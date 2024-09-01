Biden Issues WEAK Statement on American Killed by Hamas: 'I've Worked Tirelessly' (From His Beach Chair)

Earlier, we told you the heartbreaking news that six Israeli hostages -- including one Israeli-American -- were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

That American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was 23 years old.

Advertisement

His parents were recently at the DNC, begging for his safe return. Last week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Egypt for ceasefire talks and Blinken got wrecked for posting his condolences on X.

Here's Joe Biden -- from his Delaware beach -- and his statement on Hersh Goldberg-Polin:

I've worked tirelessly to bring Hersh home, and Jill and I could not be more heartbroken by the news of his death.



It is tragic and reprehensible.



Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we'll continue working towards a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages. pic.twitter.com/SKL99gGjOP — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2024

The entire statement reads:

Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas. We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by these vicious Hamas terrorists was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

We'll remind you here that both Biden and Harris warned Israel not to go into Rafah earlier this year. Biden said he'd withhold weapons and Kamala said she'd 'studied the maps' and said any military operation would be a 'mistake.'

Hersh, along with five other hostages, were killed in Rafah in the last 48-72 hours, as Israeli forces closed in on Hamas.

You have literally been on vacation for the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/5DLfjwgXdc — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 1, 2024

From a swanky house in California to a beach in Delaware.

Do we even have a president right now?

Hey Jerkoff: how will “Hamas leaders pay for these crimes”? By getting Israel to agree to a ceasefire that leaves them in power? — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 1, 2024

Because reasons.

When did you work?? You have spent more time on the beach than at work. You have supported Ham-ass, you are just as responsible for Hersh’s death as Ham-ass. You hate Israel, your inaction and interference with Israel’s carrying out retribution shows it. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 1, 2024

No lies detected.

Oh yes, the world saw how tirelessly you were working this week. pic.twitter.com/UFVjvUV88j — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 1, 2024

Working so hard.

"I've worked tirelessly"



It's been widely publicized that you've been at the beach for 3 weeks, and Kamala Harris has been hiding for 50+ days now.



That's not working tirelessly.



That's not working at all. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

No, it's not.

Worked tirelessly, my ass. You've been planted on various beaches for weeks, your VP has been meeting with the supporters of these terrorists and you threatened Israel for entering Rafah, where he was held. You won't do s**t to Hamas. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 1, 2024

Not a darned thing.

You’ve done jack to bring him home. You and your entire cast of amateurs are responsible. Fire Blinken, then resign in shame you senile idiot! — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) September 1, 2024

No one will be held accountable.

Really exhausting.

This is the first time you’ve even mentioned his name in a tweet. You’ve done nothing and this is the outcome. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 1, 2024

A tragic, avoidable outcome.

>Hamas will pay for these crimes

>we’ll continue working towards a deal https://t.co/skUow3EObw pic.twitter.com/2Vo4EbtdJX — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) September 1, 2024

Yeah, those are a contradiction.

Look at all that hard work!

You. Failed.



Again.



You’re a weak man, and your weakness, your cowardice, your cynicism, and your incompetence resulted in the death of an American held hostage by a group the US designates as terrorists.



They don’t fear you. And too many Americans are so awash in the… https://t.co/9B4iY2DUCX — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

All of this.

You have done everything to PREVENT Israel from freeing the hostages & ending Hamas you feckless husk of a man.



My God the suffering you have caused. Your presidency cannot end soon enough. https://t.co/WnTFd1WkWR — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 1, 2024

Not soon enough.

This was Biden yesterday lounging at the beach on his 16th day of vacation while an American hostage was kiIIed by a t*rr*rist organization and others are still being held captive. https://t.co/ODEOVN5n0M pic.twitter.com/HIHqtFKP0G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 1, 2024

'Working tirelessly.'