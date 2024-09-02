Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is 'Not Doing Enough' for Hostages

Sometimes, you really have to hand it to Joe Biden. Not for any accomplishments he has achieved, or even for having an IQ higher than your average kumquat.

No, you have to admire the sheer chutzpah of a man who has spent countless days and weeks at the beach after the Hamas October 7 terrorist attack and whose administration has undermined Israel's attempts to eradicate Hamas at every step since then -- who didn't even have the decency to speak publicly after an American and five other hostages were found to have been killed -- to come out now and claim that Benjamin Netanyahu has not done enough to free hostages.

Yet that is exactly what Biden said today, pausing his endless beach exile briefly to return to the White House Situation Room.

Biden claims Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a deal with terrorists https://t.co/cKjKucjb85 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2024

Un-freaking-real.

Here is a video clip of the short remarks he made:

BREAKING: Biden says Netanyahu is not doing enough for a hostage deal pic.twitter.com/MOmdsAyVgd — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 2, 2024

Wow. We're particularly confident about this latest attempt at a deal being successful after Hamas has rejected all previous deals, given Biden's brilliant strategy of 'Hope springs eternal.'

As wartime strategies go, it falls a little short of the planning for Operation Overlord, doesn't it?

Hamas executes an American hostage and instead of the President punishing them, he goes after Israel for not giving in to the killers.



Wars end when one side is defeated and surrenders. Hamas can do that today. Israel must fight for it's survival.#NoCeasefire #TotalVictory — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) September 2, 2024

Hamas has no incentive to agree to a deal, a surrender, or the release of anyone when the United States is essentially taking its side over Israel.

And that is precisely what the Biden-Harris administration has been doing practically from the jump.

Biden has essentially been on vacation for the last 11 months, but Netanyahu is not “doing enough”.



Obama was right, “don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to . . .” https://t.co/ClXqIltUbY — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) September 2, 2024

We trust that we don't have to finish the Obama quote. Everyone knows how it ends.

Should Netanyahu go on a 3 week beach vacation instead? — Purrplexed (@Purrplexion) September 2, 2024

Maybe he can have some ice cream while he's at it.

With all due respect, Mr. President, glad you’re briefly back from vaca to pretend to fill your office. But you’re wrong and a moral idiot. Go back to the beach and shut up. https://t.co/Yekby7vLAC — Dan Morenoff (@MorenoffDan) September 2, 2024

Biden is far more responsible for failing to rescue the Hostages in Rafah than any other politician. https://t.co/bt5xF30K8p — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 2, 2024

This is true, but let's not leave Kamala Harris out of this. She is just as responsible as Biden, as is Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This man is not still president and I think it's shameful that we continue to pretend he is. https://t.co/nPjRYr1Lzg — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 2, 2024

He's definitely not calling the shots. It's honestly surprising they even still let him in the Situation Room, but we suppose they have to keep up appearances.

Only a fool like Biden would call out Netanyahu instead of the actual terrorists for not doing enough to secure a deal. https://t.co/LSwF80OKKa — Matthew Cottrell (@MatthewLovesUSA) September 2, 2024

Even Biden's cowardly statement after the American hostage was killed barely even mentioned Hamas. There was a brief note at the end about how Hamas leaders will pay, but it had no teeth coming from Biden and Hamas knows it.

That's rich, coming from this guy pic.twitter.com/8B08hc1uNB — Bow Hunter 🇺🇸 (@BowHunter247) September 2, 2024

Biden snoozing in a beach chair while the world burns is one of the indelible images of his entire presidency. Just like the image of him looking at his watch while American servicemembers are brought home in caskets after his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

That will be his legacy, no matter how many gaslighters try to paint him as 'George Washington.'

They're going to use Biden to make anti-Israel (don't be stupid and think "anti-Bibi" is something different) comments through the election so Harris can keep plausible deniability that she is "pro-Israel." https://t.co/f20ecLUtvM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 2, 2024

That sounds like a deceptive tactic they would try. And the media will likely help them spread that lie.

But Israel wasn't going to take this from Biden sitting down. According to Barak Ravid of Axios, they responded with a damning comment about Biden:

🚨🚨A senior Israeli source said "it is puzzling that President Biden is pressing Prime Minister Netanyahu, who agreed to the U.S. proposal as early as May 31 and to the U.S. bridging proposal on August 16, and not Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who continues to vehemently refuse any… https://t.co/7ndO8iZEEr — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 2, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads:

... Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who continues to vehemently refuse any deal.



The senior Israeli source added that Biden’s remark is especially dangerous when it is made just days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, including an American citizen.'

We will look for attribution for that comment, but as it stands, it is damning of Biden, Harris, and Blinken.

Unimaginable gall — the victims of an attack that killed the equivalent of tens of thousands of Americans aren’t surrendering to the genocidal jihadists who perpetrated the attack fast enough for Biden-Harris https://t.co/SvwFlGwCkg — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 2, 2024

That should be the title of his biopic. Unimaginable Gall: The Joe Biden Story.

Setting aside the sheer chutzpah and insensitive timing, does he not see how counterproductive this is!? https://t.co/IKDoc17R3v — Am Yisroel Chai (@Am_Yisroel_Chai) September 2, 2024

He may see how counterproductive it is. He may not. With his decaying brain, it's difficult to say with any certainty.

The important point is that he does not care if it is counterproductive. His entire administration's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict has proven this, again and again.

Hamas executed an American hostage. This is not the response of a leader. https://t.co/R97qjWvFu4 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 2, 2024

Biden is an expert on not doing anything. He’s also retarded. https://t.co/JZzkopMVvZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 2, 2024

Biden can take a long walk on the Gaza pier https://t.co/zmpzllg9d0 — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) September 2, 2024

HA. The infamous Gaza Pier boondoggle. Another great visual of Biden's failed approach regarding this entire situation.

Why isn’t Hamas releasing them? Why isn’t Biden doing more to get Hamas to release them? Especially now since Hamas just MURDERED an American citizen they’ve held hostage since 10/7/23? Is acting President Harris doing anything to make Hamas release the hostages? If not, why not? https://t.co/uT0Gsu1C8m — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) September 2, 2024

These are all good questions.

Unfortunately, none of them will ever be asked by the media, let alone answered by Biden or Harris.

Kamala has already gone back into basement mode after her one failed media interview. She will almost certainly stay there until the Sept. 10 debate, assuming she shows up for that.

If she does show up, it will be incumbent on Donald Trump to ask these questions because the moderators will not.

One thing is for sure: how is it possible for any ally to trust the United States when Joe Biden's revived corpse of a President speaks this way about them?