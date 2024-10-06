James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments

Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurric...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 06, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Kamala Harris really, really cares about all of us. She pinky-swears. But everything she does  -- from giving millions in aid to Lebanon, to cringe photo ops with toiletry bags, to wearing a $62,000 necklace on her visit to the border says that Kamala cares about Kamala most of all.

And here she is, visiting victims of Hurricane Helene while wearing a $770 Hermes belt.

She's middle class, y'all.

See? She can relate.

A very wealthy, privileged family.

So are we, cause we've used up all the bad ones.

Well, some of those things apply to Kamala.

We'll let you choose which ones.

A safe bet.

Some of them are.

It's maddening.

ZERO ability to read the room.

She cares so much, though.

There comes a point when numbers become so big they are abstract and most people can't comprehend that, so this isn't wrong.

But $770 is a number people who've been offered $750 can grasp.

It should embarrass Kamala. If she were capable of embarrassment.

That money has to go to Lebanon and Ukraine.

So pay your taxes.

Tags: HURRICANE JAMES WOODS KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA RELIEF

