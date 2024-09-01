'Kamala Harris Is Dangerous': RNC Shares Damning Ad Featuring Father of Man Killed...
Biden Issues WEAK Statement on American Killed by Hamas: 'I've Worked Tirelessly' (From His Beach Chair)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Earlier, we told you the heartbreaking news that six Israeli hostages -- including one Israeli-American -- were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

That American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was 23 years old. 

His parents were recently at the DNC, begging for his safe return. Last week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Egypt for ceasefire talks and Blinken got wrecked for posting his condolences on X.

Here's Joe Biden -- from his Delaware beach -- and his statement on Hersh Goldberg-Polin:

The entire statement reads:

Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas. We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by these vicious Hamas terrorists was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre.  He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express.  I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will.  I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

We'll remind you here that both Biden and Harris warned Israel not to go into Rafah earlier this year. Biden said he'd withhold weapons and Kamala said she'd 'studied the maps' and said any military operation would be a 'mistake.'

Hersh, along with five other hostages, were killed in Rafah in the last 48-72 hours, as Israeli forces closed in on Hamas.

From a swanky house in California to a beach in Delaware.

Do we even have a president right now?

Because reasons.

No lies detected.

Working so hard.

No, it's not.

Not a darned thing.

No one will be held accountable.

Really exhausting.

A tragic, avoidable outcome.

Yeah, those are a contradiction.

Look at all that hard work!

All of this.

Not soon enough.

'Working tirelessly.'

