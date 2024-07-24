Washington DC Preps for Mostly Peaceful Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Election Interference? Secret Service Tells Trump to Stop Holding Outdoor Rallies
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:45 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's weird how cities never have to prepare themselves for riots from right-wing mobs, and how right-wing mobs don't burn buildings to the ground in 'mostly peaceful' protests.

DC is preparing for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, and -- after this summer's 'protests' on college campuses -- it's no surprise DC is anticipating more 'mostly peaceful' protests. 

The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem.

We'll start with the swearing-in of 200+ NYPD officers as Capitol Police Special Officers, meant to assist with securing the address.

That's a significant number of police to bring in for what the media will assure us are 'mostly peaceful' protests.

A very astute observation.

Sure are.

They sure did.

And Kamala Harris wants to 'reimagine' safety in our cities by doing away with police.

It's textbook projection.

Really a good thing.

All those peaceful Leftists.

They sure are.

Expect them to keep telling us the Right are the problem.

This is the result of Kamala Harris' 'Defund the Police' nonsense.

And it's not just an increased Capitol Police force, there are also walls around the Capitol building.

Walls work, huh?

Would not surprise us.

They already broke into the hotel where Netanyahu is staying, pulled fire alarms and put insects in conference rooms.

But the adults are back in charge. Or something.

The Left plays a tricky little game: their violence is 'speech', but your speech is 'violence.'

And they will riot.

Bet on it.

They sure are.

As someone else mentioned above, they don't have to do this when Zelensky comes to town.

