Let the 'Mostly Peaceful' Protests Commence! DC Police Clash With THOUSANDS of Pro-Hamas Protesters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Sarah D.

Earlier we told you DC was prepping for this very thing -- erecting walls around the Capitol and bringing in hundreds of LEOs from other cities. The vile little maggots also got into the Watergate Hotel, where Netanyahu was staying to pull fire alarms and vandalize conference rooms.

Now it appears police clad in riot gear are clashing with protesters who are marching on the Capitol in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress.

This is fine. Totally fine.

The Left isn't antisemitic at all.

And please, tell us more about how Trump is Hitler and a Nazi.

The day is still young; it'll continue well into nightfall.

Weird how this isn't an insurrection, huh?

We have rule of law depending on whether or not you have an R or a D after your name.

What's a parking ticket for a D is a felony for an R.

It should be classified as an insurrection. It'll be far more destructive and violent than January 6.

Only certain visiting heads of state.

People don't riot when Zelensky is in town.

They won't get tossed into prison. Not one of them will face any charges.

As for Harris?

She doesn't care, and she knows the media will run interference for her.

They hunted down people who were merely near DC on January 6, 2021, and they won't put even a fraction of the same level of effort into finding these criminals.

We won't hold our breath for this to happen.

Very appalling.

Yep. Including Kamala Harris.

