Vile Pro Palestine Youth Protestors Release Maggots and Crickets into Netanyahu's DC Hotel

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP

This story is truly horrific. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is visiting the United States to address Congress. Israel is a dear ally. This group called the 'Palestinian Youth Movement' welcomed him with this disgusting display.

These people are truly vile.

Someone should tell them God is not mocked.

That's exactly what it seems like.

History Has Stopped: Axios and CNN Claim That Kamala Harris Was Never Biden's 'Border Czar'
Grateful Calvin
Endorsed!

If only the chickens could make these horrible protestors behave. 

Let's be honest. They are mostly trust fund babies or being paid to be agitators. They'll never hold productive jobs in society. 

Exactly! Those making the least amount of money, hardworking folks barely paying their bills, will have to clean up this rotten mess. If they get sick from it, they are the least able to go to the doctor or take time off work to recover.

One has to wonder because thus far, they have not been contained and it's horrifying.

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NETANYAHU PROTEST WATERGATE

