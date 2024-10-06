James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments

Kamala Harris really, really cares about all of us. She pinky-swears. But everything she does -- from giving millions in aid to Lebanon, to cringe photo ops with toiletry bags, to wearing a $62,000 necklace on her visit to the border says that Kamala cares about Kamala most of all.

Advertisement

And here she is, visiting victims of Hurricane Helene while wearing a $770 Hermes belt.

She's middle class, y'all.

Middle class family, right!🙄 — Джим Робинсон (@528i) October 6, 2024

See? She can relate.

Who would pay that much money for a BELT, for goodness sake? Tells me she’s not all there. — M. White (@alabamagirlvmw) October 5, 2024

A very wealthy, privileged family.

I’m running out of words to describe this woman. — Lazlo Hollyfeld (@Lazl0H0llyf3ld) October 5, 2024

So are we, cause we've used up all the bad ones.

Hermes

God of boundaries, roads, travelers, merchants, thieves, athletes, shepherds, commerce, speed, cunning, language, oratory, wit, and messages pic.twitter.com/q7nlVMfve2 — Michael Cox (@mcdrawart) October 6, 2024

Well, some of those things apply to Kamala.

We'll let you choose which ones.

I would bet most American’s have not spent $770 on belts in their lifetime. — BruceWayne (@Otterbruce) October 5, 2024

A safe bet.

Her belt is worth more than the $750 the government handout!

So disgusting. We are being governed by idiots who say We the People are just

stupid sheep. https://t.co/r9a9g5zWYJ — @MissyG384 (@MissyG384) October 5, 2024

Some of them are.

That Hermes belt costs more than the $750 to humans who have lost *everything* .... I'm not ok with this as a hard working, tax paying American sacrificing time away from my family to pay for this https://t.co/9mxEidB8HY — The Discerning Optimist (@DiscerningOptim) October 6, 2024

It's maddening.

😱🤦‍♀️She has no ability to read her surroundings and dress/act accordingly https://t.co/cFY2E3F9ef — Patricia 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@ptrish80) October 6, 2024

ZERO ability to read the room.

Loaning victims and they have a year to pay it back or they will seize their property https://t.co/hcgZLiepWv — Kincaid Inc. (@KevinJenki74453) October 6, 2024

She cares so much, though.

Talk about tone deaf.



I really think they don’t believe the average American can tell the difference between $750 and $1.6 Billion. https://t.co/e0m83fkcZ9 — Michael H Blank (@MichaelHBlank) October 6, 2024

There comes a point when numbers become so big they are abstract and most people can't comprehend that, so this isn't wrong.

But $770 is a number people who've been offered $750 can grasp.

Advertisement

Oooph - good catch. What a disgrace. https://t.co/kvTZKMAZhm — GalacticEmpress (@SpockisCalling) October 5, 2024

It should embarrass Kamala. If she were capable of embarrassment.

She has a necklace from Tiffany's worth a staggering $62k! That belt is probably the lowest price she has ever paid for anything! All these MFs are worth millions and billions, but all that money are tax dollars, STOLEN from us, but they will never use it to actually HELP us! https://t.co/vbRisDsmJo — Lucas Green (@lucasgreen960) October 6, 2024

That money has to go to Lebanon and Ukraine.

So pay your taxes.