled amidst shouts “get him!” pic.twitter.com/ZHexsEZbak — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2024





***