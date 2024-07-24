The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick...
Washington DC Preps for Mostly Peaceful Anti-Netanyahu Protests

It's Not Just Anti-Israel, It's Anti-AMERICAN: Protesters Remove American Flags Outside DC Union Station

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Left has an antisemitism problem, undoubtedly.

They also hate America and every protest -- whether against police or Jews or climate change -- is an opportunity for them to try and chip away at the foundations of this nation in their attempts to rebuild it as a communist utopia.

The unrest in DC today is no different.

We would love for these goons to go and live in Gaza for a while, just to see how long Hamas would tolerate them.

Instead, they do this from the safety of America, where they will face no consequences whatsoever.

Let's fundraise for the airplane tickets.

 Unlike traditional Catholics and parents at school board meetings, this is actual domestic terrorism. In the name of an organization the United States classified as a terrorist group.

We all know why.

The Democratic Party agrees with these people. That's why.

They really do.

Three hours ago.

Sure is a persuasive argument.

We do. 

A very clear choice.

Just the far right.

Sure.

They'd be arrested, tried, and sentenced to life by now if that were the case.

It is.

They definitely are.

They are absolutely communists.

Absolutely garbarge.

