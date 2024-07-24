Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her Instead

Rashida Tlaib hasn't received much attention lately, so she came to the Netanyahu speech seeking some. She got it, but it was in the form of mocking.

Benjamin Netanyahu: "Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now outside this building... when the tyrants of Tehran are funding you, you've officially become Iran's useful idiots." pic.twitter.com/mnuWyd0s5l — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

At one point, during the speech, Bibi made it clear Americans supporting Hamas are 'useful idiots' of Iran. When he said that, Rashida Tlaib proved she was one of them.

Expel Rashida Tlaib from Congress.



Today. — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2024

Yes, please.

Although there isn't much about Tlaib that is useful.

Rashida Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/lqvyk5KwLZ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 24, 2024

Antisemite Rashida Tlaib holds up this sign as Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, including murdering 39 Americans.



Why does Tlaib never mention them? OR the U.S. hostages STILL being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas? pic.twitter.com/MdqOYUzyJN — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 24, 2024

Does Tlaib even acknowledge the Americans who are still being held hostage by Hamas?





When your favorite player signs with the Broncos pic.twitter.com/nD8N2ToGoZ — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2024

When someone invites you to their wedding and it’s a cash bar pic.twitter.com/WNl237njcR — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2024

When you go to a Gordon Lightfoot concert and he doesn’t play “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” pic.twitter.com/ZZXeMRQhAo — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2024

Let the mocking begin!

Me on my dating profiles pic.twitter.com/cu6rkZp9gl — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 24, 2024

Stop! All ladies need love.

When they Community Note your meme pic.twitter.com/3qi2rICzkg — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 24, 2024

tfw the ice cream machine is "broken" again pic.twitter.com/GWSTp9MMsf — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2024

That's the worst. Truly.

My wife when I leave the toilet seat up pic.twitter.com/97mksqiuNL — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 24, 2024

As she should!

Me to @SirajAHashmi after watching him put a gallon of cream in his coffee pic.twitter.com/SWe8RwxfSN — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 24, 2024

If the coffee isn't beige, there isn't enough cream.

When the sports bar switches to women’s basketball pic.twitter.com/O9dqF8iTq2 — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2024

When the waiter asks “Is Pepsi okay?” pic.twitter.com/BZD0fcKJeI — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2024

Me when I go to Arby’s and they tell me they are out of curly fries pic.twitter.com/T14VS0qeIK — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 24, 2024

Me when I see someone leave their shopping cart in the middle of a parking space pic.twitter.com/YLFo2bHg1y — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

My wife when I don’t know what I want for dinner pic.twitter.com/gb01ZA0IGG — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) July 24, 2024

When people offer me decaf coffee. pic.twitter.com/us5xD1WAdm — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 24, 2024

When you have both a protest and a ping pong game in the same afternoon. https://t.co/TRemjffc45 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2024

Talking on speakerphone in public pic.twitter.com/PwRXsANALQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 24, 2024

At least Twitter made lemonade from lemons and turned her disrespectful scene into some much needed hilarity.