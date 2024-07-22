WATCH: CNN Commentator Says It's Risky to Make Josh Shapiro Kamala's VP Because He's Jewish

What's the risk, exactly, of putting Josh Shapiro -- governor of a much-needed swing state -- on the ballot with Kamala Harris? Or is CNN admitting the Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem (cause it does)?

WATCH:

CNN commentator said that one of the Democrats who is being considered as Kamala’s VP is Jewish and his ethnicity/religion creates “some risks” for the party.



“He’s jewish — there could be some risks putting him on the table.”



He says this. Listen.pic.twitter.com/rEsq8UUXjt — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 22, 2024

At least they're open and honest about it now.

wow — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 22, 2024

Right? It's so bad.

Saw that. Sadly true in the Democratic Party. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) July 22, 2024

It is sadly true in today's Democratic Party.

He is Jewish, so he cant be considered.

Lovely Democratic Party. — Yisrael official 🇮🇱 🎗 (@YisraelOfficial) July 22, 2024

Very lovely.

They’re not even hiding their hatred of the Jewish anymore. It’s zero sum for the dems at this point. — Olympic Spartan (@olympic_spartan) July 22, 2024

No, they're not even hiding it.

The party of diversity. — aka John Galt🆓 (@WantYouToBeFree) July 22, 2024

'Diversity', for sure.

that’s sounds like the party is Anti-Semitic to me https://t.co/elQ6iyWKxq — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 22, 2024

It sure does.

'Cause they are.

When you have to worry about that anti-Semitic Democrat vote... https://t.co/GOYJ717PjB — Cameron Smith (@DCameronSmith) July 22, 2024

They need those votes in Dearborn, apparently.

In America, being Jewish in politics is discussed seriously by commentators as a “risk” for electoral success. Everything is identity politics, citizens reduced to their ethnic, racial and religious categories. Not much progress since the risk of JFK being Catholic. https://t.co/sAkThn3pAf — Matthew Fraser 🇪🇺 (@frasermatthew) July 22, 2024

It's what the Left does best -- divide with identity politics.

The Democrats know that they are the party of antisemitism.

They can call Trump whatever they want, but the Republicans have a guy with eineklach (Jewish grandchildren) on his lap, and the democrats know the base won't vote for a Jewish VP https://t.co/5eAOPr78KZ — Meerkat Yix (@MeerkatYitz) July 22, 2024

They know it, and they embrace it.

Everything the left says about the right they do.



In this case: Disgusting antisemitism.



The Iron Law of woke projection never disappoints. https://t.co/tpkntMv4Tj — Andreas (@sf_andreas) July 22, 2024

It's classic, Psychology 101 levels of projection.

Is anyone surprised? We’ve watched mobs of Democrat voters waving Palestinian flags and chanting about destroying Israel. Ain’t no secret how they really feel. https://t.co/I9HEu4hlwU — AroundTown (@Bikerboots) July 22, 2024

No one is surprised. We all saw the protests on campuses, the Squad, and how the Biden administration treated Israel.

Jew “risky” in politics. Someone said that out loud https://t.co/oimdmLsve3 — Peter Menzies (@Pagmenzies) July 22, 2024

They did say it out loud and seem to think it's okay to say it out loud.

Why is Shapiros religion a concern?

That's disturbing commentary https://t.co/LMvMjFowPi — Doug (@Douga536) July 22, 2024

It's very disturbing. Will the Democrats address this? They didn't seem to think it was 'risky' when he ran for governor of Pennsylvania, so why is it risky to put him on a national ticket?

These are questions the media will never ask, but ones that deserve answers.