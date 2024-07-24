Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Burn American Flag While Yelling 'Allahu Akbar'

As Twitchy reported earlier, 200 members of the New York Police Department were sworn in as United States Capitol Police Special Officers to assist with protests over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appearance at the Capitol on Wednesday. It wasn't long until law enforcement officers were pushing back against thousands of Hamas sympathizers.

Most news outlets call them "pro-Palestinian" protesters, but they really are pro-Hamas — they even carried the Hamas flag with them.

Hamas flag seen among the protesters near the U.S. Capitol ahead of Israeli prime minister Netanyahu’s address pic.twitter.com/LE7eU1S9KY — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 24, 2024

🚨 JUST IN: US Capitol Police have now declared the protests “VIOLENT” as THOUSANDS of anti-Israel protestors try to get to the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/HdEog6RenJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2024

As we also reported, protesters took down the American flags in front of Union Station and raised Palestinian flags in their place. Notably, Netanyahu in his speech gave a shout-out to the frat boys who kept the American flag from touching the ground at the University of North Carolina.

So what do you do with the American flag you've taken down? Burn it, obviously. Can you imagine it that was a pride flag and it was still Pride Month?

People are currently burning the American flag in our nation’s capitol while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

pic.twitter.com/H5uh7l8JfC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2024

Wait for it … they do eventually begin shouting "Allahu Akbar." And of course, they're all wearing keffiyehs, just like their hero on the inside, Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Normal, healthy first world country we’ve got here pic.twitter.com/wCre2wigqq — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) July 24, 2024

Reminder: These are the same people whom Vice President Kamala Harris was attempting to placate by not showing up today. pic.twitter.com/pLRnCFZIxt — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) July 24, 2024

She had a very important campaign stop at a college sorority convention, so of course she wasn't there to preside over the Senate.

Seriously, deport these people. All of them. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 24, 2024

No biggie, it’s not like they posed with a lectern. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 24, 2024

What a slap in the face to all who fought and died in this country for this country. — Jason Barnes (@operative007) July 24, 2024

Burning your own flag would be disgusting, but lawful.



Stealing and burning a flag that is not yours is theft and destruction of property. These people should be arrested and jailed. — Keith Gross (@KeithGrossFL) July 24, 2024

Destruction of public property seems to be overlooked if you have the right political beliefs.

Listen when they tell you what they want. — CaptureEveryThought (@iowagolddsm) July 24, 2024

That’s part of Kamala’s base right there. She is protesting Netanyahu’s speech in solidarity with these people. — Monkeyboy (@oldmandierkop) July 24, 2024

If someone threw a Koran in that fire they would be in jail for a hate crime. — Peter Van Keuren (@flaatty) July 24, 2024

So happy it wasn’t a Pride flag. That would have been horrible. — Mr. Bubbles (@Mnixxon) July 24, 2024

Where are the @DCPoliceDept ? Where are the batons and riot gear? Why isn’t this insurrection being stopped? @RepJeffries ? @SpeakerJohnson ? My taxes as a citizen pays for these landmarks and therefore I demand they be protected. — GodAmericaFreedom (@SilenceDooGoode) July 24, 2024

The Capitol Police would like you to know that no flags under their protection have been vandalized.

No flags under our protection have been removed or vandalized. Our officers will enforce the law if anyone attempts to remove a flag in USCP jurisdiction. To clear up inaccurate reporting -- Union Station, where the American flag was removed, is not on U.S. Capitol Grounds. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 24, 2024

"It's not my aisle."

Oh well that makes it better. — ✨✨✨ (@politirama20) July 24, 2024

The ad writes itself: "A Time For Choosing" pic.twitter.com/LFWNNDv3BE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 24, 2024





