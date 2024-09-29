She's MIDDLE CLASS, Y'all: Kamala Harris Wore $62k Necklace During Border Visit

Kamala Harris' answer to questions about her economic plan always revolve around the fact she grew up in a middle class family in a middle class neighborhood (that's a lie, by the way).

So it's interesting to note the necklace Kamala Harris wore during her visit to the border last week:

‘Border czar’ Kamala Harris panned for wearing reported $62K necklace to southern border: ‘You look ridiculous’ https://t.co/mgLR6H85ZD pic.twitter.com/v9zh6kKY7L — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The border crisis has been an albatross around Kamala Harris’ neck — and now her jewelry is too. The Democratic presidential nominee was snapped Friday at the southern border in Arizona, trying to look tough on one of her major political weaknesses as she walked near a razor-wire protected fence in the town of Douglas, chatting with an agent from US Border Patrol. Harris, 59, was wearing dark sunglasses, a brown jacket over a black top and dark colored pants, and sporting what critics claimed was a $62,000 necklace from Tiffany’s.

By the way, the average income in the United States? $37,585 as of 2022.

To put this into perspective, this necklace costs $24,415 more than the average median income of the US population…



Regardless of whether or not the necklace IS in fact the Tiffany Necklace, it’s still not a very good look for her. pic.twitter.com/FUgVuMceHU — Lone Star Grizzly (@LSGrizzly) September 28, 2024

So she wore a necklace worth almost twice what half of Americans earn in a year. But she'll create an 'opportunity economy' for us.

Or something.

She is pathetic. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 28, 2024

Very pathetic.

How can she not be a Communist Dictator. She could care less about who knows how much money she has to spend as the current and corrupt Vice President. Tone Deaf like a mofo. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) September 28, 2024

She is a communist dictator. They have wealth and privilege and fine things while the people they rule over starve and struggle.

She wore a field jacket, gold necklace, and high heel boots for 20 minutes at the border and somehow that undos the past 3.5 years — Jank (@Tommyjank1) September 28, 2024

That's what she's hoping.

We’re living the Hunger Games — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) September 28, 2024

We truly are.

May the odds be ever in our favor.

It's ok. She came from a middle class family. https://t.co/Mv4mByjPUj — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) September 28, 2024

She's just like us!

Her PR SUCKS.



I’m not saying don’t have nice things.



But you don’t go into a soup kitchen wearing Rolex and a tux… is all I’m saying. https://t.co/Z7l0d6DLrs — Tandy (@dantypo) September 28, 2024

They think they're above criticism and the media will run interference for them (and they're right).

The political class and the left specifically are so insulated from regular Americans that they don't even consider the optics of wearing a necklace that is worth more than the average US citizen makes in a year. 1/ https://t.co/VGwvYfa0br — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) September 29, 2024

So insulated from regular Americans.

Also, where did she get such an expensive necklace? Pretty pricey for a public servant from a middle class home. 2/FIN — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) September 29, 2024

Really is pricey.

Harris thinks the economy is pretty good because to her it is and she’s not allowed to talk to anybody who isn’t a campaign plant. https://t.co/1b8gqEQRF9 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 28, 2024

And a crappy economy gives government more power, so she likes that.

Remember Harris was raised in a middle class family.



I wish I had that kinda of money as a middle class person. https://t.co/mG0l3brvRF — Gianni POV (@giannipov) September 29, 2024

So do we.

It’s all fake. Everything about her. The “middle class” stuff, the cosplaying at the border, the “presidential” image.



All of it meant to make you forget she’s been in power the last four years and caused the very crisis she now says only she can fix. pic.twitter.com/et34DvapYz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 29, 2024

Fake, fake, fake.