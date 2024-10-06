She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victims

Kamala Harris is doing the minimum -- the bare minimum -- to help victims of Hurricane Helene recover from devastating losses. From offering a paltry $750 to people who have literally lost everything, to bragging about hundreds of millions in aid for Lebanon, the people of North Carolina are low on her list of priorities.

Advertisement

And when she does try to help, it's performative and so incredibly fake.

Watch as Kamala 'helps' pack toiletry bags for people who won't have access to power or water for weeks, if not months:

Vice President Harris joins Hurricane Helene relief efforts in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/1oSkqCPdOW — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 5, 2024

'Relief efforts' including a travel sized toothbrush and some deodorant.

Thanks, Kamala.

More photo ops. She’s pathetic — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 5, 2024

Very much so.

Sadly, I think this genuinely is the best use of her talents to provide “help” — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 6, 2024

It really is.

I have never seen anyone so awkward with the concepts of charity and basic human interaction in my life. Yegods...🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 6, 2024

It shows how out of touch she is.

I have never seen anyone so awkward with the concepts of charity and basic human interaction in my life. Yegods...🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 6, 2024

We're getting strong 'The poors will like this, right?' vibes here.

Why are there people standing around doing nothing while this pathetic, staged photo op happens?



People are in desperate situations and there is no urgency from Kamala. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) October 6, 2024

Because -- at the end of the day -- she does not care.

There are a lot of observations here, but the one I kind of note is the complete lack of urgency here. And the constant laughter. https://t.co/ucBqA3JWMG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2024

Very astute observations.

It's hilarious when voters lose everything and government won't help them.

Who's the intern who uploaded this without watching it first https://t.co/NT9Qj668Nc — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 6, 2024

Probably unemployed by the Kamala campaign at this point, whoever he or she is.

That is the most pathetic thing I have ever seen in my life. We have more energy at our Operation Shoebox parties. https://t.co/xwDCSXDyhx — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) October 6, 2024

There's more energy at a defunct power plant.

Here's an interesting thread on this:

This looks like it could have been clipped straight from an episode of Veep. https://t.co/zMzo59HEql — Brittany (@bccover) October 6, 2024

It really does.

She’s on the campaign trail talking about how “hard work is good work” and there is actual hard work to be done here and she’s bagging toiletries. I just cannot with Harris. I just cannot. — Brittany (@bccover) October 6, 2024

It's really embarrassing.

And she’s only doing it for 15 min because she has to before she jets off to do another rally where she gives the same speech about dreams and aspirations and her mythical opportunity economy that no one has seen the last 3.5 years of the Biden-Harris administration. — Brittany (@bccover) October 6, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly. She's only doing it for the video.

There’s just zero authenticity. She’s incapable of it. All she had to do was be a real human being, roll up her sleeves, get to work and actually help people. Get her hands dirty. Her approval ratings would have skyrocketed. — Brittany (@bccover) October 6, 2024

And she can't do it.

There isn't an authentic bone in her body.

So instead, over a week later she googled talking about maxi pads while she puts two shampoo bottles in a ziplock bag and then races out of town. Just completely tone deaf as per usual. — Brittany (@bccover) October 6, 2024

Tone deaf is putting it mildly.

This is all intentional.

And the thing is, it was an awful tragedy. But it also wasn’t hard to show a completely normal human side, but she’s completely incapable of being a normal authentic human being at this point. — Brittany (@bccover) October 6, 2024

Was she ever an authentic human being?

We're doubtful.