'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...
Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Fa...
'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in...
Flashback: Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Wanted to 'Reimagine' Public Safety (WATCH...
Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...
CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Shows How the Media Will Be Covering Kamala Harris SUPER...
Sure They Are! Brian Krassenstein Says Republicans Are Scared of Kamala, Gets Proven...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNIN...
David Axelrod: Kamala Harris Launched an 'Impressive' Shock-and-Awe Campaign on Her Way to...
Republicans Wage War on Biden's Secret Service Director
RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris...
From Supporting BLM to Betraying Israel, Here's a FRIGHTENING Preview of a Kamala...

WATCH: CNN Commentator Says It's Risky to Make Josh Shapiro Kamala's VP Because He's Jewish

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

What's the risk, exactly, of putting Josh Shapiro -- governor of a much-needed swing state -- on the ballot with Kamala Harris? Or is CNN admitting the Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem (cause it does)?

Advertisement

WATCH:

At least they're open and honest about it now.

Right? It's so bad.

It is sadly true in today's Democratic Party.

Very lovely.

No, they're not even hiding it.

'Diversity', for sure.

It sure does.

'Cause they are.

Recommended

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
Advertisement

They need those votes in Dearborn, apparently.

It's what the Left does best -- divide with identity politics.

They know it, and they embrace it.

It's classic, Psychology 101 levels of projection.

Advertisement

No one is surprised. We all saw the protests on campuses, the Squad, and how the Biden administration treated Israel.

They did say it out loud and seem to think it's okay to say it out loud.

It's very disturbing. Will the Democrats address this? They didn't seem to think it was 'risky' when he ran for governor of Pennsylvania, so why is it risky to put him on a national ticket?

These are questions the media will never ask, but ones that deserve answers.

Tags: 2024 ANTISEMITISM CNN JEWISH JEWS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
Doug P.
Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Familiar
Doug P.
'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in Fiery Interview
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the Boston Bomber Vote
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True Sam J.
Advertisement