She's MIDDLE CLASS, Y'all: Kamala Harris Wore $62k Necklace During Border Visit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kamala Harris' answer to questions about her economic plan always revolve around the fact she grew up in a middle class family in a middle class neighborhood (that's a lie, by the way).

So it's interesting to note the necklace Kamala Harris wore during her visit to the border last week:

More from The New York Post:

The border crisis has been an albatross around Kamala Harris’ neck — and now her jewelry is too.

The Democratic presidential nominee was snapped Friday at the southern border in Arizona, trying to look tough on one of her major political weaknesses as she walked near a razor-wire protected fence in the town of Douglas, chatting with an agent from US Border Patrol.

Harris, 59, was wearing dark sunglasses, a brown jacket over a black top and dark colored pants, and sporting what critics claimed was a $62,000 necklace from Tiffany’s.

By the way, the average income in the United States? $37,585 as of 2022.

So she wore a necklace worth almost twice what half of Americans earn in a year. But she'll create an 'opportunity economy' for us.

Or something.

Very pathetic.

She is a communist dictator. They have wealth and privilege and fine things while the people they rule over starve and struggle.

That's what she's hoping.

We truly are.

May the odds be ever in our favor.

She's just like us!

They think they're above criticism and the media will run interference for them (and they're right).

So insulated from regular Americans.

Really is pricey.

And a crappy economy gives government more power, so she likes that.

So do we.

Fake, fake, fake.

