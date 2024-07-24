POLITICO: 'Republicans POUNCE' on Pro-Hamas Protesters Burning US Flags

Kamala Harris Cackles at Being Informed She's the Most Liberal Senator
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 24, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, pro-Hamas protesters protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress (which many Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, blew off), pulled down the American flags in front of Union Station in Washington and raised Palestinian flags in their place. They also burned the American flags while chanting "Allahu Akbar." The Capitol Police insisted no flags were burned under their watch, as Union Station isn't their jurisdiction.

POLITICO was the first to go with the "Republicans pounce" angle.

It seems that POLITICO has since changed its headline to read, "Republicans condemn Netanyahu protesters for burning US flags — and waving Hamas ones instead." They still seize, though, in Anthony Adragna's piece:

Republicans seized immediately on images of burning U.S. flags and vandalism at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station following Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech as evidence of widespread antisemitism and a harbinger of what can happen under Democratic control of government.

“Pro-terror, anti-Israel agitators are vandalizing federal property, removing American flags, and replacing them with Palestinian flags steps away from the United States Capitol,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), a member of Senate GOP leadership, on X. “This is inexcusable, and I expect them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Other GOP lawmakers tried to tie the protests and vandalism — without evidence — to Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president.

“The people Kamala Harris is courting burn the American Flag,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). “Shame on them.”

This is why Harris didn't attend the speech — because this is her base and she needs the votes. Democrats feared voters might stay home rather than vote for "Genocide Joe."

Yes, that was literally the first two words of the piece.

Would it have been so difficult to make that the headline? "Terrorist sympathizers carrying Hamas flags burned U.S. flags and vandalized Union Station."

This guy pounced:


***

