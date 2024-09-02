NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...
Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is 'Not Doing Enough' for Hostages

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on September 02, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sometimes, you really have to hand it to Joe Biden. Not for any accomplishments he has achieved, or even for having an IQ higher than your average kumquat. 

No, you have to admire the sheer chutzpah of a man who has spent countless days and weeks at the beach after the Hamas October 7 terrorist attack and whose administration has undermined Israel's attempts to eradicate Hamas at every step since then -- who didn't even have the decency to speak publicly after an American and five other hostages were found to have been killed -- to come out now and claim that Benjamin Netanyahu has not done enough to free hostages. 

Yet that is exactly what Biden said today, pausing his endless beach exile briefly to return to the White House Situation Room. 

Un-freaking-real. 

Here is a video clip of the short remarks he made: 

Wow. We're particularly confident about this latest attempt at a deal being successful after Hamas has rejected all previous deals, given Biden's brilliant strategy of 'Hope springs eternal.'

As wartime strategies go, it falls a little short of the planning for Operation Overlord, doesn't it? 

Hamas has no incentive to agree to a deal, a surrender, or the release of anyone when the United States is essentially taking its side over Israel. 

And that is precisely what the Biden-Harris administration has been doing practically from the jump. 

We trust that we don't have to finish the Obama quote. Everyone knows how it ends. 

Maybe he can have some ice cream while he's at it. 

This is true, but let's not leave Kamala Harris out of this. She is just as responsible as Biden, as is Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

He's definitely not calling the shots. It's honestly surprising they even still let him in the Situation Room, but we suppose they have to keep up appearances. 

Even Biden's cowardly statement after the American hostage was killed barely even mentioned Hamas. There was a brief note at the end about how Hamas leaders will pay, but it had no teeth coming from Biden and Hamas knows it. 

Biden snoozing in a beach chair while the world burns is one of the indelible images of his entire presidency. Just like the image of him looking at his watch while American servicemembers are brought home in caskets after his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. 

That will be his legacy, no matter how many gaslighters try to paint him as 'George Washington.'

That sounds like a deceptive tactic they would try. And the media will likely help them spread that lie. 

But Israel wasn't going to take this from Biden sitting down. According to Barak Ravid of Axios, they responded with a damning comment about Biden: 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

... Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who continues to vehemently refuse any deal. 

The senior Israeli source added that Biden’s remark is especially dangerous when it is made just days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, including an American citizen.'

We will look for attribution for that comment, but as it stands, it is damning of Biden, Harris, and Blinken.

That should be the title of his biopic. Unimaginable Gall: The Joe Biden Story.

He may see how counterproductive it is. He may not. With his decaying brain, it's difficult to say with any certainty. 

The important point is that he does not care if it is counterproductive. His entire administration's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict has proven this, again and again. 

HA. The infamous Gaza Pier boondoggle. Another great visual of Biden's failed approach regarding this entire situation. 

These are all good questions. 

Unfortunately, none of them will ever be asked by the media, let alone answered by Biden or Harris. 

Kamala has already gone back into basement mode after her one failed media interview. She will almost certainly stay there until the Sept. 10 debate, assuming she shows up for that. 

If she does show up, it will be incumbent on Donald Trump to ask these questions because the moderators will not. 

One thing is for sure: how is it possible for any ally to trust the United States when Joe Biden's revived corpse of a President speaks this way about them?

