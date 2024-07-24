Let the 'Mostly Peaceful' Protests Commence! DC Police Clash With THOUSANDS of Pro-Hamas Protesters

Earlier we told you DC was prepping for this very thing -- erecting walls around the Capitol and bringing in hundreds of LEOs from other cities. The vile little maggots also got into the Watergate Hotel, where Netanyahu was staying to pull fire alarms and vandalize conference rooms.

Now it appears police clad in riot gear are clashing with protesters who are marching on the Capitol in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress.

🚨 #BREAKING: Police in riot gear are fighting with THOUSANDS of protestors that are approaching the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/odygrbw7bC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2024

This is fine. Totally fine.

The Left isn't antisemitic at all.

And please, tell us more about how Trump is Hitler and a Nazi.

It is going to get messy down there.



The police need to get them under control. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 24, 2024

The day is still young; it'll continue well into nightfall.

In$urection incoming!! — Behind The News 🇺🇸 (@BehindNewsShow) July 24, 2024

Weird how this isn't an insurrection, huh?

Lock them all up. Do we still have any rule of law in America — Jason Barnes (@operative007) July 24, 2024

We have rule of law depending on whether or not you have an R or a D after your name.

What's a parking ticket for a D is a felony for an R.

Insurrectionist right? Is that not what Democrats call this? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 24, 2024

It should be classified as an insurrection. It'll be far more destructive and violent than January 6.

This is what must be done to protect visiting heads of state .. — Brostradamous (@RealBurnmore) July 24, 2024

Only certain visiting heads of state.

People don't riot when Zelensky is in town.

The acting president, Kamala Harris, incited this and she is refusing to condemn it. She's partying at a sorority.



When are they all going to be tossed into prison?



When is Bennie Johnson going to form a committee to investigate Biden and Harris' role in this insurrection? https://t.co/dFTccqRcr4 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 24, 2024

They won't get tossed into prison. Not one of them will face any charges.

As for Harris?

She doesn't care, and she knows the media will run interference for her.

We need face recognition FBI do your job https://t.co/vpOmkg1TSb — Anthony Hale (@Anthony34233109) July 24, 2024

They hunted down people who were merely near DC on January 6, 2021, and they won't put even a fraction of the same level of effort into finding these criminals.

Insurrection! Calling on the FBI-track them down like hound dogs just as you did to the peaceful protesters on J6. https://t.co/USpc95cWmr — Rosie Hernandez (@butterflyrosie6) July 24, 2024

We won't hold our breath for this to happen.

The contrast of who is allowed to violently protest in this country without repercussions is appalling https://t.co/I6vsJmgGmv — LilMlchele (@LilMlchele) July 24, 2024

Very appalling.

The terrorism supporters strike again. Meanwhile, some of our government officials are helping these people become more emboldened by the day. https://t.co/kqmiGRkq9N — JustOh (@miacat47) July 24, 2024

Yep. Including Kamala Harris.