Vile Pro Palestine Youth Protestors Release Maggots and Crickets into Netanyahu's DC Hotel

This story is truly horrific. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is visiting the United States to address Congress. Israel is a dear ally. This group called the 'Palestinian Youth Movement' welcomed him with this disgusting display.

Advertisement

The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying.



The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night.



This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

These people are truly vile.

The D.C. Palestinian Youth Movement are boasting that they pulled fire alarms and released maggots and crickets in the Watergate Hotel to protest @netanyahu's visit.



They're playing plagues with the wrong people, folks. pic.twitter.com/xcBOxw6s2b — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 24, 2024

Someone should tell them God is not mocked.

Maggots and crickets were released at the Watergate Hotel where PM Netanyahu is staying by activists from the DC Palestinian Youth Movement. pic.twitter.com/DkKaQSmp3B — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 24, 2024

They seem to be comparing Jews to insects and other vermin



But they are totally not Nazis y’all 🙄 https://t.co/sS3h3IsE1X — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 24, 2024

That's exactly what it seems like.

Everyone who did this should be locked in a small room with these maggots and crickets and left there https://t.co/Xxa3Fwq2GZ — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 24, 2024

Endorsed!

I have some chickens who could handle this quickly and efficiently. https://t.co/boTDRThARP — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 24, 2024

If only the chickens could make these horrible protestors behave.

Looking forward to seeing what they do to their future corporate employers when they have to work overtime. https://t.co/ayTsUP6tOE — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2024

Let's be honest. They are mostly trust fund babies or being paid to be agitators. They'll never hold productive jobs in society.

Set aside all the political stuff. Who do the people who did this think are going to be the ones who have to clean this up? Because it's a sucker bet that those who did this claim to be on the side of workers. You know, like the maintenance staff who will have to clean this up. https://t.co/A64X3l4ZQs — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 24, 2024

Exactly! Those making the least amount of money, hardworking folks barely paying their bills, will have to clean up this rotten mess. If they get sick from it, they are the least able to go to the doctor or take time off work to recover.

Advertisement

Could these cretins possibly be more revolting? https://t.co/4jiP2ocGcv — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 24, 2024

Where is the State Department's Diplomatic Security? Where are the DC police?

This breach is so massive it feels deliberate. https://t.co/UaGbEqkuTf — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) July 24, 2024

I hope the Capitol Building will be secure. There is no telling what these crazies will do. https://t.co/mOb0duzLY7 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 24, 2024

One has to wonder because thus far, they have not been contained and it's horrifying.