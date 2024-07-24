Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Burn American Flag While Yelling 'Allahu Akbar'

Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

As Twitchy reported earlier, 200 members of the New York Police Department were sworn in as United States Capitol Police Special Officers to assist with protests over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appearance at the Capitol on Wednesday. It wasn't long until law enforcement officers were pushing back against thousands of Hamas sympathizers

Most news outlets call them "pro-Palestinian" protesters, but they really are pro-Hamas — they even carried the Hamas flag with them.

As we also reported, protesters took down the American flags in front of Union Station and raised Palestinian flags in their place. Notably, Netanyahu in his speech gave a shout-out to the frat boys who kept the American flag from touching the ground at the University of North Carolina.

So what do you do with the American flag you've taken down? Burn it, obviously. Can you imagine it that was a pride flag and it was still Pride Month?

Wait for it … they do eventually begin shouting "Allahu Akbar." And of course, they're all wearing keffiyehs, just like their hero on the inside, Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

She had a very important campaign stop at a college sorority convention, so of course she wasn't there to preside over the Senate.

Destruction of public property seems to be overlooked if you have the right political beliefs.

The Capitol Police would like you to know that no flags under their protection have been vandalized.

"It's not my aisle."


***

 

