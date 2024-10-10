They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as Being in Israel

We're having a hard time determining who has had the worst week: Kamala Harris or CBS News.

Harris's 'media blitz' has featured cringe gaffe after cringe gaffe as she has faced the most softball interviews imaginable from The View, Stephen Colbert, and Howard Stern.

However, as badly as she has tanked, CBS News' credibility has sunk to the depths of the Mariana Trench after 60 Minutes reporter Bill Whitaker dared to accidentally commit an act of journalism by pushing Harris on a couple of issues, such as the border crisis she engineered.

First, CBS was caught doctoring that 60 Minutes interview on at least one question, editing Harris's answer about Israel.

But 60 Minutes was only the tip of the iceberg that proceeded to gouge through the hull of CBS News this week. They also apologized for CBS Mornings host Tony Dokoupil questioning Ta-Nehisi Coates about his blatantly antisemitic new book and then held an all-hands struggle session so they could admonish Dokoupil in front of the entire staff. Even though they were shamed into disinviting the overtly racist 'DEI strategist' they had originally asked to run that meeting, they still held the meeting. (And then Twitter reminded CBS about how they treated the father of an 8-year-old girl being held hostage by Hamas. No struggle session needed for Gayle King after that though.)

As hard as it is to believe, the network's week got even worse yesterday when The Free Press uncovered some 'instructions' that CBS' director of standards and practices handed out to the network's reporters back in August.

NEW: CBS instructs its journalists: “Do not refer to [Jerusalem] as being in Israel.”https://t.co/WzDGKgP1Lj — Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 9, 2024

Jerusalem is not in Israel? Umm ... does CBS News need a map?

In late August, Mark Memmott, the senior director of standards and practices at CBS News, sent an email to all CBS News employees reminding them to 'be careful with some terms when we talk or write about the news' from Israel and Gaza. One of the words on Memmott’s list of terms was Jerusalem. Of Jerusalem, Memmott wrote: 'Do not refer to it as being in Israel.'

As Oliver Wiseman of The Free Press reported, Jerusalem's status may be disputed, but no one questions its location and the United States recognizes it as Israel's capital.

Jerusalem’s status is indeed contested. For instance, the United States’ embassy in Israel is in Jerusalem, and the Jordanian Islamic Waqf has custody of its holy sites. But acknowledging the competing claims on different parts of the city, or declining to refer to Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, are one thing. Denying that it is in Israel at all is quite another. In which country is the Israeli Knesset, the home of the Israeli prime minister and the home of the Israeli president, located? The answer to that question is self-evident. Except, it seems, at CBS. In the rest of the United States, the answer is clear: Since 1995, when Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, the government has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The reaction to this report from The Free Press was exactly what you would expect ... and exactly what CBS News deserved.

Jerusalem is not only in Israel, it is the capital of Israel. What on earth is happening at CBS? https://t.co/LMzWxkj65l — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2024

We think they are about two news cycles away from referring to Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists as 'martyrs.'

CBS going full Tlaib https://t.co/T2j343JF2t — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2024

HA.

Good grief. Bill Whitaker aside, it's been like turning over a rock at CBS News in recent days. https://t.co/8X3E8hF9gZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 10, 2024

And the slime underneath that rock has been downright putrid.

“How can we make CBS even more of a laughing stock?”



“Hold my Zima.” https://t.co/6WnziuiYpb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 9, 2024

At this point, we're not sure that CBS' reputation could sink any lower. But we're sure they'll find some way to slither under the low bar they've set for themselves.

Let’s not refer to @CBSNews as a news network anymore https://t.co/cjTTudQdzE — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 10, 2024

We shall now refer to CBS News as the 'Gaza Ministry of Health.'

CBS's drain circling enters its second week. https://t.co/VBLXDK7ukn — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 10, 2024

By the time we get to Election Day, they will have dug themselves a hole all the way to China (which is kind of where they belong).

CBS News has decided that nations don’t get to choose their own capitals. Instead, terrorists get to dictate. https://t.co/aR5VDAlTbj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 9, 2024

This is the very definition of "disinformation"



It's also a nauseating surrender to terror. https://t.co/9Y7GBANDSg — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 9, 2024

We're old enough to remember when CBS News forced out producer Mary Mapes and anchor Dan Rather for reporting fake news.

Now, they seem to be manufacturing it. Rather was just a couple of decades too early, that's all.

This is insane.



As noted in the article, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is contentious for some, but questioning whether Jerusalem is in Israel is wild.



Trump moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem unlocked a new level of TDS.



What is going on at @CBSNews? https://t.co/v6Z8iEShlQ — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 10, 2024

There is definitely some TDS going on here, but it's likely far worse than that. It seems that CBS has fully embraced the Marxist ideology of 'oppressor vs. oppressed.' And they have chosen their side.

Any and all Jews that work for @CBSNews should all quit. Today. — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) October 10, 2024

We should probably put CBS on a Terrorist Watch List. — DrewInWisconsin (@DrewInWisconsin) October 9, 2024

That's not a bad idea. Can we add that to 'Project 2025'?

It truly is Orwellian.

'Jerusalem is not in Israel.'

'Jerusalem has never been in Israel.'

'We have always been at war with Eastasia.'

We shudder to think of what abominations to truth and journalism CBS News will come up with next week.