Vile Pro Palestine Youth Protestors Release Maggots and Crickets into Netanyahu's DC Hotel

This story is truly horrific. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is visiting the United States to address Congress. Israel is a dear ally. This group called the 'Palestinian Youth Movement' welcomed him with this disgusting display.
The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024
The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night.
This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx
These people are truly vile.
The D.C. Palestinian Youth Movement are boasting that they pulled fire alarms and released maggots and crickets in the Watergate Hotel to protest @netanyahu's visit.— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 24, 2024
They're playing plagues with the wrong people, folks. pic.twitter.com/xcBOxw6s2b
Someone should tell them God is not mocked.
Maggots and crickets were released at the Watergate Hotel where PM Netanyahu is staying by activists from the DC Palestinian Youth Movement. pic.twitter.com/DkKaQSmp3B— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 24, 2024
They seem to be comparing Jews to insects and other vermin— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 24, 2024
But they are totally not Nazis y’all 🙄 https://t.co/sS3h3IsE1X
That's exactly what it seems like.
Recommended
Everyone who did this should be locked in a small room with these maggots and crickets and left there https://t.co/Xxa3Fwq2GZ— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 24, 2024
Endorsed!
I have some chickens who could handle this quickly and efficiently. https://t.co/boTDRThARP— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 24, 2024
If only the chickens could make these horrible protestors behave.
Looking forward to seeing what they do to their future corporate employers when they have to work overtime. https://t.co/ayTsUP6tOE— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2024
Let's be honest. They are mostly trust fund babies or being paid to be agitators. They'll never hold productive jobs in society.
Set aside all the political stuff. Who do the people who did this think are going to be the ones who have to clean this up? Because it's a sucker bet that those who did this claim to be on the side of workers. You know, like the maintenance staff who will have to clean this up. https://t.co/A64X3l4ZQs— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 24, 2024
Exactly! Those making the least amount of money, hardworking folks barely paying their bills, will have to clean up this rotten mess. If they get sick from it, they are the least able to go to the doctor or take time off work to recover.
Could these cretins possibly be more revolting? https://t.co/4jiP2ocGcv— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 24, 2024
Where is the State Department's Diplomatic Security? Where are the DC police?— Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) July 24, 2024
This breach is so massive it feels deliberate. https://t.co/UaGbEqkuTf
I hope the Capitol Building will be secure. There is no telling what these crazies will do. https://t.co/mOb0duzLY7— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 24, 2024
One has to wonder because thus far, they have not been contained and it's horrifying.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member