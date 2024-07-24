It's Not Just Anti-Israel, It's Anti-AMERICAN: Protesters Remove American Flags Outside DC Union Station

The Left has an antisemitism problem, undoubtedly.

They also hate America and every protest -- whether against police or Jews or climate change -- is an opportunity for them to try and chip away at the foundations of this nation in their attempts to rebuild it as a communist utopia.

Advertisement

The unrest in DC today is no different.

Anti-Israel protesters have taken down the American flags outside Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/Yli1tN6QSz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

We would love for these goons to go and live in Gaza for a while, just to see how long Hamas would tolerate them.

Instead, they do this from the safety of America, where they will face no consequences whatsoever.

They should be deported to Gaza. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 24, 2024

Let's fundraise for the airplane tickets.

Domestic terrorists. — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) July 24, 2024

Unlike traditional Catholics and parents at school board meetings, this is actual domestic terrorism. In the name of an organization the United States classified as a terrorist group.

Why is this being allowed to happen? — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) July 24, 2024

We all know why.

The Democratic Party agrees with these people. That's why.

Trump's ads write themselves... — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) July 24, 2024

They really do.

At what point do we call this an "insurrection?" — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) July 24, 2024

Three hours ago.

Winning hearts and minds. https://t.co/cQHcCMG6a1 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 24, 2024

Sure is a persuasive argument.

America, you have a choice here. https://t.co/j5xvHRNeWI — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 24, 2024

We do.

A very clear choice.

But hey, it's only the far right that hates America. https://t.co/HoNmLF2ihM — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) July 24, 2024

Just the far right.

Sure.

What makes me believe that if these were right wing protesters, not a single one of them would have made it to the flag pole? https://t.co/eLzvyZ6h5i — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 24, 2024

They'd be arrested, tried, and sentenced to life by now if that were the case.

This is a f**king insurrection https://t.co/8XKFjRjCa0 — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) July 24, 2024

It is.

Important to remember the anti-Israel crowd is also deeply anti-American. https://t.co/h68exH1d63 — Jacob Millner (@JacobMillner) July 24, 2024

They definitely are.

Make no mistake, these people are communists.



Communism must be crushed everywhere https://t.co/i2njEuSTIH — Brev (@TommyMacDonny) July 24, 2024

They are absolutely communists.

Professional protestors are among the most detestable groups of Americans. Truly shameful groupthink stuff. Like moths to a flame. https://t.co/RNv4OYnrV7 — Joe Capra (@JoeCapra) July 24, 2024

Absolutely garbarge.