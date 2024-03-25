Vice President Kamala Harris Says She’s ‘Studied the Maps’ of IDF Offensive

Nightmare: NYC Squatters Arrested After Beating Death of Woman
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Probst

As Twitchy reported earlier, the United States stabbed Israel in the back Monday by abstaining on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rather than using its veto power to shut it down. The Biden administration is trying to tell Israel how to run its war against Hamas and sent out Vice President Kamala Harris to the Sunday shows to warn against the Israeli forces going into Rafah. She's studied the maps, after all.

VP Kamala Harris takes a tougher line against Israel (re: going after remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah) on ABC’s “This Week”:

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you, I have studied the maps — there is nowhere for those folks to go. So we’ve been very clear that it would be a mistake to move into Rafah with any kind of military operation.”

“Studied the maps”

Kamala Harris is now openly stating that this administration’s position is that Israel cannot win the war. They must ensure Hamas’ survival. This not only is wrong and unacceptable from a military standpoint, but takes away any incentive Hamas has to negotiate their surrender.

Why would Hamas release the hostages or agree to surrender if they know the US is telling Israel that they can’t go in and take them out where everyone knows the remaining battalions exist and likely all the hostages are being held? Hamas can hold out in Rafah forever. They certainly aren’t short on supplies as they steal or get a cut of much of the aid and the US plan is basically just to give them more. 

This is the opposite of seeking a deal to end the war, it’s undermining the possibility of one. It’s terrible military and negotiation strategy from an incompetent administration more concerned with appeasing an extremists element in their base for an upcoming election than doing what is in the best interest of the country, our ally, and the Americans being held hostage. 

Shameful.

The idea of Harris giving military strategy to Israel is ridiculous.

Once again, we're astounded by based Sen. John Fetterman, who's never waivered on his stance:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
