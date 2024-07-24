The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick...
Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her Instead

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rashida Tlaib hasn't received much attention lately, so she came to the Netanyahu speech seeking some. She got it, but it was in the form of mocking. 

At one point, during the speech, Bibi made it clear Americans supporting Hamas are 'useful idiots' of Iran. When he said that, Rashida Tlaib proved she was one of them.

Yes, please.

Although there isn't much about Tlaib that is useful.

Does Tlaib even acknowledge the Americans who are still being held hostage by Hamas?

Let the mocking begin!

Stop! All ladies need love.

That's the worst. Truly.

As she should!

If the coffee isn't beige, there isn't enough cream.

At least Twitter made lemonade from lemons and turned her disrespectful scene into some much needed hilarity.

