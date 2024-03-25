Vice President Kamala Harris Says She’s ‘Studied the Maps’ of IDF Offensive

As Twitchy reported earlier, the United States stabbed Israel in the back Monday by abstaining on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rather than using its veto power to shut it down. The Biden administration is trying to tell Israel how to run its war against Hamas and sent out Vice President Kamala Harris to the Sunday shows to warn against the Israeli forces going into Rafah. She's studied the maps, after all.

Advertisement

KAMALA HARRIS warns against an Israeli offensive in Rafah: "I have studied the maps."



She is then unable to articulate anything substantive beyond her left-wing talking points. pic.twitter.com/XBDhkU2XG3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024

VP Kamala Harris takes a tougher line against Israel (re: going after remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah) on ABC’s “This Week”:



“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you, I… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 24, 2024

VP Kamala Harris takes a tougher line against Israel (re: going after remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah) on ABC’s “This Week”: “We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you, I have studied the maps — there is nowhere for those folks to go. So we’ve been very clear that it would be a mistake to move into Rafah with any kind of military operation.”

“Studied the maps”



Kamala Harris is now openly stating that this administration’s position is that Israel cannot win the war. They must ensure Hamas’ survival. This not only is wrong and unacceptable from a military standpoint, but takes away any incentive Hamas has to negotiate… https://t.co/5VJKj4QuKA — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2024

“Studied the maps” Kamala Harris is now openly stating that this administration’s position is that Israel cannot win the war. They must ensure Hamas’ survival. This not only is wrong and unacceptable from a military standpoint, but takes away any incentive Hamas has to negotiate their surrender. Why would Hamas release the hostages or agree to surrender if they know the US is telling Israel that they can’t go in and take them out where everyone knows the remaining battalions exist and likely all the hostages are being held? Hamas can hold out in Rafah forever. They certainly aren’t short on supplies as they steal or get a cut of much of the aid and the US plan is basically just to give them more. This is the opposite of seeking a deal to end the war, it’s undermining the possibility of one. It’s terrible military and negotiation strategy from an incompetent administration more concerned with appeasing an extremists element in their base for an upcoming election than doing what is in the best interest of the country, our ally, and the Americans being held hostage. Shameful.

I still can’t get over this quote.



Kamala Harris saying “I’ve studied the maps” then Middle East-splaining to Israel about Rafah and how they should fight is… just wild television. https://t.co/oBw8cSPqpI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 25, 2024

Advertisement

So she now thinks she’s a great military strategist because she looked at a map? — Joseph Rizal (@jrizal1957) March 24, 2024

Oh Good she’s “studied the maps”. Jews of the world relax. — It hello (@1sq4va) March 24, 2024

She couldn't find the US southern border on a map, which explains why her stint as the "border czar" went so poorly. — Permaculture Bro ☦ (@PermacultureBro) March 25, 2024

Weird, looking at the map she must have missed the Egyptian border and the Mediterranean sea. they can easily walk to Egypt and find their way to the Palestinian state, aka Jordan. Also, it seems the EU is happily accepting refugees as well. — Erez ₿ (@ErezC137) March 25, 2024

Harris studying maps doesn't inspire confidence in rational people.



She also omits that the IDF has presented a Rafah evacuation and supply plan.https://t.co/2yOsQh2Iuj — Ron Bischof ن (@rjbischof) March 25, 2024

Between this and telling Ukraine to not target Russian refineries, I’m aghast that we think we can tell other countries how to conduct their wars. This 100% reeks of wanting to win an election instead of having integrity. — Jennifer (@jen_nifer11) March 24, 2024

Her concern for the Americans being held hostage by savage terrorists is very touching. An absolute disgrace — Boxergirl (@toomanypets8) March 24, 2024

Advertisement

This pandering to the American Muslim community says one of two things which I’ve not heard discussed. Either they think they own the Jewish vote regardless, or they think they’ve lost a large Jewish segment and need to fight to salvage the Muslims. — Rational in NoVA (@RationalinNoVA) March 24, 2024

We know it is very difficult to have less understanding of foreign matters, especially military objectives, as Biden. But Kamala qualifies easily as she has proven her ignorance an any topic. I will trust one of the best military in the world, the IDF, over these clowns. — Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) March 24, 2024

On 10/8 I posted that Israel had an objective that meant the survival of their country and culture. I also said that nothing was going to prevent Israel from obtaining their objective. That remains true. The Biden administration is against civilization. — Dave Emerich (@DaveEmerich) March 24, 2024

Biden is only concerned about a two state solution: Michigan and Minnesota. — MB (@MattBush72) March 24, 2024

The idea of Harris giving military strategy to Israel is ridiculous.

Noted tactical expert and terrorist fighter Kamala Harris — Footjab (@Bepahmema) March 24, 2024

The VP has decided—after “studying the maps”—that Israel must let Hamas keep the hostages and remain in power.



What a disgraceful betrayal of our ally, all to help Biden’s polls with his antisemitic base. https://t.co/lKozZoX9ur — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 24, 2024

Advertisement

Once again, we're astounded by based Sen. John Fetterman, who's never waivered on his stance:

Hard disagree.



Israel has the right to prosecute Hamas to surrender or to be eliminated.



Hamas owns every innocent death for their cowardice hiding behind Palestinian lives. pic.twitter.com/tbid2eq7P4 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 24, 2024

***