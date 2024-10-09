CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Hostage Last Year

AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 09, 2024
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

CBS News is embroiled in controversy over an interview with Ta-Nehisi Coates. Why? Well, one of their reporters -- journalist Tony Dokoupil -- dared ask Coates some tough questions about Israel and Palestine. Apparently that doesn't meet CBS News' 'editorial standards', or something. People were so offended they called in a 'DEI strategist' for a group therapy session (but that didn't go well).

But guess what did meet their editorial standards last year?

Gayle King asking the father of an Israeli hostage -- an eight-year-old girl -- about having 'compassion' for Palestinians who are also dying.

WATCH:

So what changed, CBS?

Worth a read.

It wasn't puffy.

But they asked it, and CBS News didn't need a group therapy session afterwards.

We don't despise the media enough.

Guess those editorial standards only apply in certain situations.

The entire post reads:

Tough questions on CBS have led to the public shaming of one of their journalists, struggle sessions, and DEI workshops. 

But when Gayle King interviewed the father of an 8-year-old hostage, asking tough-minded political questions about the larger conflict, did the same concerns get raised? 

Wouldn't you think the standard of how one interviews a grieving and despairing father and how one questions a MacArthur Genius Award winner might look a little different, the assumption being that the Genius ought to have the intellectual resilience and capacity to have his ideas challenged? Especially when he readily admits his project is meant to be provocative?

This is all correct. Except Coates -- and CBS News staffers -- melted down and couldn't defend his positions.

We don't despise the media enough.

