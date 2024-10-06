She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victims

DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on October 06, 2024
ImgFlip

Kamala Harris is doing the minimum -- the bare minimum -- to help victims of Hurricane Helene recover from devastating losses. From offering a paltry $750 to people who have literally lost everything, to bragging about hundreds of millions in aid for Lebanon, the people of North Carolina are low on her list of priorities.

Advertisement

And when she does try to help, it's performative and so incredibly fake.

Watch as Kamala 'helps' pack toiletry bags for people who won't have access to power or water for weeks, if not months:

'Relief efforts' including a travel sized toothbrush and some deodorant.

Thanks, Kamala.

Very much so.

It really is.

It shows how out of touch she is.

We're getting strong 'The poors will like this, right?' vibes here.

Because -- at the end of the day -- she does not care.

Very astute observations.

It's hilarious when voters lose everything and government won't help them.

Probably unemployed by the Kamala campaign at this point, whoever he or she is.

There's more energy at a defunct power plant.

Here's an interesting thread on this:

It really does.

It's really embarrassing.

Advertisement

Exactly. She's only doing it for the video.

And she can't do it.

There isn't an authentic bone in her body.

Tone deaf is putting it mildly.

This is all intentional.

Was she ever an authentic human being?

We're doubtful.

