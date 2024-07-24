Washington DC Preps for Mostly Peaceful Anti-Netanyahu Protests

It's weird how cities never have to prepare themselves for riots from right-wing mobs, and how right-wing mobs don't burn buildings to the ground in 'mostly peaceful' protests.

Advertisement

DC is preparing for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, and -- after this summer's 'protests' on college campuses -- it's no surprise DC is anticipating more 'mostly peaceful' protests.

The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem.

We'll start with the swearing-in of 200+ NYPD officers as Capitol Police Special Officers, meant to assist with securing the address.

More than 200 NYPD officers have been sworn in as United States Capitol Police Special Officers to assist with tomorrow’s joint-session address to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/8VpizANi8X — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2024

That's a significant number of police to bring in for what the media will assure us are 'mostly peaceful' protests.

We shouldn't need 200 NYPD officers to assist in DC, but here we are.



Notice we don't have to do this when Zelensky comes to town with his hand out. — Laurie (@laurieinri) July 24, 2024

A very astute observation.

Probably gonna need all 200. — lookingglasself (@lookingglass401) July 24, 2024

Sure are.

Didn't another group of people want to defund the police not long ago? Whatever happened to that? — 💥TexasMAGA💥ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕝𝕪𝕟✝️🇺🇲👂🍊🤠🚛🏠🍸 (@CarolynClarkDFW) July 24, 2024

They sure did.

And Kamala Harris wants to 'reimagine' safety in our cities by doing away with police.

What a wild time to be alive. The U.S. has to hire extra security for visiting dignitaries to protect them from the violent left-wing insurrectionist thugs



But somehow in their broken minds MAGA is the real danger https://t.co/u15q8lKE7Y — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2024

It's textbook projection.

Good to have more law enforcement available to deal with all of @AdamKinzinger's new friends in case they attempt to storm the Capitol in a fit of antisemitic rage. https://t.co/OFe4vsiyyg — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 24, 2024

Really a good thing.

All those peaceful Leftists.

The Democrats must be plotting another pro-Hamas riot. https://t.co/c77MkLoNXC — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) July 24, 2024

They sure are.

Remember, this is to protect Bibi from left wing terrorists. But they tell you right-wing extremism is the most dangerous thing in America. 🙄 https://t.co/P3UbipKMLQ — 🇺🇸R.E.D. Patriot🇺🇸 (@jeffanderson42) July 24, 2024

Expect them to keep telling us the Right are the problem.

With DC police still hundreds of cops short, reinforcements from the NYPD have arrived at the U.S. Capitol to help handle protesters expected for Israeli PM Netanyahu’s address to Congress. pic.twitter.com/oD8aNSCxxL — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 24, 2024

This is the result of Kamala Harris' 'Defund the Police' nonsense.

And it's not just an increased Capitol Police force, there are also walls around the Capitol building.

U.S. Capitol barricaded ahead of address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/cnzLNtxxIQ — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 24, 2024

Walls work, huh?

Will the squad protest Netanyahu and be arrested for the sensationalism? — Great Awakening🇺🇸🦅 (@Tony06784028) July 24, 2024

Would not surprise us.

Advertisement

Are ANTIFA and antisemitic Democrats planning on storming the Capitol again? — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) July 24, 2024

They already broke into the hotel where Netanyahu is staying, pulled fire alarms and put insects in conference rooms.

But the adults are back in charge. Or something.

The left say that they are less violent



But if you watch what they do, it tells a very different story https://t.co/Pnyb34Mri5 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 24, 2024

The Left plays a tricky little game: their violence is 'speech', but your speech is 'violence.'

They’re expecting the antisemitic left to riot. https://t.co/sBqQq2P8hF — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2024

And they will riot.

Bet on it.

Are they expecting that oft-noted “right-wing violence?” https://t.co/obwzuBexyk — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 24, 2024

They sure are.

World leaders frequently address joint sessions of Congress. Do any others necessitate barricading the Capitol? https://t.co/SDwvRsIkNw — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 24, 2024

As someone else mentioned above, they don't have to do this when Zelensky comes to town.